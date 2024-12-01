The calendar has seen five months of pages torn away since July 13th, 2024, with the attempted Assassination of Donald Trump, and still, the preponderance of evidence points to the fact Thomas Crooks was probably a volunteer sniper for Beaver County, PA, there, that day.

My advice from 9/11 author Dan Hopsicker was to always get to a crime scene as fast as possible and ask as many questions as possible before the false narrative sets in. I did just that, going to Butler a day and a half later.

I have become known as the researcher presenting the “Good Guy” Theory of Crooks as a volunteer, not retreating or running away on the roof, but staying in his assigned position as a spotter or supporting sniper would do in a volunteer situation.

Citizen Journalists George Webb and Tyrone Sergeant outside Butler Township Police Station.

My first stop was the Butler Township Police, where I was told in no uncertain terms that other Counties had volunteers at the American Glass Research Building. At full stop, the different counties had volunteers guarding the AGR Building.

That means Beaver County and the Beaver County Deputies, which means Crooks was a volunteer for Beaver County unless another volunteer surfaces. No other logical explanation has come up on how Crooks could have milled around American Glass Research for one hundred minutes for the Assassination Attempt.

Would this not be the rational explanation on how Crooks could have milled around the AGR Building in plain site for 100 minutes, getting stopped three times with items like RangeFinders, and not being stopped?

Working our way back from the one hundred minutes of milling around in broad daylight before the Assassination Attempt, Crooks also had free access to survey the site on private property at American Glass Research, which curiously removed all their security cameras at a Top Secret Department of Defense contractor site.

Crooks also had a two-hour meeting after the morning survey at his home. Again, this 2 PM would be in keeping with a volunteer meeting his team leader in preparation for the Trump speech.

Crooks then returned to the American Glass Research Building and droned the site for forty minutes. Again, an assassin would never be so bold as to give away his location with an easily traceable mobile phone controller for the drone.

And we know that the Department of Homeland Security paid for forty three sniper lessons for Thomas Crooks at the Clairton Sportmens Range, and possibly also at the Keystone Sportmens Park.

Again, this is proof of sponsorship by a team or Club by the Department of Homeland Security, again pointing to the fact that Crooks was a volunteer. Crooks also engaged in a 700-message conversation with three individuals over a five-year period.

Again, most Assassins don’t plan an Assassination five years in advance with three co-conspirators. This profile is much more of three team members communicating with a recruit, then a trainee, and then a volunteer attending sniper protection events.

Crooks also had unbiased searches, searching the schedules for both Trump and Biden. If Crooks was told he was going to work one of those two events, searching the candidate schedules would certainly be expected.

If Crooks had been really plotting to kill someone for five years, who would he move so easily in targets from Biden and Trump? Crooks also had won a Math and Science Scholarship in the meantime, and he indicated he wanted to study Mechanical Engineering at nearby Robert Morris University.

Is that the profile of a troubled loner or more a profile of a shy scholar? We remind everyone that a White Van that bomb sniffing dogs sniffed out explosives was found near the AGR Building. No Congressional investigators have ever followed up on this lead. Again, a team van lends itself to the idea that Crooks was a volunteer for a sniper team.

We ran down leads for Crooks' possible connections to overseas crypto accounts, which could have led to foreign mercenary work in Ukraine.

There are still three unexplained overseas crypto accounts that Crooks had access to, and we had initial findings that led us in the direction that these accounts had sizeable sums in them that could only be earned through foreign mercenary work in Ukraine.

We identified Matt Dimmick at NATO and two relatives who were running such a sniper recruiting program in the US for an NGO named Spirit of America, all three from the Pittsburgh area with the same last name as the CEO of American Glass Research, who shut his security cameras off that day. AGR CEO Henry Dimmick also jumped on police radio after the shooting to misdirect police resources, which is very odd behavior.

All the evidence adds up to Crooks being a volunteer who was lured into a support position when Trump took the stage, and then he paid for his volunteerism with his life.

And yes, sadly, we still have idiots like John Cullen and Jason Goodman attacking journalists who are actually real snipers with their nonsense, muddying the waters for real investigators. Somehow, these characters make a living leeching off the real work of journalists who actually do the work.