Here is Part Two of my notes from my second livestream today on the Mosaic Method. We visited the Kill Box and the Ambush Turn of the Fire Chief Slaughter Pen to use the Mosaic Method to analyze the ambush.

1. Livestream Knock‑Out, Game On

All right, folks—George Webb here. Before we’d even warmed up the coffee this morning, the first stream took a torpedo amidships: full‑bore DDoS, dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree.

Anybody still wondering whether we’re stepping on the right toes? That was your answer in binary.

No worries—I spun up a new feed, because when they slam one door we shoulder the next one open. The timing’s the tell: Kohberger’s sentencing clock was ticking, and some very large dogs didn’t want us unpacking the Substack deck in real time. Perfect. Interference is just another line of metadata, and metadata is where the bodies are typically buried.