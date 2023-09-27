“Show Me The Receipts” is a common phrase in the news business. If you don’t have the “receipts” like copies of the Boston Consulting Group Whitepaper on Remdesiver written by Jordon Walker on May 8th, 2020, you have an interesting theory, but “no receipts”.

Only a week before, Dr. Tony Fauci had tacitly approved Remdesivir.

Only a week after the Jordon Walker BCG Whitepaper on Remdesivir on May 8th, BARDA Chief Rick Bright was testifying before Congress the the nation was woefully short on the critical supply of the life saving drug with no vaccine in sight for 18 to 24 months.

BARDA Chief Rick Bright started stockpiling millions of doses of Remdesivir, showing his foreknowledge of the coming pandemic.

The day after BARDA’s Rick Bright’s Congressional testimony, Operation Warp Speed, that gave us the crash program for mRNA vaccines, was begun the next day.

In two weeks, the nation went from no killer Remdesivir protocol to a worldwide standard of the Remdesivir protocol. In two weeks, the nation went from no Manhattan project-like race for mRNA to a Manhattan project-like race for our mRNA.

In retrospect, the 15 days in May were everything changed for Remmdesivir in mRNA vaccines seems very contrived and rushed deliberately. Only two days after Fauci spoke highly of Remmdesivir. It was approved for emergency use by the FDA.

with a Fauci recommendation and the FDA emergency use approval all hospital in Venice. Traders need it now was the stamp of approval from the leading consultancy in the hospital management and biotech field - the Boston Consulting Group.

How could Jordan Walker, a non-doctor at the time of the May 8th, 2020 publishing date, write such a pivotal white paper for the leading consultancy in the world in hospital management so few days after the FDA emergency approval?

How could such a phenomenal attention be brought to Jordan Walker by James OKeefe and Project Veritas with a video that got 100 million views and still no one realizes that Jordan Walker’s white paper was the pivotal piece needed for Hospital administrators to approve the use and stockpiling of Remdesivir in May of 2020?

Would it be that Donald Rumsfield’s protégé at Gilead, John C Martin, had already approved two other blockbuster drugs at Gilead in the same exact rushed manner, jamming a hepatitis-C, and an HIV, antiviral through Congress?

Was not Rumsfeld the master of mass formation psychosis in and around the events of 911, and the Iraq war with “shock and awe”?

Were these 15 days in May really not a Corona 9/11?

I was in Washington DC during these 15 days in May of 2020, and it felt very much like the days after 9/11 with everyone hell-bent on jamming through sweeping approvals and for reaching authorizations without thinking.

We had already held an extensive, 18 day gathering of a dozen Citizen Journo reporters in March 2020, calling out the mass formation psychosis events of February 2020. Robert Malone seems to forget how important Jordan Walker was from January 2023 interviews.

Malone’s has never address the fact that a non-doctor gave the world Remmdesivir is a standard of care with one of the most influential hospital administration and management consultants in the world.

But yet Malone had time to call in from Stockholm, Sweden when the story initially broke to say it was the “best journalism”.

It seems James O’Keefe has forgotten all about Jordon Walker writing the BCG whitepaper the made Remdesivir the Standard of Care too. Could it just be that the intelligence agencies brought him Jordon Walker, a non-doctor consultant at the time inMay 2020, to take the fall for writing the BCG’s whitepaper so the intel agencies name wouldn’t be on it at the top?

Malone also forgets the mass formation psychosis that he created in February 2020 with Remmdesivir and his CIA friend Michael Callahan’s Research and China with Remdesivir.

Robert Malone and Ira Longhini of the CDC had already created a mass formation psychosis in the American scientific press in February 2020, conveniently quoting Bob Malone’s, CIA business associate, Michael Callahan and his convenient Remdesivir study in China, published on February 4, 2020.

Michael Callahan failed to mention that he is a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and was invested in Chinese pharmaceutical companies at the time including companies involved in producing Remdesivir.

While I didn’t know Bob Malone’s involvement at the time in the mass formation psychosis events in Boston in February 2020, our group on the Potomac in Washington DC in March 2020 had focused on the bid rigging around the mRNA vaccine for a program called DARPA ADEPT.

The bid-rigging by the WHO and the Wellcome Trust was immediately called out by our Potomac group as state sponsored bid rigging for a foregone objective - pushing DARPA mRNA technology.

All these events seems so contrived and obvious in retrospect. Corona 911 was simply a rerun of the mass formation psychosis events around 9/11. Our research group has been projecting something like this for three years before I’ll be at for the influenza virus coming from a gain of function lab in Holland called the Erasmus Lab.

Moderna CEO Steven Bancel had already told his manufacturing people in 2019 that a pandemic was coming in 2020.

All of this mass formation psychosis and foreknowledge reeks of a staged series of events to jam through sweeping authorizations for Remmdesivir and DARPA mRNA. Pearl Harbor, the Gulf of Tonkin, and 9/11 and the Iraq wars were no different.

And the telltale signs of mass formation psychosis were exactly the same. That’s just how Donald Rumsfield and the Department of Defense work. And that’s how we got from Remdesivir (run death severe) and mRNA in 15 days in May of 2020.

On December 5, 2019, the CIA is investment arm, In-Q-Tel, held a conference about how a pandemic could be leveraged to push QR codes, digital passports, and even digital currency.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Tara O’Toole was present, the person who previously have been most famous for the CoronaThrax combination of coronavirus in Anthrax at UPMC.

it seems the Faucis, the Jordan Walkers, and the Rick Brights are just executing the In-Q-Tel plan agreed on six months before with coronavirus mass formation psychosis.

The Pakistani governments Department of Science and Technology (DESTO) fed key gain of function information for Anthrax and CoronaVirus to the WuhanLab over a ten-year period beginning in 2011.

Corona 9/11 delves into Operation Blackjack, a bioagent program to “fix, fix, and finish” terrorists in the Afghan War through a series of drone bioagent spraying operations. The book predicts, that the same bio agent spraying systems could be brought to the United States through doping air filters of hospitals, government buildings, state buildings, and major corporations.

In 2017, GeorgeWebb highlighted a Pakistan, a group that appeared to be doping air filters and a home on Spayer Street near Fort Belvoir, Virginia and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Webb outlined the possibility that these army veterans renting the home on Sprayer Street were guinea pigs for same chemicals and bioagents being planned to be sprayed in Afghanistan, just in higher concentrations.

The respiratory distress would result in responding treatment being provided by the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital nearby. Webb identified Rao Abbas as being the individual with DMV heating and air-conditioning while he also held a no-show highly paid job in the US Congress to grant him immunity and state sponsorship.

Webb had identified the Pakistani intelligence PAK ISI 111 as having run this Operation Blackjack program for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency since 2011.

Tahir runs Pak ISI 111, and his reputed “Suite 111” in Beaumont, Texas and is the reputed mastermind of Project Blackjack, a track and trace program for tracking foreign and domestic terrorists. Here I am at the headquarters in Beaumont, Texas.

My ex-research partner task force emphasized the testing of US soldiers going through the port of Beaumont, Texas to Iraq as a key place where viruses in vaccines were tested.

She focused on a Pakistani businessman name to Tahir Javid who had vaping companies, exotic cigarettes companies. CBD companies, distilled spirits companies, and who also happens to be the CEO of Riceland hospitals here in Beaumont, Texas and Port Arthur.

Task Force felt Javid was the key person in charge of the Pakistan intelligence agencies administration of a program called operation blackjack to tag and trace terrorists with drone spraying of viruses and bacteria.

Tahir is the top contributor to the Hillary Clinton campaign and Clinton Global Initiative, and many on Capitol Hill believed Javid was simply redirecting Afghan War dollars back to Hillary for the bioagents program.