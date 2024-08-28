In a stunning reversal by the FBI (yet another one), the FBI now seems to forget it admitted that Thomas Crooks’s overseas encrypted accounts were shared.

In a report today, the FBI categorically stated there was no evidence of a second shooter and no evidence a foreign or domestic party had influenced him.

Yet the FBI still refuses to release the 700 Crooks messages in the case, preferring instead to have the strategy of “Let Us Tell You What To Think.” Just a few days ago, the FBI admitted that a 15-year-old or 16-year-old could not have written many of the messages in the Crooks message trove, and the FBI seems to be in full denial, claiming Crooks thought of them all.

Now, the FBI wants us to believe Crooks had bomb-making thoughts all the way back to 2019, when he was fifteen years old, with no outside influence trying to groom him as a school shooter and school bomber. We have presented evidence Crooks actually warned his fellow students to stay away from school on the day he heard of a bomb plot from his cohort in encrypted messaging.

Again, if the same groomer is returning repeatedly into Thomas Crooks's life to radicalize him, doing bomb-making searches over five years would make sense as some science project or training to become a radical activist. Crooks gave to ActBlue, the DNC’s direct action arm, when he was 17 years old.

The FBI would have us believe Crooks engaged in bomb-making studies over five years but never tried to explode a bomb, indicating Crooks may have been trying to learn how to defuse bombs.

Meanwhile, in Congress, Sniper Ben Shaffer indicated some evidence may have been faked. Throwing bomb components in Crooks’s trunk might be a good way to turn Crooks’s bomb-defusing study into looking like he was trying to hurt someone with a bomb.

FBI earlier stated Crooks’ rifle exploded from its stock being shattered. The FBI instead produced a pristine rifle for their report.

On a personal note, the FBI released a picture of a backpack bearing the Swiss Knife brand, which I use. Which is it? ShatterStock or no ShatterStock? Wouldn’t releasing the creation dates of overseas encrypted accounts and the encrypted messaging accounts be an easy way to remove all doubt without the FBI interpreting what the shared account holders are thinking?

It seems that if Crooks’s encrypted accounts date back to when he was 15, he was almost certainly being groomed as a school shooter until he warned his classmates.

Wouldn’t an Antifa groomer specifically go after school kids who had been bullied, as in the Columbine case?

Here, I get my skates on to take the ice figuratively with Paul Whelan, who planned and executed the Columbine ‘Live Exercise’ just before the real Columbine shooting.

Think of shared bank accounts you have had with family members. Are your thoughts exactly the same? Are they even close? We have the snipers on-site saying the evidence looks falsified.

Isn’t it time to publish all 700 Crooks messages and the creation dates and balances in the overseas, encrypted accounts?

The five-year process of grooming Crooks as snipers and bombers is at an end. Isn’t it time to publish the messages and bank accounts to see how it was done?