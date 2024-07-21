Two Trump Butler Rally victims, both with Dutch names, bust the FBI single shooter narrative. It truly is a Double Dutch Bust. The first victim is David Dutch, 57, who is standing in the left grandstand behind President Donald Trump’s podium.

David Dutch is in the white shirt and was the first person in the Trump Butler Rally to be hit by the first bullet from a sniper.

Here is the video of the two victims being hit in succession.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1814245108813840519

You can see James Coperhaver raise his arms in surprise when the bullet hits him.

James Coperhaver, 74, is the second person to be hit by the same first shot bullet, standing by the railing on the same grandstand as David Dutch. You can see David Dutch in the white shirt clutching his chest in this same picture from this same gunshot.

Here is an aerial view of where Victim David Dutch and Victim James Coperhaver were standing on the left grandstand behind Trump. One problem - the two men with Dutch names don’t line up the gunshot source location with the FBI narrative. They truly are a Double Dutch Bust of the FBI/DHS narrative.

From my Substack posting about four days ago, “New Evidence Points To Shooters,” you can clearly see Victim Dutch in Blue and Victim Coperhaver in Red. The firing line does not line up with the Crooks American Glass Research Building sniper position at all. It’s a Double Dutch Bust of the FBI/DHS narrative. Here is the reverse angle.

No matter how you look at the shots and the firing lines, this evidence amounts to a Double Dutch Bust of the FBI/DHS narrative. Two firing lines mean two shooters. Two shooters mean a conspiracy, as I said four days ago.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-calls-family-assassination-attempt-victim-james-copenhaver

Trump called both David Dutch and the family of James Coperhaver at the Allegheny General Hospital to wish them both a speedy recovery. Little did President Trump know Thursday, when he made the calls to the two men with Dutch last names, that he was connecting the dots that would become the Double Dutch Bust to solve his own two-shooter assassination attempt.