The Bioagent Odyssey: How Citizen Journalists Spent Six Years Chasing the Questions That Finally Reached Congress

By George Webb | July 30, 2026

For six years, the argument over COVID-19 origins has largely unfolded through CNN and 60 Minutes China Bat and African Pangolin stories with dirty fish markets to blame for tens of millions killed. Meanwhile, our citizen journos placed the blame squately on the doorstep of the offending BioAgent labs.

Meanwhile, our citizen journalists organization circled the globe, gathering evidence for that eventual day Fauci would be called on the carpet in Congress.

Read about the women that exposed the Military Live Exercise and are trying to stop Fauci’s Munster in Montana as I write this.

Now six years later, we finally have congressional hearings, intelligence assessments, scientific papers and competing media narratives, all verifying and validating our reporting of a coordinated Military Live Exercise for the pandemic. Our citizen journalist investigation was taking place far from television studios and committee rooms.

George Webb at the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

It was being conducted on highways, at laboratory gates, outside military installations, in university towns and across international borders by citizen journalists carrying cameras, notebooks and questions where nobody wanted us asking questions or talking to shocked or disgruntled employees.

That journey stretched from Fort Detrick and Fort Belvoir in Maryland to the University of North Carolina; from European research institutions to the Netherlands, Geneva and dozens of additional locations associated with infectious-disease research, biodefense, pandemic preparedness and vaccine development.

The investigation eventually became what I call The Bioagent Odyssey.

Its central contention was controversial from the beginning: understanding the pandemic required looking beyond Wuhan and examining the much larger international network of military laboratories, universities, pharmaceutical contractors, public-health agencies and pandemic-preparedness programs that existed long before COVID-19 appeared.

The journey did not begin in Congress.

It began on the road.

Drove the midnight highways past the Rockies and the snow.

With a camera and a notebook where the black SUVs go.

Before the Hearings Came the Shoe Leather

Today, Anthony Fauci’s congressional testimony and questioning have become part of the public record. Congressional investigators have examined subjects including gain-of-function research, government grants, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, EcoHealth Alliance and the government’s response to questions about COVID’s origins.

Those hearings did not emerge in an intellectual vacuum.

Years earlier, independent researchers were asking many of the same questions—often while the dominant public discussion concentrated on natural zoonotic transmission.

Our investigation started with a simple journalistic proposition: follow the people, contracts, laboratories, exercises and money.

That meant traveling.

Fort Detrick was an obvious destination because of its long association with American biodefense research. Fort Belvoir became another important stop as investigators sought people with knowledge of military planning and logistics.

The University of North Carolina mattered because coronavirus researchers there had conducted years of sophisticated experimental work involving SARS-like viruses.

The trail then crossed the Atlantic.

Researchers associated with Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam had been central to earlier scientific debates about experiments designed to understand how dangerous viruses might become more transmissible.

The Netherlands also brought us to institutions of international governance, including The Hague. Geneva brought the investigation to the doorstep of the World Health Organization.

Hamilton, Montana, brought it to Rocky Mountain Laboratories, one of America’s major infectious-disease research facilities.

And those were only some of the stops.

Over time, the map expanded to roughly fifty locations touching different pieces of the international biodefense, infectious-disease, vaccine-development and pandemic-preparedness infrastructure.

The resulting picture was not one laboratory.

It was a network.

Event 201 and the Information Battlefield

One event became particularly important to independent journalists: Event 201, the pandemic tabletop exercise held in New York in October 2019.

The exercise examined how governments, businesses and media organizations might respond to a severe coronavirus pandemic.

One component addressed the information environment surrounding such a crisis.

To citizen journalists who later found themselves criticized or dismissed for challenging early explanations of COVID’s origins, that part of Event 201 took on special significance.

CNN, 60 Minutes, Reuters, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Forbes and other major outlets subsequently reported critically on various alternative COVID-origin theories.

From our perspective, however, the proper response was not to retreat.

It was to collect more evidence.

Our Potomac investigative group brought together roughly eighteen citizen journalists and researchers. They worked as volunteers, traveled, interviewed sources, photographed locations and attempted to reconstruct relationships between government programs, laboratories and contractors.

The method was deliberately old-fashioned.

Knock on doors.

Find documents.

Locate contracts.

Interview people.

Compare dates.

Then go where the evidence leads.

The “Live Exercise” Moment

A pivotal moment came in March 2020.

During a White House briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the pandemic response as a “live exercise,” prompting President Donald Trump to respond that Pompeo should have told him.

For our group, that exchange became an important investigative clue.

We interpreted it as support for examining the pandemic through the lens of longstanding military and government preparedness exercises.

That interpretation goes considerably further than what Pompeo’s brief remark, standing alone, establishes. But it became one of the hypotheses driving our subsequent reporting.

Our investigation increasingly focused on whether international military exercises, scientific collaborations and pandemic-response preparations could help explain aspects of the outbreak and its rapid global spread.

The conventional alternatives remained familiar: natural zoonotic emergence or an accidental laboratory-associated event.

We argued that investigators should examine a third category as well—the role of international preparedness networks and military exercises in the critical period surrounding the outbreak.

That remains an allegation requiring considerably more documentary evidence before it could be treated as established fact; we did compile a massive amount of circumstantial evidence along the way. But asking the question led us to an enormous amount of previously obscure material.

Following the Scientific Trail

Coronavirus research did not begin in 2019.

For years, scientists had studied how coronaviruses infect cells, cross species barriers and potentially become more transmissible.

Researchers at UNC and elsewhere performed experiments involving modified coronaviruses. Scientists connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology collected and studied bat coronaviruses. American government agencies funded research intended to identify emerging pandemic threats.

Other scientists studied influenza and other pathogens.

The Erasmus laboratory in Rotterdam became famous more than a decade ago because of controversial experiments involving H5N1 avian influenza and mammalian transmission.

For citizen investigators, these programs demonstrated something important: governments and scientists had been deliberately studying the exact biological characteristics that would later dominate public discussion during COVID.

That did not prove that any particular program created SARS-CoV-2.

It did mean that questions about laboratory research were legitimate questions of public interest.

One molecular feature became especially controversial: the furin cleavage site in SARS-CoV-2.

Virologist and Nobel laureate David Baltimore famously described the feature as a potential “smoking gun” before later emphasizing that natural evolutionary explanations remained possible.

The scientific debate over that feature continues to be more complicated than either side’s slogans suggest.

For citizen journalists, however, it became another reason to investigate rather than accept categorical claims about origins.

Fifty Stops, One Investigative Map

The Bioagent Odyssey eventually became geographic.

Fort Detrick represented biodefense.

Fort Belvoir represented another window into the military establishment.

UNC represented advanced coronavirus experimentation.

Rotterdam represented European infectious-disease research.

The Hague represented international institutions.

Geneva represented global public health.

Hamilton represented America’s continuing high-containment infectious-disease research.

Other universities, airports, laboratories, contractors, military installations and research facilities filled in the spaces between them.

Each stop supplied another piece of a much larger institutional map.

That map became the real product of the investigation.

Rather than asking only, “What happened in Wuhan?” we began asking:

Who built the worldwide pandemic-preparedness system before Wuhan?

Who funded it?

Which laboratories exchanged samples?

Which scientists collaborated?

Which military organizations participated?

Which pharmaceutical companies positioned themselves to manufacture countermeasures?

Which exercises rehearsed the response?

And what happened when scientists or journalists challenged the preferred explanations?

Those questions are larger than Anthony Fauci.

Fauci on Capitol Hill

That is why the congressional scrutiny of Fauci represents a milestone rather than an ending.

Fauci became the most recognizable public face of the American pandemic response. His leadership at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases placed him near the center of debates over research funding, pandemic preparedness and government communications.

Congressional investigations have subsequently forced into public discussion issues that were once treated as fringe or inappropriate questions.

Documents, emails and testimony have expanded the public record concerning government discussions about possible origins and research relationships.

Citizen journalists cannot credibly claim sole responsibility for congressional investigations. Members of Congress, congressional staff, scientists, whistleblowers, nonprofit researchers, journalists and government investigators have all contributed.

But independent investigators helped keep questions alive during periods when asking them carried significant reputational cost.

That contribution matters.

Journalism is not simply predicting the final answer.

It is preserving questions long enough for evidence to catch up.

The Women Still in Montana

For our group, the story therefore does not end with Fauci sitting before Congress.

Some of the same citizen investigators who participated in the original COVID-era work traveled to Montana to examine research associated with Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton.

Their concern is forward-looking.

What pathogens are being studied today?

What experiments are being conducted?

What safeguards exist?

How are potentially dangerous organisms transported?

Who provides oversight?

And what has actually changed since 2020?

Those questions deserve answers regardless of one’s preferred theory about COVID-19’s origins.

The pandemic demonstrated the extraordinary consequences of a biological event in an interconnected world.

Millions died globally. Economies closed. Schools shut down. Families were separated. Governments accumulated emergency powers. Public trust in health institutions, journalism and government suffered enormous damage.

Preventing another pandemic therefore requires something more durable than assigning blame to one official.

It requires transparency.

Journalism as an Odyssey

There is another lesson in the story.

Modern journalism increasingly happens behind screens. Search engines, databases and leaked documents are indispensable tools.

But sometimes journalism still requires geography.

You have to go somewhere.

You have to stand outside the laboratory.

You have to drive across Montana.

You have to travel to Rotterdam.

You have to go to Geneva.

You have to knock on the door at Fort Belvoir.

You have to talk to the person who does not want to put something in an email.

You have to compare what officials say publicly with what people working inside institutions say privately.

That kind of reporting is expensive, exhausting and frequently inconclusive.

But occasionally fifty apparently disconnected locations become one map.

That is what happened during the Bioagent Odyssey.

Every trail of money winding through another proxy place.

The congressional scrutiny of Fauci is therefore best understood not as the finish line but as one institutional checkpoint in a much longer investigation.

The essential question is no longer merely whether Anthony Fauci made mistakes.

It is whether the international biodefense and pandemic-preparedness system learned anything from COVID-19.

The laboratories still exist.

The military programs still exist.

The international organizations still exist.

The research continues.

And citizen journalists are still driving.

Past Fort Detrick.

Past Fort Belvoir.

Past Chapel Hill.

Across Rotterdam.

Through The Hague.

Into Geneva.

And now into Hamilton, Montana.

The camera is still running.

The notebook is still open.

And after six years on the road, perhaps the most important lesson of the Bioagent Odyssey is also the oldest lesson in journalism:

When the official story does not answer the evidence, keep asking questions.