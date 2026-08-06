Introduction

Fauci and Me

The Long Road to Asking Better Questions

Some books begin with certainty.

This one begins with questions.

Not the questions asked inside congressional hearing rooms or on television talk shows years after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, but the quieter questions that begin with a notebook, a highway, and the unsettling feeling that an official explanation does not fully account for the available evidence.

Journalism, at its best, is not an exercise in certainty. It is an exercise in persistence.

For me, that persistence became an odyssey spanning decades. My unknowing parallel life with Fauci started with me looking into the mystery disease breaking out in the Apartheid Regime of South Africa when I was a freshman at Miami University in 1978. The mystery disease was taking out military-age men in the rebelious parts of South Africa.

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, before congressional hearings, before intelligence assessments, before arguments over laboratory safety, gain-of-function research, and pandemic preparedness entered everyday conversation, I found myself asking another question altogether:

How do modern biological mysteries begin? Why do the mystery diseases coincide with military regimes trying to hold on to Apartheid power?

That question first emerged during another epidemic. Perhaps the HIV pandemic in South Africa all too conveniently relied on the CIA’s help from Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney for a solution to the Apartheid Regime’s problems with the majority population?

Why did the HIV explosion in South Africa occur at the height of rebel resistance against the Apartheid Regime? It just seems like a military exercise against living population. This was my first encounter with a “military live exercise”.

Later years and trials would prove my working theory to be correct. (See citation at end of article).

A South African Mangele named Wouter Basson was charged with creating a “Black Bomb”, a biological weapon that would target only black people in South Africa, Rhodesia, and Namibia - all Rothschild strongholds of diamonds, gold, and a myriad of other mining treasures.

Like millions of Americans during the early years of HIV/AIDS, I watched people become ill while scientists struggled to understand an entirely new disease. The epidemic challenged medicine, public health, politics, and journalism simultaneously. Researchers raced to understand the immune system, physicians confronted patients with few effective treatments, and government officials attempted to respond under extraordinary uncertainty.

In my early investigations, I believed the attack was on the critical MHC genes in the adaptive immune system. I still believe that today, forty years later.

Watching this military live exercise unfold in South Africa convinced me that biology was becoming the defining scientific frontier of the twenty-first century.

The immune system fascinated me, and I believed that this was the future of population warfare.

Not because I imagined becoming a scientist, but rather as a citizen scientist to expose these biological agents being used against civilian populations.

I never became a scientist, but I did become a citizen scientist.

But because I believed journalists increasingly needed to understand science well enough to ask informed questions.

That realization began an education that no university designed.

Instead of graduate seminars, I found laboratories. I interviewed every expert I could talk to at leading conferences like BIO in San Diego and other West Coast cities.

Instead of formal professors, I found researchers willing to explain difficult concepts.

Instead of examinations, there were airports, conferences, interviews, research papers, and thousands of miles of highways.

I learned the language of immunology one conversation at a time.

T-cells.

Major Histocompatibility Complex proteins.

Immune signaling.

Genome sequencing.

Systems biology.

Computational biology.

Each new concept opened another door.

Thirty-five years later, I would almost die only steps from those original computation biotech CEO interviews in La Jolla, San Diego, as I outed National Resilience as the true purveyors of the Coronavirus vaccines in that military live exercise. George Webb in La Jolla, California, near the CIA’s National Resilience Lab.

At the same time, another public figure was embarking upon a very different journey.

Anthony Fauci was becoming one of America’s leading infectious-disease physicians.

As Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he would eventually serve under seven presidents, helping shape federal responses to HIV/AIDS, SARS, influenza, Ebola, Zika, and finally COVID-19.

In many ways, Fauci and Me tells the story of two parallel careers.

One unfolded inside government, with both HIV and Coronavirus unlocking emergency government funds for private profiteering.

The other open investigation unfolded on highways, bus terminals, airport lobbies, and burned shoe leather, working on open access for all science and citizen scientists.

One operated through federal institutions like NIH, which extorted funds for Fauci’sprofiteering cabal.

The other investigation worked through citizen journalism to promote citizen science, open access, and contribution.

Those paths rarely crossed directly, but there would be an intersection in March 2020 as our Potomac Group called out the Coronavirus military live exercise in real time.

Yet they repeatedly intersected around the same scientific questions.

How does disease emerge, and when does “disease” have telltale signs of lab manipulation and weaponization like the furin cleavage site in Coronavirus?

How should governments prepare, and what checks are there against the Fauci-type cabals?

What role should scientific research play in preventing pandemics, and how can citizen scientists keep the experts honest before another emergency shakedown occurs?

What risks accompany increasingly sophisticated biotechnology?

Those questions became even larger during the biotechnology revolution of the 1980s and 1990s.

The Human Genome Project transformed medicine from descriptive biology into information science.

Researchers began sequencing genomes at extraordinary speed.

Computational biology emerged as one of science’s most important disciplines.

Biologists increasingly collaborated with engineers, mathematicians, and computer scientists. Citizen scientists were not able to mount a defense against the Fauci cabal for HIV, but the decades of study prepared us for the Fauci modus operandi for the next military live exercise - coronavirus.

Citizen scientists called out Anthony Fauci’s Coronavirus live exercise real time in March of 2020.

Institutions such as the University of Washington, the University of California system, Stanford, Caltech, and many others became centers of innovation.

Scientists including Leroy Hood helped pioneer systems biology, demonstrating that disease could be understood not merely as isolated symptoms but as interconnected biological networks.

The two women who outed Fauci’s military live exercise for coronavirus in March 2020 just completed a ten-day vigil near the Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana to stop Fauci’s Munster..

That transformation reshaped my own reporting.

Rather than treating biology as a collection of disconnected discoveries, I began thinking in systems.

Institutions formed networks.

Researchers collaborated across borders.

Funding crossed agencies.

Scientific papers linked laboratories separated by thousands of miles.

The geography of biology became almost as important as biology itself.

Years later, during COVID-19, that perspective would profoundly influence my reporting.

Rather than asking only where the outbreak began, I found myself asking broader questions.

How had the international pandemic preparedness system developed?

Which laboratories collaborated?

How were biological samples exchanged?

Which agencies funded research?

Which institutions specialized in emerging infectious diseases?

Which organizations coordinated preparedness exercises?

Those questions led me across the United States and Europe.

Fort Detrick.

Fort Belvoir.

Chapel Hill.

Rotterdam.

Geneva.

The Hague.

Hamilton, Montana.

Each destination offered another piece of a much larger institutional map.

The map eventually became more important than any single destination.

Along the way I interviewed scientists, former employees, physicians, engineers, military veterans, government officials, and ordinary citizens.

Some conversations confirmed established understanding.

Others raised additional questions.

Many led nowhere.

That is the nature of investigative reporting.

Most leads fail.

A few reveal unexpected connections.

Still fewer change the direction of an investigation entirely.

The COVID-19 pandemic transformed these long-standing interests into an urgent global story.

Almost overnight, virology became front-page news.

Terms previously confined to scientific journals entered ordinary conversation.

PCR.

Spike proteins.

mRNA.

Variants.

Neutralizing antibodies.

Furin cleavage sites.

Laboratory safety levels.

The public suddenly found itself immersed in subjects that previously occupied only specialists.

At the same time, disagreement became unavoidable.

Scientists debated origins.

Governments released differing assessments.

Journalists attempted to interpret rapidly changing information.

Congress launched investigations.

Inspectors General issued reports.

Freedom of Information Act requests uncovered internal emails.

Peer-reviewed publications challenged one another.

Public confidence in scientific institutions became increasingly polarized.

This book does not claim to settle every scientific controversy.

Instead, it tells the story of an investigation.

It describes why certain questions appeared important to me, how those questions evolved over time, where the reporting led, and why I believe citizen journalism contributed something valuable to the broader public conversation.

Readers may agree with some conclusions and disagree with others.

That is entirely appropriate.

My hope is not that every reader reaches identical conclusions.

My hope is that readers appreciate the importance of continuing to ask difficult questions while distinguishing carefully between documented evidence, inference, and speculation.

One lesson became increasingly clear throughout this journey.

Scientific understanding evolves.

Public narratives evolve.

Evidence accumulates.

Questions once dismissed sometimes receive renewed attention.

Other hypotheses lose support as additional evidence emerges.

Good journalism must evolve alongside the evidence rather than becoming permanently attached to any single narrative.

That principle guided my work from the beginning.

It continues to guide it today.

The title, Fauci and Me, therefore should not be misunderstood.

This is not simply a book about Anthony Fauci.

Nor is it solely a book about COVID-19.

It is a book about two very different ways of approaching the same historical era.

One represents official institutions.

The other represents independent investigation.

Between those two perspectives lies the complicated, unfinished story of one of the most consequential public-health crises in modern history.

The camera is still rolling.

The notebook remains open.

The road continues.

Welcome to Fauci and Me.