Chapter 3

Murder on the GP120 Express

By 1991, the AIDS vaccine race had acquired all the ingredients of a biotechnology thriller: a newly decoded virus, competing recombinant proteins, military laboratories, private companies, federal money and patents whose potential value was only beginning to become apparent.

And running through the center of the story were three numbers:

160. 120. 41.

They were not stock prices.

They were proteins.

The Pentagon had bet on GP160 with Fauci, Redfield, and Birx. One problem - that GP160 was worthless.

Not until the GP160 protein is cleaved (remember that furin cleavage site?) into GP120 and Gp41 does it become activated and worth a gold mine for future HIV vaccines. Enter the suspicious death of young mother and brilliant inventor, Kathelyn Steimer.

And the woman holding that HIV vaccine golden goose for GP120 was Kathelyn Steimer, a brilliant scientist at Chiron Corporation in the East Bay, in Emeryville, CA.

More on her suspicious death at 48 in a moment, but as soon as Kathelyn Steimer finally got the executive position at Chiron she had earned ten years earlier, she died of a fast-acting cancer.

The Envelope

HIV manufactures its envelope initially as a precursor protein called gp160.

But gp160 is not the final configuration used by an infectious HIV particle. A cellular protease cuts the precursor at a basic cleavage site, producing two associated proteins:

gp160 → gp120 + gp41

The distinction matters. There is considerable evidence to show Dr. Fauci’s landmark 1988 work describing this cleavage of the GP160 protein into GP120 and GP41 has, in fact, recapitulated much of Kathleen Steimer's work as early as 1984.

Gp120 forms the exposed portion of the viral envelope and binds the cellular receptors HIV uses to enter susceptible cells. Gp41 remains membrane-associated and provides the machinery that helps fuse the viral and cellular membranes.

The uncleaved precursor therefore isn’t equivalent to the mature, fusion-competent gp120/gp41 complex.

But that does not mean recombinant gp160 was useless as a vaccine antigen.

That distinction would become enormously important.

Walter Reed Bets on gp160

On June 13, 1991, The New England Journal of Medicine published one of the most prominent early therapeutic HIV-vaccine studies.

The investigators included Robert Redfield and Deborah Birx of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Their experimental vaccine was recombinant gp160, manufactured by MicroGeneSys.

Thirty people already infected with HIV received either three or six immunizations.

Nineteen of the thirty developed increased cellular or antibody responses to HIV envelope antigens. The experiment therefore demonstrated something real: recombinant gp160 could stimulate measurable immune responses.

What it did not establish was equally important.

The Phase I experiment did not demonstrate that gp160 prevented HIV infection, stopped progression to AIDS or extended patients’ lives.

The researchers themselves said determining clinical usefulness would require further study.

Nevertheless, gp160 had entered the clinic.

And once a recombinant protein enters a syringe, biology begins traveling with something else:

capital.

Meanwhile, in Emeryville

Across the country, another group was pursuing a closely related—but importantly different—piece of the HIV envelope.

At Chiron Corporation in Emeryville, California, researchers were concentrating heavily on gp120.

One of the central scientists was Kathelyn Sue Steimer.

Steimer had joined Chiron in 1983. The following year, she participated with Dino Dina, Paul Luciw, and others in Chiron’s early molecular cloning and sequencing work on HIV using the SF2 isolate supplied by Jay Levy’s laboratory at UCSF.

As the research moved from sequencing HIV toward constructing vaccine candidates, Steimer became deeply involved in recombinant envelope proteins.

Working with her at Chiron was another scientist:

Nancy Haigwood.

Their names appear together in the scientific literature.

A particularly revealing experiment was published in 1992.

Steimer and newly hip attached sidekick Nancy Haigwood immunized baboons with recombinant HIV gp120 and examined the resulting neutralizing antibodies.

The researchers weren’t merely identifying a viral protein anymore.

They were engineering it.

Producing it.

Injecting it.

Measuring antibodies against it.

The scientific pipeline was becoming visible:

Virus → Gene → Protein → Recombinant Protein → Animal Trial → Vaccine Candidate

And somewhere alongside that pipeline ran another:

Discovery → Intellectual Property → Product → Government Trial → Market

That second pipeline fascinated me.

You may remember that five HIV proteins, including GP120 and GP41, found their way into early samples of Coronavirus from a scientific paper in India, which was quickly killed and covered up. We called out the Coronavirus military live exercise here in March 2020 with CNN real time.

Two Trains Leaving the Station

By the beginning of the 1990s, I see two related HIV-envelope programs moving forward.

One can be simplified as:

Walter Reed / MicroGeneSys

→ gp160

→ human therapeutic-vaccine trials

The other:

Chiron / Steimer / Haigwood

→ gp120

→ recombinant vaccine development

→ primate experiments

These weren’t completely independent biological concepts. Gp120 comes from gp160.

But scientifically and commercially they were distinct vaccine strategies.

That distinction became particularly important when Congress subsequently appropriated $20 million for a large therapeutic HIV-vaccine trial associated with MicroGeneSys’s gp160 program.

Suddenly the question wasn’t simply:

Which protein generates antibodies?

It was also:

Which product gets the federal trial?

And that meant there was money on the train.

A lot of it.

The Notebook Story

Years later, while researching this history, I encountered a much darker interpretation circulating among independent Internet researchers.

Some alleged that Chiron had been infiltrated.

Some alleged that laboratory notebooks containing valuable gp120 research had been targeted.

And some went considerably further, portraying Nancy Haigwood as an intelligence-connected operative positioned near Steimer and her research.

Those are extraordinary allegations.

I have not found documentary evidence establishing them as fact.

I have never claimed that Nancy Haigwood murdered Kathelyn Steimer.

Nor have I found credible evidence demonstrating that Haigwood participated in Steimer’s death.

The historical record establishes something much narrower and much more interesting scientifically:

Haigwood and Steimer really did work together at Chiron.

They really did publish together.

And they really were working on recombinant gp120 vaccine research at a moment when HIV-envelope biotechnology was becoming potentially extraordinarily valuable.

Everything beyond that requires evidence.

The Earlier Notebook

There is another strange episode in Haigwood’s biography, but here again precision matters.

Before Chiron, Haigwood had been a graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

At UNC she knew Bruce Ivins, then a postdoctoral researcher.

Ivins would decades later become the central suspect identified by the FBI in the 2001 anthrax-letter investigation.

Their UNC relationship became relevant to that investigation because Haigwood later spoke to investigators about Ivins and described disturbing behavior she attributed to him.

In my investigations on the UNC campus, it seemed Haigwood had been tasked with getting a cess to Bruce I ins notebooks on Anthrax vaccines and copying them. Ivins was also asked by Haigwood to review her laboratory notebook as a mentor. This would later lead to a charge by Haigwood that Ivins, soon to be the world’s leading Anthrax researche, had something he could steal from a graduate student. I was later a graduate student at Nancy Haigwood’s lab at the Oregon graduate Institute. If I was to accuse Nancy Haigwood of stealing my laboratory notebooks, it would be ridiculous on its face. Nancy Haigwood claim against Ivins is equally ridiculous.

I have found copious metadata and some documentation showing that Haigwood took Ivins’s anthrax notebooks and appropriated his vaccine research.

The documented notebook story runs in the opposite direction.

That doesn’t make the intersection of their careers uninteresting.

It makes getting the direction of the evidence right essential.

Steimer’s Last Promotion

Steimer continued climbing at Chiron.

In 1995 she became vice president of research for Chiron Vaccines.

She had become one of the important figures in the emerging recombinant-vaccine industry.

Then, on November 16, 1996, Kathelyn Steimer died at her home in Benicia, California.

She was 48 years old.

The contemporary obituary reported the cause simply:

cancer.

Her death was tragically early.

But an early death isn’t, by itself, evidence of murder.

I have found no contemporary evidence demonstrating that Steimer was assassinated, that her cancer was induced, or that her death resulted from a struggle over HIV intellectual property.

Those claims require evidence that I do not presently have.

What I do have is a remarkable scientific chronology.

The gp120 Express Keeps Moving

Steimer died.

The research didn’t.

Haigwood’s career continued through HIV vaccine research, SIV and SHIV models, neutralizing antibodies and eventually nonhuman-primate experimentation.

Years later, Haigwood would become director of the Oregon National Primate Research Center in Beaverton, Oregon.

And there the descendants of the scientific questions being asked at Chiron—HIV envelope proteins, antibodies, vaccination and primate models—continued to be investigated.

I encountered that research world personally in Oregon in 2007 while doing graduate work in biochemistry.

That experience gave the history an eerie circularity for me.

The molecular alphabet I had watched emerge during the AIDS epidemic—

ENV. gp160. gp120. gp41.

—had migrated from sequencing laboratories to biotechnology companies, from recombinant proteins to animal experiments, from animal experiments to clinical trials, and from clinical trials into enormous institutional research programs.

That is the story I can document.

Murder on the gp120 Express

So why call this chapter “Murder on the GP120 Express”?

Not because I can prove Kathelyn Steimer was murdered.

I can’t.

The title describes the mystery I encountered while following the scientific train.

A young scientist helps clone HIV.

The viral envelope is decoded.

Gp160 becomes gp120 and gp41.

Competing vaccine strategies emerge.

Military researchers test gp160.

Chiron develops gp120.

Congress puts millions of dollars behind therapeutic-vaccine research.

Patents accumulate.

Companies compete.

Steimer rises to the top of Chiron Vaccines.

And then, at 48, she dies of cancer.

Those facts invite questions.

They do not answer them.

For me, that distinction has become one of the central rules of this investigation:

A suspicious timeline is a reason to investigate.

It is not a substitute for evidence.

And the evidence I can establish tells a story dramatic enough without inventing one.

The real story is how rapidly an incomprehensible fatal disease was transformed into molecular information:

New Gene.

New Protein.

New Product.

New Capitalization.

By the early 1990s, the gp120 express had left the station.

And biotechnology was learning just how valuable a ticket could become.