Chapter One

The Convenient Emergence

South Africa, AIDS, and the Question That Would Follow Me for Forty Years

History rarely announces that something important is beginning.

There is no bell. No narrator. No title card.

Usually there are only fragments.

A strange illness.

A laboratory report.

A government under pressure.

A few scientists asking questions.

And somewhere, usually far from the cameras, somebody collecting blood.

That was the pattern that first caught my attention in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when I began following reports from southern Africa. I was a freshman at Miami University in 1978. I wasn’t an immunologist. I wasn’t a virologist. I wasn’t employed by an intelligence agency.

I was simply curious.

And South Africa gave me plenty to be curious about.

Apartheid was ultimately doomed, although nobody could say exactly when it would fall. A white minority government was attempting to maintain political control over a much larger Black population. Resistance movements were growing. South African forces were fighting beyond the country’s borders. Angola and Namibia had become theaters in a much larger Cold War.

Then biology entered the picture. No holds were barred in the Cold War on the African Continent, especially with regard to biological weapons. This Bio Cold War would soon travel to the Middle East in the 1980s with George Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, and Dick Cheney in the Iran - Iraq War.

South Africa established a secret chemical and biological warfare program called Project Coast. That is not speculation. It is part of the historical record.

Wouter Basson, the physician who headed the program, would eventually stand trial on dozens of charges associated with his activities. South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard evidence concerning poisons, bacteria and other unconventional weapons developed during the apartheid period.

That history matters because it established something I could never forget:

A modern government really had been willing to investigate biology as a political and military weapon.

That fact does not prove that apartheid South Africa created HIV.

It does something subtler.

It makes the question of biological warfare in that historical setting legitimate.

And it taught me an investigative lesson that would become important again four decades later:

When a new biological threat emerges during a period of extraordinary political pressure, examine the biology—but also examine the institutions surrounding it.

The Disease That Didn’t Fit

AIDS was formally recognized in the United States in 1981.

Young men were appearing with diseases physicians ordinarily expected only in severely immunocompromised patients. Pneumocystis pneumonia. Kaposi sarcoma. Opportunistic infections.

Something was destroying—or disabling—a critical part of the immune system.

Eventually HIV was identified as the cause of AIDS. Tom Hanks starred in Philadelphia about an AIDS victim to establish AIDS as a “Gay Man’s Disease”, not a biological weapon from the African Cold War.

Modern phylogenetic evidence provides a detailed evolutionary history: HIV-1 descended from simian immunodeficiency viruses, with the pandemic HIV-1 group M tracing to an SIV lineage circulating in chimpanzees in southeastern Cameroon. Molecular-clock studies place that emergence decades before AIDS was recognized in 1981.

That is the scientific consensus.

But my interest was developing along a different track.

I was fascinated by what the virus did.

The human immune system had an extraordinary ability to distinguish self from foreign material. T cells, antigen presentation and what I would later learn to call the Major Histocompatibility Complex formed an elaborate biological identification system.

A virus that could progressively dismantle that defense system seemed almost unimaginably consequential.

My working question became:

What happens when the biological machinery responsible for recognizing foreign material stops functioning properly?

That question sent me toward transplantation biology, HLA markers, T cells and eventually genomics.

It also sent me back toward South Africa.

Because another revolution was happening simultaneously.

Scientists were getting increasingly good at identifying human biological differences from blood.

Blood Becomes Information

Before the Human Genome Project, a blood sample could tell researchers only a fraction of what one can reveal today.

But that fraction was already powerful.

Blood groups.

Disease-associated markers.

HLA types.

Inherited traits.

Population differences.

The technology was primitive by today’s standards, but the direction was obvious.

Blood was becoming information.

And information about populations inevitably interested governments.

I began looking at biological sample collection differently.

A vial of blood wasn’t merely a diagnostic specimen.

It was a biological record of the person who supplied it.

As marker technology improved, that record became richer.

Then came sequencing.

Then computational biology.

Then enormous genomic databases.

Then came inexpensive whole-genome sequencing. That’s where my four-decade study of Dr. Leroy Hood at the Institute for Systems Biology on Lake Washington in Seattle enters the picture, the inventor of high-throughput DNA sequencing.

What had been a handful of markers became millions of data points.

That progression became central to my investigation. My original introduction describes this as the beginning of my interest in blood collection, genetic markers and the eventual transformation of biology into information science.

But another question remained.

What happens when governments possessing that capability become desperate?

South Africa provided an uncomfortable historical example.

Project Coast demonstrated that the apartheid military really did pursue chemical and biological capabilities.

It did not establish that Project Coast created HIV.

That distinction is essential.

But it was enough to make me keep looking.

The First Parallel

Forty years later, another biological mystery arrived during another extraordinary political moment.

It was 2019.

Donald Trump was preparing to seek reelection.

The American economy was strong. Political polarization was extreme. Impeachment dominated Washington.

Then, thousands of miles away, a cluster of unexplained pneumonia appeared in Wuhan.

Within months, the world stopped.

Airports emptied.

Businesses closed.

Schools closed.

Governments invoked emergency authorities.

Congress authorized extraordinary spending.

And suddenly another obscure piece of molecular biology became politically important.

The furin cleavage site.

SARS-CoV-2 possesses a multibasic furin cleavage site at the junction between the S1 and S2 portions of its spike protein. Furin cleavage helps prepare the spike protein for the membrane-fusion process involved in cellular entry. SARS-CoV-2’s site distinguishes it from the closest known sarbecoviruses that lack an equivalent site.

To most people, that was molecular trivia.

To me, it was a flashing light.

Not because a furin cleavage site proves laboratory engineering.

It doesn’t.

Furin cleavage sites occur naturally in multiple virus families, and evolutionary mechanisms including mutation, insertion, deletion and recombination can produce major changes in viral genomes.

The unanswered question was narrower:

How did this particular virus acquire this particular feature?

And that question reminded me powerfully of the questions I had asked during AIDS.

Millions of Years—and One Remarkable Moment

Evolution does not work according to election calendars.

Viruses do not know who occupies the White House.

A nucleotide does not vote Republican or Democrat.

That is precisely why coincidences between biological events and political events attract my attention.

Not because coincidence establishes causation.

Because coincidence generates a question.

The sarbecovirus lineage behind SARS-CoV-2 represents an evolutionary history stretching far beyond human political history. Yet SARS-CoV-2 emerged possessing a consequential cleavage feature at exactly the historical moment when humanity had acquired extraordinary capabilities for manipulating viruses—and when the United States was entering one of its most consequential elections.

That juxtaposition became impossible for me to ignore.

Again, the responsible question was not:

Did somebody engineer a virus to stop a president from being reelected?

There is no evidence establishing that proposition.

The investigative question was:

Given the political consequences of the pandemic, the existing research capabilities, and the unusual genomic feature, what evidence would distinguish natural emergence from laboratory-associated emergence?

That is a very different question.

And it is answerable, at least in principle.

Laboratory notebooks.

Sequence databases.

Grant proposals.

Sample inventories.

Experiment records.

Research collaborations.

Virus passage histories.

Emails.

Funding documents.

Those are not conspiracy theories.

Those are evidence.

Two Crises, One Investigative Method

South Africa taught me not to look at biology in isolation.

COVID taught me the same lesson again.

The parallels were not proof that the two events shared an origin.

They were methodological.

In southern Africa:

Political instability → biological research → military programs → population sampling → emerging disease → enormous institutional consequences.

Four decades later:

Advanced biotechnology → pandemic preparedness → coronavirus research → emerging disease → emergency government powers → enormous institutional consequences.

Those sequences do not establish intentionality.

But they tell an investigative journalist where to look.

Follow the samples.

Follow the laboratories.

Follow the scientists.

Follow the grants.

Follow the military programs.

Follow the patents.

Follow the emergency contracts.

Follow the people who possessed the capability before the emergency made that capability valuable.

And above all:

Follow the chronology.

Because chronology cannot tell you why something happened.

But it can tell you what was possible before it happened.

The Chimpanzee Problem

My skepticism about HIV’s emergence eventually focused on the conventional zoonotic story.

The modern evidence for an SIV origin of HIV is substantial. Scientists have found closely related viruses in wild chimpanzees and gorillas, mapped their geographic distribution and reconstructed multiple cross-species transmissions through phylogenetics. HIV-1 group M—the lineage responsible for the global pandemic—is traced to SIVcpz in central chimpanzees.

That evidence deserves to be stated plainly.

But another fact fascinated me even more.

SIVcpz itself has an evolutionary history.

Research indicates that the chimpanzee virus is a recombinant derived from SIV lineages associated with monkeys. In other words, the evolutionary story itself involves cross-species transmission, recombination and adaptation before the lineage eventually reached humans.

That is fascinating biology.

It also reinforces a principle that would become central to Fauci and Me:

Viruses have histories.

Those histories leave fingerprints.

Mutations.

Insertions.

Deletions.

Recombination.

Adaptation.

Geography.

Host changes.

And increasingly, laboratories leave histories too.

Passage records.

Freezer inventories.

Genetic constructs.

Sequencing files.

Grant applications.

Emails.

Databases.

The journalist’s job is to compare the two histories.

The Question Behind the Question

By 2020 I had spent decades watching biotechnology become increasingly powerful.

The tools had changed almost beyond recognition.

In 1980, scientists hunted for a few markers.

By 2020, researchers could synthesize DNA, alter viral genomes, construct infectious clones, perform serial passage, manipulate receptor binding and sequence an entire viral genome faster than earlier researchers could characterize a handful of genes.

That technological transformation changed the nature of investigative journalism.

The question was no longer simply:

Could nature produce this?

Nature can produce extraordinary things.

The better question became:

Could humans produce it too?

And if both answers are yes, then there is only one responsible path forward:

Look for evidence capable of distinguishing them.

That principle applies equally to HIV and SARS-CoV-2.

It doesn’t require believing that either virus was engineered.

It requires refusing to decide the answer before examining the evidence.

Fauci and Me

This was where my path and Anthony Fauci’s path began moving toward one another.

Fauci approached emerging disease from inside America’s biomedical establishment.

I approached it from outside.

He had laboratories.

I had notebooks.

He had NIH grants.

I had airline tickets, rental cars and conference badges.

He could call scientists into meetings.

I cornered them in hallways.

He participated in the institutions making policy.

I wanted to know who funded those institutions, who collaborated with whom, what experiments they performed and what they knew before the public knew it.

HIV was the first great epidemic through which those two approaches developed.

COVID would bring them into direct collision.

And the bridge between those eras was biotechnology itself.

AIDS taught the world that an invisible sequence of nucleotides could transform civilization.

The Human Genome Project taught us how to read those sequences.

Synthetic biology taught us how to change them.

COVID forced us to confront the question that naturally followed:

Once humanity learned to rewrite biology, how could the public distinguish an accident of evolution from an accident—or product—of experimentation?

That became my question.

Not because I knew the answer.

Because by then I knew enough to understand how important the answer could be.

South Africa had taught me the first lesson.

Governments under extraordinary pressure sometimes do extraordinary things.

Project Coast proved that much.

HIV taught me the second.

The smallest biological changes can have enormous historical consequences.

And SARS-CoV-2 taught me the third.

A tiny stretch of genetic material—the furin cleavage site—could become the center of a global argument about where a pandemic came from.

Three stories.

Three eras.

One question running through all of them:

When biology and political power converge at precisely the right historical moment, who is willing to follow the evidence backward?

That is where Fauci and Me begins.