The Genes That Decide What Belongs

From South Africa to HLA, MHC and the Death of My Friend

By George Webb

My interest in the genetics of immunity did not begin in a laboratory.

It began with a question.

In 1978, I was a young man looking at apartheid South Africa and wondering how far a government might go to preserve a political system built around racial separation. I was interested in the intersection of military power, biology and population. I did not possess the vocabulary I would acquire decades later. I didn’t know enough immunology to talk intelligently about antigen presentation, HLA polymorphism or MHC haplotypes.

(This Preface is meant to provide the reader with a deeper understanding of my investigation into HIV and AIDS, but this technical explanation is not necessary to read “Fauci and Me”. Skip this Preface if you find it too technical).

But I understood the question.

Could biology be used politically?

That question stayed with me.

Years later, the documented history of apartheid South Africa would reveal that this was not an absurd subject to investigate. South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission examined the apartheid government’s secret chemical and biological warfare program, Project Coast.

George Webb at the Rhodes Statue in Company Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa.

The historical record places Project Coast’s formal beginnings in the early 1980s; former defense minister Magnus Malan testified that he approved it in 1981. The TRC subsequently investigated experiments involving humans and animals conducted between 1981 and 1994.

I have gone through the process of procuring a liver for a good friend to deliver life from the jaws of death since my initial reaction that South African transplant experiments were being categorized as “acquired immune deficiency”. I have internalized this techspeak and nomenclature. Was organ transplant testing part of Project Coast testing in Cape Town? Were early HIV cases blood rejection cases?

I want to be precise about the investigation into what was revealed to be Fauci’s HIV and AIDs chronology and how it mapped to the South African experience.

I am not saying that Project Coast existed in 1978 or that I knew about it then. The evidence we have places it later.

What I am saying is that in 1978 I had already become interested in the broader question of whether biology could become an instrument of state power.

At the time, I couldn’t have imagined where that question would eventually lead me.