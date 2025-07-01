George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
7h

I have followed and communicated with George Webb since the first week in October of 2016. Those of us who have followed from the start recognize certain words and phrases that jump off the page, such as Israeli trained , fusion centers, etc. We learned about these things eight and nine years ago, such as Andy McCabe, entrapment, and the Portland attempted false flag Christmas tree attack. It appears likely that the Sheriff and his cohort are following the assigned script.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carrie Mayes's avatar
Carrie Mayes
8h

Thanks GW and team for staying with this.

Why are they going to such trouble to protect Decker? Is he trained for something really big? And can’t be replaced in the needed time frame? Like July 4?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture