The recent outbreak of HantaVirus seems to be following the rollout of CoronaVirus in lockstep, complete with a cruise ship full of dying passengers to grab a slow-burn of headlines for weeks.

We have outlined how organizations like TPUSA Faith have programs to collect “Faces and Phones” with the data fencing of Charlie Kirk's funeral and the overt faces and phones collection by the contractor “Show Faith By Works”.

But are these virus pandemics for the sinister last step - Finish, with Corona and Hanta providing a convenient cover of “Oh, he died, so they sold the farm".

The Nazi roots of the pathogens that seem to be on a six-year cycle are getting very difficult to ignore, once again rinsed through the Erasmus Lab in the Netherlands, with those scientists then going on to the Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana, like Heinz Feldman and Vincent Munster.