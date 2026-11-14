Round Up The Azov Suspects

By George Webb · Edited broadcast summary · November 14, 2026

Start with the access, then test the attribution

Good morning, everybody. George Webb here, on the road in Indio, the five-letter dead man’s clue Danny Casolaro left in shoe the night he was murdered.

I opened this broadcast with a warning about the vulnerability of systems people depend on every day: aviation, banking, elections, and healthcare. My argument was that investigators should revisit the people, contractors, and communications networks I have been writing about for years.

“Round Up The Azov Suspects” borrows its organizing phrase from Casablanca. Here, it is a call to examine leads through lawful investigation—not a finding of guilt or a substitute for evidence. The people I named included Dmitri Alperovitch and Ukrainian cybersecurity official Viktor Zhora, whose name appears in the transcript in several phonetic forms.

I alleged connections among those figures, Ukrainian networks, and American political interests. Those allegations remain to be demonstrated with incident-specific records.

The most important qualification came from my own broadcast: I did not have the actual IP addresses for the latest incident I was discussing. The transcript also does not identify that incident precisely enough to verify that it was a cyberattack. Earlier warnings establish what I said and when I said it. They do not, by themselves, establish who caused a later disruption.

Archive reading trail: The first ten references trace the earlier cyber allegations and the reporting history behind them. The original 2024 Zhora article now carries an updated headline.

An airline outage is not the same as control of an aircraft

My concern extended beyond a reservation screen going dark. I raised the possibility of attacks on aircraft and weapons systems, and returned to PTech, Dov Zakheim, and the aviation questions in my earlier reporting. The Black Hawk series belongs in that background because it shows how I previously connected aviation events to questions about access, communications, and continuity-of-government procedures.

But those are distinct technical propositions. Disrupting airline business software, interrupting an FAA service, and taking control of flight-critical equipment require different evidence. A dramatic analogy cannot bridge that gap. Investigators would need the affected system, the event time, authenticated logs, and a demonstrated route from the suspected access to the claimed consequence.

I also repeated a theory about hacking the Buk system used against MH17. That theory is not established by the broadcast. The Dutch court found that MH17 was struck by a Buk missile fired from separatist-controlled territory; the Joint Investigation Team traced the launcher to Russia’s 53rd brigade. Any competing account must address that evidence, rather than presenting my allegation about Kolomoisky as the settled explanation.

Archive reading trail: These aviation references preserve my published hypotheses. Their inclusion does not establish sabotage or responsibility for a crash.

The BlackBerry trail: recover the records behind the recollections

For me, the congressional communications story remains a central part of this investigation. In the broadcast, I returned to encrypted BlackBerrys, the Awan investigation, and what I have described as communications infrastructure associated with the Senate Sergeant at Arms.

I said our earlier work identified people, routers, networks, and IP addresses. A useful written account has to bring those materials back into view. Which address? On what date? Assigned to whom? Was it a server, a shared service, an intermediary, or an endpoint? Who preserved the original record? A device or address associated with someone is not automatically proof that the person directed an intrusion.

The same care applies to my recollections about PGP and the technology industry around 1999–2000. My account explains why I began asking these questions. It should be tested against contemporaneous technical and corporate records. The Awan Minutes to Midnight articles below map that reporting trail; they are not independent confirmation of each other.

Archive reading trail: Read this sequence as the history of my congressional-device investigation, with its claims subject to examination.

January 6: identify the people, identify the objects

The broadcast moved from congressional systems to January 6. I argued that investigators should examine informant relationships, the people visible in the crowd, and footage I interpret as showing servers being removed from congressional offices. I also repeated my broader claim of an Azov connection.

That claim needs more than resemblance, clothing, or proximity. A person’s identity and affiliation must be established separately. An object that looks like computer equipment in a video must be identified before it can support a conclusion about which records were removed. The recording’s date, location, continuity, and source matter.

My Real J6 series is the place to begin examining what I have published. It preserves the questions I raised about continuity of government, congressional communications, and the accounts given afterward. The useful next step is a synchronized record of movements and communications, with clear distinctions between observation, witness recollection, and inference. The broadcast does not itself establish that Azov organized January 6.

Archive reading trail: The following references collect my January 6 interpretations and calls for further records.

Ukraine and the financing allegation

I named Ihor Kolomoisky, Burisma, Alan Apter, Lev Parnas, and Igor Fruman while discussing the financial and political relationships I believe investigators should examine. My hypothesis is that money, access, and protection can travel through recurring intermediaries even when the public explanation changes.

That is a hypothesis about particular people and transactions. It is not evidence against Ukrainians as a population, and it does not establish that a military unit, cybersecurity official, and private business interests operate under one command.

In the broadcast, I also said that 59 or 60 percent of money going to Ukraine was being siphoned away. I did not identify the underlying audit, the period covered, the denominator, or the accounting category. This summary therefore does not present that percentage as an established fact. A diversion claim needs a traceable appropriation, recipient, transfer, and end use.

The archive below shows how long I have pursued the Ukraine story. The next evidentiary step is to connect specific transactions to specific conduct, rather than relying on repeated names.

Archive reading trail: These references cover my Azov, oligarch, and Ukraine-policy reporting. Their titles state my earlier arguments, not adjudicated findings.

Why minerals and energy enter the broadcast

The broadcast did not treat cyber operations as an isolated industry. I linked my suspicions to uranium, titanium, rare-earth metals, oil, and gas. I also alleged business relationships involving Oleksandr Zelenskyy and Kolomoisky. The transcript supplies no corporate filings or transaction records sufficient to establish that allegation.

The economic question is still worth asking carefully: who owns an asset, who finances it, who trades its output, and who benefits from a change in security or government policy? Ownership, financing, trading, and political influence are different relationships. Each needs its own documentation.

My mineral and energy articles provide the background to that part of the broadcast. References to Rothschild interests in those articles concern my claims about named business networks; they are not a basis for collective accusations against Jewish people or any other community. A proposed connection should resolve into a company, a contract, a payment, or a named decision-maker.

A resource map can suggest where to look. It cannot establish who committed a cyberattack.

Archive reading trail: This is broader economic context for the broadcast, not forensic attribution of an intrusion.

The road to Indio and Danny Casolaro

I was speaking from Indio, although I initially said Palm Springs and corrected myself. I explained that the day’s fieldwork would return to Gary Webb, Danny Casolaro, and the organized-crime and contractor relationships I have been investigating in Southern California.

I invoked Frank Sinatra’s former home, the Chicago Mob, Indian gaming, and Hadron. Those references explain the geography and direction of the reporting assignment. Being near a historic property does not establish a present-day operational connection. The connecting evidence would have to come from dated records, identifiable intermediaries, and corroborated testimony.

I also repeated disputed claims about Casolaro’s death and an “Indio” message. They are allegations in my broadcast, not facts established by the supplied transcript. Casolaro died in West Virginia; I was proposing to pursue leads in Indio. Those locations should not be collapsed into one event.

The transcript’s “Dr. Earl Bryant” appears to refer to Dr. Earl Brian. Correcting the name does not validate the allegations concerning him or Hadron.

Archive reading trail: The next ten references are the California, Casolaro, organized-crime, and Iran-Contra background to the fieldwork.

Ransomware: a mechanism is not an identity

I used the language of a protection racket to explain my concern: disrupt an essential service, then demand payment or gain leverage over the people who need it restored. I mentioned WannaCry, BlackCat, healthcare disruption, and cryptocurrency as examples or warning scenarios.

Those names cannot be treated as interchangeable proof of one organization. U.S. prosecutors attributed the WannaCry conspiracy to a North Korean state-backed hacking team. CISA’s BlackCat advisory describes a ransomware-as-a-service operation and its affiliates. The broadcast does not supply the forensic evidence needed to attribute either operation to Alperovitch, Zhora, or Azov.

The broader archive below addresses encrypted communications, contractors, political intermediaries, and my earlier investigations. It explains why I look for recurring access and relationships. To connect any of that history to a particular ransomware incident, investigators would need original malware evidence, authenticated infrastructure records, and a defensible financial trail.

The practical distinction is simple: knowing how extortion works does not identify the extortionist.

Archive reading trail: These are contextual references on communications and alleged contractor networks, not a BlackCat or WannaCry attribution dossier.

The anthrax coda needs a separate evidentiary file

At the end of the broadcast, I turned to the Iran–Iraq War, anthrax, Donald Rumsfeld, Manucher Ghorbanifar, Earl Brian, and Hadron. I alleged a relationship between Hercules and Hadron and described a biological-weapons supply theory involving both sides of the war.

Those are substantial historical allegations. The transcript does not provide corporate records establishing the claimed corporate lineage, export records showing the alleged shipments, or authenticated documents establishing responsibility. They should not be converted into a definitive corporate history by repetition.

The biodefense references below explain why anthrax and military research recur in my work. They are a wider research trail, not direct substantiation of the Hadron story. The necessary next steps are specific: establish which legal entity is being discussed, recover its officers and ownership at the relevant dates, identify the claimed transaction, and compare that record with contemporary investigations.

This was the broadcast’s closing assignment. It should remain a distinct file until evidence connects it to the cyber allegations.

Archive reading trail: These ten references provide anthrax, military-research, and Ukraine background. They do not establish the broadcast’s Hadron claims.

What I want investigators—and readers—to do next

The broadcast’s recurring appeal was to Kash Patel and investigators: examine the leads I have already published instead of allowing every new disruption to begin with a blank page. I want the earlier reporting to remain available, with its dates intact, so readers can compare what I said before an event with what the later record actually shows.

That requires more than a hundred links. For the aviation claim, identify the incident and preserve the technical record. For congressional communications, recover the original logs and establish custody. For the funding allegation, follow a particular transfer. For the historical allegations, obtain the primary documents and ask the named subjects or their representatives to respond.

The archive also has to remain open to correction. A prediction can be broad enough to fit many outcomes. A familiar name can be unrelated to the next event. A technical clue can identify a compromised intermediary rather than the person directing it.

I closed the broadcast because I was heading back onto the road. The purpose of this summary is to leave readers with the argument, the reporting trail, and the unfinished work. Follow the access. Follow the money. Then show the evidence that connects them.

Archive reading trail: The final ten references concern the reporting method, citizen journalists, and preservation of the archive.

Verification notes

The official sources below are additional to the 100 George Webb archive references.