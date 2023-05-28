Researching news and historical events with fresh eyes brings truth to false narratives that we have been told by our government. This presentation that I gave at a newsgathering charrette in May 2021 is over two years old now, but it will give you an idea of what we do at newsgathering charrettes.

Here goes…

Is our government using the same technology it used on the battlefield in Afghanistan and Iraq to track and trace US citizens? Great news gathering starts with a lead or a “go-between” to a group of whistleblowers who are afraid to come forward because they are in fear for themselves and their families. The whistleblowers, through a “go-between”, provide a starting point for research. In the case of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, we had four separate whistleblowers and two different “go-betweens”?

Formulate a hypothesis on how to test what you are being told by your “go-between”. Is a huge bioweapons library being attenuated and slowly released on the population in a series of “live exercises” for the benefit of DARPA profiteers that can corner the market on new vaccines and therapeutics?

Identify key players that seem to have their “fingers in the pie” for “privatizing the Human Genome”. My research partner in the first slide, Jenny Moore AKA Task Force, felt Danny Rothschild, a retired Mossad General, was the key actor in a program called Operation Blackjack to do exactly the track and trace program for “Deplorables” described above. So you set about testing the hypothesis. We identified the company DynCorp and DynPort in 2016, and we kept adding key players as we went. Steve Feinberg and Henry Kissinger at DynPort were always at the top of our list.

We have been following Steve Feinberg at DynCorp for using “targeted vaccines” at DynPort which can also be used in selective, low-intensity warfare if you create “targeted vaccines” at your enemy’s DNA mutation that you don’t share with your enemy. This genetic-based warfare has been popularized in James Bond movies as of late, but we have been following DynCorp’s actions since 2016 in this space since we looked at Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild trying to create such a bioagent in the Gaza Strip Palestinian settlements.

We added Robert Malone to the list because of his DynPort declaration in his resume for an improved (targeted) Anthrax vaccine since DynPort was the competitor of Emergent Biosolutions for a new Anthrax vaccine to prepare for the second Invasion of Iraq.

Robert Malone became extremely resistant to answer any question about his time around 9/11, the Anthrax vaccine, and the second Invasion of Iraq. This immediately drew out attention as negative metadata.

Malone is extremely evasive about his involvement with an Anthrax vaccine in late 2011 even though the Anthrax attacks of 9/11 had occurred, and a Manhattan Project of sorts was forming at Ft. Detrick to find a military countermeasure.

We also looked at supporting agencies that would have to have supporting actors to support such a mission as “privatizing the Human Genome” meaning all our genomes in a Continuity of Government database, located under a mountain somewhere near Ft. Detrick and Washington, DC. In this type of cross-referencing, we would see if any of the key players in our story intersect over a period of time. For instance, is there any intersection between Bob Malone at DynPort developing a better Anthrax vaccine and Craig Venter and his wife Clair Fraser Venter at Celera doing the Anthrax genomes that might have been used by the Anthrax bomber or the terrorists on 9/11?

Both Robert and Jill Malone seemed to be intertwined with both Craig and Claire Fraser Venter in 2000 with the formation of the vaccine company called Inovio. Malone tweets out about Novartis working with Venter rapid “synthetic vaccines”, a precursor to the current mRNA vaccine, in 2010. Jill Malone’s father worked in vaccine development at Novartis for heart condition therapeutics

Once you have some connections and intersections between the key players, that’s when the fun starts. That’s when you burn five years of shoe leather running down every lead you get. The good news for you is most of the work has already been done! Thousands of miles and hours have been put into the research, and it is just a matter of a little more research to finish off the conclusions.

We have a very good idea of who the key players would be in a “controlled release program” if a cabal were pursuing a “private Human Genome database”. If a series of viruses were being released to create crisis funding for new synthetic vaccines which in turn help those with the genomic databases capitalize on their existing investment, we know who those players would be.

After you travel a lot on knock on a lot of doors doing interviews, you get a chance to write books about foreign intelligence agencies passing these bioagent secrets to China and the Wuhan Lab from an illegal lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Actually, you get to write about fifty booklets of 111 pages each, (I wonder why I chose 111), and you get to write seven thick, door-stopper books too. Oh yeah you get to do your own self-publishing when Amazon removes all your books, and you have to do your own coffee mugs for promotion.

And yes, people die along the way that might be your whistleblowers but you don’t know because your “go-betweens” died in 2018 and 2021. But you don’t give up. If this sounds like fun, join us for a campground charrette a few miles from the Flight 93 Memorial is situated in the Allegheny Mountains, perhaps not far from the “Private Human Genome Database” complex in Windber, Pennsylvania.

Now for Task Force’s High Octane reporting from US Special Forces that said a secret biological weapons program was being run by Mossad on behalf of the FBI to conduct Special Operations Low-Intensity Conflict (SOLIC) on certain protest groups in the us to weaken and disrupt their activities and health. The reason this “Operation Blackjack” SOLIC Operation is interesting here is because Continuity of Government could have been enacted here on 9/11 if there was Anthrax at the Flight 93 crash site.

Our cabins are not far from the crash site, and the ground resembles where the crash occurred to a great degree.

Most of the mystery surrounds a mysterious jet flight that occurred during the Continuity of Government period after 9/11 by two key people in the Human Genome Project, Craig Venter and Tony Lee White. Collecting all the genomes in the US could be a prerequisite for “Personalized Warfare” using individuals’ genome information. My research partner Task Force felt strongly that these selective bioagent attacks could be carried out in two steps with a “primary” being delivered at a political rally, and then a “secondary” being generally delivered in an aerial distribution by balloon or drone.

Tony White’s son certainly does have both drone and blimp delivery systems, so that adds to the intrigue of Bob Malone’s boss meeting with Mossad the morning of 9/11 before the takeoff of Flight 93.

Join us from June 23rd, 2023 to June 25th, 2023. Oh yeah, we also may find the “Mossad” Nazi Art Collection and the dispossessed French nobles’ art from the French Revolution hidden in the hills. (Not kidding). You won’t believe the story, but it comes right from Bob Malone’s Boss.

