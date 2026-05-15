Part One – The Midnight Highways and the Preparedness Paradox

I drove the midnight highways past the Rockies and the snow with a notebook on the passenger seat and a camera charged beside me. That’s where this kind of reporting begins—not in television studios or think tank conferences, but out on the roads between Hamilton, Montana, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Langley, Virginia, and all the office parks and research corridors where black SUVs idle after dark.

George Webb’s latest storytelling song, “World According To Webb”.

Investigative journalism starts with patterns. It starts with noticing the same institutions, the same contractors, the same defense labs, and the same emergency frameworks appearing over and over again every time the public is told to panic.

Reuters reported extensively on how gain-of-function research and biodefense programs came under renewed scrutiny after COVID-19 raised questions about pandemic preparedness and laboratory oversight. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-suspends-funding-wuhan-lab-research-2023-07-19/

That was the foundation of what I called the Hantavirus Dossier. I wasn’t claiming certainty. I kept repeating that because journalism should separate evidence from speculation. My job is to present timelines, grants, scientific papers, preparedness exercises, and institutional behavior patterns.

But after years of studying biodefense networks, I’ve learned that when governments and pharmaceutical firms start rehearsing outbreak scenarios, when military contractors start talking about rapid-response vaccines, and when simulation exercises begin multiplying across agencies, it usually means something larger is moving beneath the surface.