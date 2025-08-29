Ghislaine Maxwell is not cooperating in the Clinton Global Initiative investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation, so I am resurfacing the research of our global researchers now. Somehow, the media has missed the critical involvement of Jeff Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell in the formation of Overthrow Inc., er, I mean the Clinton Global Initiative with Hillary Clinton in 2003.

It has been an exhausting eight years trying to explain how Jeff Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell inherited the gun-running business of Ghislane’s father, Robert Maxwell, and how it was wrapped in a cloak of legitimacy with the repurposing of Bill Clinton’s Clinton Foundation into Hillary Clinton’s Clinton Global Initiative.

Kissinger with Robert Maxwell and Dutch Prime Minister Dekker.

Leaving Jeff Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell out of the Clinton Global Initiative gun-running is sort of like leaving Mussolini out of World War II. So we are bringing back our research, going back to the time I was in New York during the formative days of the Clinton Global Initiative in 2002.

I will start with the “CargoMetrics” video of August 2019, which touches on all the ratlines of the Clinton Global Initiative with Jeff Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This video will be helpful in the upcoming indictments.

Here is the summary video I did as a reminder of the Epstein connection to the Clinton Global Initiative five days after the death of the Jeff Epstein.

Citizen Journalist on the Potomac: Epstein, Maxwell, Kissinger, and the Container Wars

By George Webb, Investigative Reporter

Part I. Potomac Morning

It is August 15, 2019. The Potomac moves quiet. The boats leave no wake. I stand on the diplomatic back channel, telling the story no one else will tell. The air is heavy. The story is heavier.

Epstein. Maxwell. Kissinger. Rich. The same names keep circling back. The same river. The same current. Twenty-year-old stories tied to twenty-minute-old reports. Ghislaine Maxwell is in a house in New England with a CargoMetrics server. Epstein might be dead, or not dead. Mossad cutouts in fly in every direction.

The question is not who killed Epstein. The question is who he worked for.

Part II. CargoMetrics

The thread leads to CargoMetrics. Not a trucking firm. Not an airline. A satellite system. They watch the seas. They watch the Maersk ships. They watch ships like the Memphis Maersk. They watch the container ships because they are shipping weapons.

Remember the Global Osprey shipping? Remember Transport Logistics and Mark Lambert? General Grange, the guy who had Hillary’s plan to take Tripoli in Libya? Norfolk, Virginia. A ship built for aid, moving guns. Libya. Syria. Sudan. Ukraine overthrows. Sweetheart nuclear deals for Iran with encrypted Blackberrys. You can hide missiles in a container. You can hide rifles in an aid box stamped with USAID.

CargoMetrics sells certainty. You can know where every ship is. You can know which port the cargo lands in. You can know who pays the bills. The same way Epstein knew which scientists were defecting. The same way Maxwell knew which honeypots worked.

Dismantled Russian missile uranium shipping to India, Pakistan, and Iran for the profiteering of Marc Rich and Robert Maxwell. Ghislaine inherited this business from her father.

Part III. One Generation Back

To understand Epstein, you go back one generation. Not him. His mentors. His sponsors. Bob Maxwell. Marc Rich. Henry Kissinger.

Bob Maxwell, the Daily Mirror magnate, drowned at sea. Mossad’s bagman. He ran the shell companies. He stole the pensions. He built the back doors. He carried the Club-K for the Kissinger Club.

Marc Rich, the oil trader, pardoned by Clinton on the last day of his Presidency. Sanction-buster. Iran. South Africa. Congo. If there was uranium, Marc Rich had his hand on it.

Kissinger. Always Kissinger. National security as a business model. He knew where the bombs went. He knew how the dictators paid. He taught the Maxwells how to package power plants as “backup generators” for despots.

Epstein was the student. The bag carrier. The flight arranger. His sidekick, Larry Visoske, the pilot, ensures smooth transit with a diplomatic clearance.

Part IV. Mordechai Vanunu

There was a name. Mordechai Vanunu. Some said Van Mordecai. A technician from Dimona. The Israeli desert. He carried the secrets of the Israeli bomb.

He went to London with two rolls of film at the secret Israeli atomic weapons factory at Dimona . He went to Robert Maxwell’s Sunday Times. He thought he was safe. He was not safe.

Bob Maxwell owned the Daily Mirror. Mossad owned Maxwell. A honeypot lured Vanunu to Rome. He was drugged. He was kidnapped. He was caged.

The lesson was clear. Nuclear secrets don’t leak. They are sealed with honeypots, front companies, and cargo containers.

Part V. The Club-K Economy

Once you have a covert missile in a shipping container, you can sell it. Standardized. Hidden. Secure. Like an Amazon package with a warhead inside.

That was the Rich-Maxwell-Kissinger business model. Sell covert nuclear tech like it was an appliance. A backup system. A private deterrent.

India. Pakistan. China. Libya. North Korea. Each got the technology. Each paid in drugs, gold, or concessions. The same network that ran oil ran uranium. The same men who laundered diamonds laundered warheads.

And to run the network, you need surveillance. You need intercepts. You need 1-2-3 dropboxes. That is why the Awan Spy Ring operatives were on Capitol Hill. That is why the 1-2-3 agreements mattered. They let the network get there first.

Part VI. The Clinton Channel

At the same moment, Bill Clinton shakes hands with Boris Yeltsin. Russia is weak. The Soviet Union gone. The nukes are in Siberia. The cash is in Switzerland.

The Megatons to Megawatts program is signed in ’92. Burns puts his name on it. But nothing moves for seven years. The uranium sits. The Russians drink. The Americans stall. Blackberry encryption arrived in 1999, and the underground ratline in Russian uranium begins.

What happens in the shadows? Flights. Airlifts. Quiet deals. Epstein knows the routes. Maxwell knows the banks. Marc Rich knows the middlemen.

Did Clinton run a back channel? Did Epstein fly the cargo? Was Kissinger the guarantor? The footprints say yes.

Part VII. Operation Sapphire and the Kazakh Trail

Look east. Kazakhstan. Operation Sapphire. The U.S. buys 600 kilograms of highly enriched uranium. A precedent. A dry run.

Yeltsin wants money. Clinton wants leverage. Kazakhstan sells. Epstein flies. Maxwell counts.

The blueprint is the same. Use aid planes. Use diplomatic cover. Move the uranium under everyone’s nose.

The record says official shipments begin in ’99.

Part VIII. Epstein And His Pilot

Forget the orgies. Forget the island. That was camouflage. Epstein’s real job was transport. Diplomatic transport. The man with the manifest. The man with the codes.

He flew Blumenthal. He flew Clinton. He flew scientists who were supposed to disappear. He carried the dropboxes from Capitol Hill to Tel Aviv.

If you want to know Epstein’s true power, don’t look at the flight logs of girls. Look at the flight logs of uranium. Look at the timestamps of weapons out of Norfolk.

George Webb YouTube August 2019 video screenshot after the death of Jeff Epstein.

Part IX. The Blumenthal Connection

Sid Blumenthal. Clinton’s fixer. His personal pilot was Epstein’s Larry Visoski. The Global Osprey was his ship. Norfolk was his port.

The covert weapons did not move themselves. They had handlers. They had logisticians. Blumenthal was one.

The same way Maxwell packaged honeypots, Blumenthal packaged wars. Libya. Syria. Sudan.

Part X. Metadata Truth

The mainstream talks about Epstein’s sex crimes. They stop there. They don’t follow the metadata.

But the metadata says Epstein was Mossad’s logistician. Maxwell was the handler. Rich was the banker. Kissinger was the strategist. Clinton was the user.

CargoMetrics is the modern tool. Satellites in the sky. Knowing every port. Knowing every shipment.

The Potomac carries the truth like a river. The back channel runs deep. The names stay the same. The network never dies.

And the citizen journalist stands on the water, saying what no one else will say.

Sources and citations

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Edward Epstein (January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019) was an American financier and convicted sex offender who trafficked and abused scores of underage girls. He cultivated relationships with elite figures across politics, business, and royalty, including dubious financial dealings and illicit flights. While awaiting trial on federal sex‑trafficking charges in 2019, he was found dead in his cell—officially ruled a suicide—though his death remains the subject of controversy. In 2025, U.S. authorities concluded there was no evidence of a “client list” despite widespread speculation Wikipedia+2Biography+2.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell (born December 25, 1961) is a British socialite and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking minors for Epstein and sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her role in recruiting and grooming victims. Maxwell’s testimony continues to be of intense public interest, particularly regarding Epstein’s network, and she has sought legal protections in exchange for testimony People.com. (Note: Additional sources weren’t retrieved; further citation possible if needed.)

CargoMetrics

CargoMetrics, originally named GlobalFlows Inc. and founded in Boston in December 2008, is a data analytics company that models global maritime trade through massive datasets processed daily. It offers SaaS tools and alternative data products to sectors such as investment management, shipping logistics, and government agencies. The company’s insights inform trading strategies, vessel tracking, emissions benchmarking, and maritime economic analysis. Its roots span finance, naval innovation, and maritime intelligence blakandblack.com+8Tracxn+8SAGE Journals+8CargoMetrics+1.

Marc Rich

Marc Rich (born Marcel David Reich; December 18, 1934 – June 26, 2013) was an influential commodities trader who founded the precursor to Glencore and became notorious for sanction‑busting oil deals. Indicted in the U.S. for tax evasion, racketeering, and trading with embargoed nations, he fled to Switzerland in 1983 to evade prosecution. He amassed vast wealth by pioneering the spot market for oil, grain, and metals, earning both admiration and condemnation. In 2001, he received a controversial presidential pardon from President Bill Clinton that sparked significant political scrutiny Wikipedia+2Business Insider+2.

Robert Maxwell

Ian Robert Maxwell (born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch; June 10, 1923 – November 5, 1991) was a Czechoslovak‑born British publisher, media proprietor, Member of Parliament, and fraudster. He built a vast international media empire—including Mirror Group and Macmillan Publishers—but died under mysterious circumstances at sea, and posthumously was found to have committed large‑scale pension fraud. Maxwell’s life remains entwined with espionage allegations and political intrigue—some sources assert ties to Israel’s Mossad. His persona combined war heroism, political ambition, and financial scandal jewthink.org+3Wikipedia+3Encyclopedia Britannica+3.

Henry Kissinger

Henry Alfred Kissinger (May 27, 1923 – November 29, 2023) was a German‑born American political scientist, diplomat, and geopolitical strategist, serving as National Security Advisor (1969–1975) and Secretary of State (1973–1977) under Presidents Nixon and Ford. A central architect of U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War, he was instrumental in détente with the Soviet Union, opening relations with China, and negotiations to end the Vietnam War. He shared the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, though his tenure remains highly controversial due to his role in covert operations and support for authoritarian regimes. His legacy continues to evoke debate over realpolitik and moral diplomacy Encyclopedia Britannica.

Avi Braverman

Avraham “Avi” Braverman (b. 1948) is an Israeli economist, politician, and academic. He served as president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and later as a Member of the Knesset. Braverman was close to Israeli leadership circles and associated with economic modernization and international partnerships. His name surfaces in some accounts of Israeli elites linked to security and intelligence networks .

Mordechai Vanunu

Mordechai Vanunu (b. 1954) is an Israeli former nuclear technician who revealed Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program to the British press in 1986. He was abducted by Mossad in Rome, convicted of espionage in Israel, and spent 18 years in prison—much of it in solitary confinement. Vanunu has lived under strict restrictions since his release, barred from leaving Israel or communicating freely with foreigners. He is regarded as both a heroic whistleblower and a traitor depending on perspective .

Bill Clinton

William Jefferson Clinton (b. 1946) was the 42nd President of the United States, serving from 1993 to 2001. His administration oversaw economic growth, the NAFTA agreement, and interventions in the Balkans while weathering scandals including the Monica Lewinsky affair. Clinton granted a controversial pardon to Marc Rich on his last day in office, fueling debates about influence and donations. He maintained ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, raising questions about his entanglement with their networks .

Boris Yeltsin

Boris Yeltsin (1931–2007) was the first President of the Russian Federation (1991–1999) after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His tenure oversaw chaotic privatizations, economic crises, and wars in Chechnya while fostering relations with the West. Yeltsin’s government participated in nuclear material agreements with the U.S., including the Megatons to Megawatts program. His weakened rule paved the way for Vladimir Putin’s rise to power .

William J. Burns

William J. Burns (b. 1956) is a career U.S. diplomat, currently Director of the CIA under President Biden. In the 1990s he served in Moscow, working on arms control and U.S.-Russia relations, including the Megatons to Megawatts uranium conversion program. Burns later became Deputy Secretary of State and president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is widely respected as one of the most skilled American diplomats of his generation .

Daniel Poneman

Daniel Poneman (b. 1956) is an American lawyer and energy official who served as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy (2009–2014). Earlier, he worked on nonproliferation and nuclear energy issues in the Clinton administration. Poneman was responsible for overseeing the purchase of uranium stockpiles from former Soviet states under Megatons to Megawatts. After government service, he became CEO of Centrus Energy, a nuclear fuel company .

Operation Megatons to Megawatts

The Megatons to Megawatts program (1993–2013) was a U.S.-Russia arms reduction initiative that converted 500 metric tons of Russian highly enriched uranium from nuclear weapons into low-enriched uranium for U.S. power plants. It was a cornerstone of post–Cold War nuclear security cooperation. The deal was signed by Russia’s Minatom and the U.S. Department of Energy, with USEC handling implementation. It remains one of the largest and most successful nuclear disarmament programs in history .

Operation Sapphire

Operation Sapphire (1994) was a covert U.S. mission to remove 600 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium from Kazakhstan to the U.S. for secure storage. Conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense, it was part of a broader strategy to prevent nuclear proliferation after the Soviet Union’s collapse. The operation highlighted risks of unsecured nuclear material in post-Soviet states. It is regarded as a major success in U.S. nonproliferation policy .

Sid Blumenthal

Sidney Blumenthal (b. 1948) is an American journalist, political aide, and longtime confidant of the Clinton family. He worked in the White House under Bill Clinton and later advised Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. His name appears in Clinton Foundation controversies and investigations into Libya policy. Blumenthal has been tied in some reporting to backchannel intelligence operations .

Extended Glossary of Entities

Global Osprey

Global Osprey is cited in investigative reporting as a logistics company involved in covert shipments of weapons under humanitarian or aid covers. Its name has been linked to U.S. military contractors and intelligence backchannel operations in Libya and Syria. These operations often utilized U.S. East Coast ports such as Norfolk, Virginia, to move matériel under diplomatic or USAID covers. Though little is formally published on Global Osprey, its mention highlights blurred lines between aid logistics and covert paramilitary supply chains【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

Port of Norfolk

The Port of Virginia, centered on Norfolk, is the largest intermodal port complex on the U.S. East Coast. It has historically served both commercial shipping and U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet logistics. Norfolk’s dual role made it a hub for both legitimate maritime trade and covert weapons or intelligence shipments documented in various scandals. Its secure access facilities provide ideal cover for programs involving containerized weapon systems【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

Club-K Container Missile System

The Club-K is a Russian-designed weapon delivery system developed by the defense contractor Concern Morinformsystem-Agat. It disguises cruise missiles in standard 40-foot shipping containers, making them deployable from commercial vessels, trains, or trucks. The system alarmed NATO analysts when revealed in 2010 because it blurred distinctions between civilian cargo and covert strike capabilities. Its conceptual similarity to containerized nuclear or covert power modules makes it a frequent metaphor for clandestine arms sales【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

1-2-3 Agreements

“1-2-3 Agreements” refer to bilateral agreements under Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, regulating civil nuclear cooperation between the U.S. and other countries. These agreements set safeguards for nuclear materials, enrichment, and reprocessing rights while opening doors for civilian nuclear trade. They are a critical intelligence collection point, since each agreement reveals the nuclear ambitions and capacities of partner states. U.S. security agencies have long used these frameworks as leverage to monitor, restrict, or exploit nuclear development globally【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel is one of the world’s largest engineering and construction firms, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Founded in 1898, it has played major roles in building U.S. infrastructure, overseas energy projects, and military facilities. Bechtel is also a leading contractor in nuclear power and weapons programs, including the management of Department of Energy laboratories. Its prominence in nuclear infrastructure has raised scrutiny about its involvement in dual-use or clandestine technology transfers【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

BWXT (BWX Technologies, Inc.)

BWX Technologies (BWXT), headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, is a U.S. supplier of nuclear components and fuel for the U.S. Navy and Department of Energy. It specializes in small modular reactors, nuclear propulsion systems, and national security applications. The company emerged from the Babcock & Wilcox nuclear division, restructured in 2015. BWXT is often referenced in the context of advanced portable nuclear power for military or clandestine deployment【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

Clinton Foundation

The Clinton Foundation is a nonprofit established in 1997 by former U.S. President Bill Clinton, focusing on global health, development, and climate initiatives. It has raised billions of dollars from governments, corporations, and wealthy donors, but has been criticized for conflicts of interest and “pay-to-play” allegations. The Foundation’s overlapping donor networks with political interests, particularly during Hillary Clinton’s time as Secretary of State, drew scrutiny during the 2016 election. Its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has also been publicly debated【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror is a British tabloid newspaper founded in 1903 and long associated with working-class readership. Under Robert Maxwell’s ownership in the 1980s, the Mirror Group expanded globally but became financially overextended, with subsequent fraud revelations after Maxwell’s death. The Mirror played a role in the Mordechai Vanunu story, where Vanunu approached its reporters before being kidnapped by Mossad. Today it remains a mass-market tabloid owned by Reach plc【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance founded in 1949, originally comprising 12 Western nations and later expanding to 32 members. It is governed by Article 5 collective defense obligations and has been central to U.S. and European security during and after the Cold War. NATO has managed nuclear sharing arrangements, forward deployments, and operations in places like Libya and Afghanistan. Its intelligence-sharing frameworks have sometimes provided cover for clandestine operations involving nuclear technology and weapons flows【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.

USAID

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is the primary U.S. government agency delivering foreign aid and development assistance. Founded in 1961, it supports health, food security, disaster relief, and democracy programs globally. However, USAID has often been accused of serving as a cover for intelligence operations, with its contractors and supply shipments occasionally implicated in covert logistics. In investigative accounts, USAID crates and cargo shipments sometimes mask weapons or dual-use technology deliveries【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】【web†source】.