Art Imitates Life As An Asian Scientist With Thirty-One LinkedIn Profiles Seemingly Inspires An Academy Award-Winning Movie About An Asian Woman Who Time Travels.

Peter Duke and I discuss Shuang Sarah Wu being “Everywhere, All At Once”.

Up until yesterday, no less than fifty million people knew who Jordon Walker of Pfizer was, but almost none knew his boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu.

Shuang Sarah Wu at Pfizer had thirty-one LinkedIn profiles created in her name, and she was employed by Biogen during a key Biogen SuperSpreader Conference in February 2020 which focused on using AI for drug discovery.

Shuang Sarah Wu’s patent with Air Conditioning interfaces for Johnson Controls may be the “smoking gun” for the Wuhan Lab Leak.

Unfortunately, the resume for Shuang Sarah Wu reveals she was only at Pfizer as a consultant at McKenzie for a few months, and in reality, she was a Biogen biostatistician with a past that is being suppressed.

This hidden past of Shuang Sarah Wu is especially interesting since the mystery woman who disappears to China after the Biogen SuperSpreader Conference is still unknown. The mystery woman fleeing the Biogen Conference may or may not be Shuang Sarah Wu, but our researchers are actively trying to run this lead down.

A Chinese female Biogen scientist that fled to China at the beginning of the worst SuperSpreader event in United States history is still unnamed, and this Biogen scientist may hold the key to getting mRNA approved in America.

Our researchers have found Jordon Walker’s boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, at the University of Connecticut from 2006-2011, completing her Ph.D. after doing her thesis on glycoprotein 96 and cancer, and there is no doubt in my mind she is an outstanding immunologist after reading her Ph.D. thesis. But odd questions remain about her no less than 31 LinkedIn Profiles.

For instance, many of her profiles are as an investment representative for various Chinese banks investing in Silicon Valley Bank, and before the failure of Signature Bank, as a “bridge bank” for Signature Bank.

One of the LinkedIn profiles, for instance, has Shuang Sarah Wu working for Huatai, an investment bank based in Nanjing, China. She appears to have worked in Shanghai for Huatai, presumably specializing in the biotech field. It would be easy to jump to the conclusion she worked for Bain Capitol Life Sciences at SVB bank for the Boston Private section of the SVB Bank, but I do not have that connective tissue yet. Several other of the Shuang Sarah Wu Chinese LinkedIn investment banks and securities firms seem to have extensive relationships with SVB bank as well.

SVB took over for Signature Bank as a “bridge bank” for investments in biotech that soured for Chinese investors.

Our research group will continue the analysis of these Shuang Sarah Wu Chinese investment banks.

Surprisingly, six weeks after breaking the most successful story in their history about Jordon Walker and Pfizer, garnering ten times the views of any previous story, Project Veritas seems to have run away from this story at full speed, showing absolutely no interest in Jordon Walker’s boss Shuang Sarah Wu, or her boss, Mikael Dolsten.

Shuang Sarah Wu’s Facebook friends confirm dozens of contacts at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where she appears to have received her MBA in 2013, leading straight to a 2013 patent in speech artificial intelligence. Several McKinsey contacts also appear in her friends list, but I did not find a Pfizer contact after looking at hundreds of Facebook friend entries. This appeared to be very strange for a person so high up in Pfizer, arguably co-authoring the two most important research papers in Pfizer history - Lightspeed 1 and Lightspeed 2.

Johnathan Zell looks like a likely candidate for introducing Shuang Sarah Wu to McKinsey since he also went to Booth Business School at the time that Shuang Wu went there.

On the evening that Project Veritas broke the Jordon Walker Pfizer story, pundits including Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, biotech expert Dr. Robert Malone, Silicon Valley millionaire Steve Kirsch, and New Zealand outlaw and FBI collaborator Kim Dotcom had all praised Project Veritas for “outstanding journalism” exposing Jordon Walker, this “top executive” of Pfizer running worldwide mRNA research.

Yet none of these luminaries thought to ask who Jordon Walker’s boss was, Shuang Sarah Wu. Man, did they miss a world of revelation.

While Jordon Walker of Pfizer fame and fifty million Project Veritas views is a household name, his boss, Shuang Sarah Wu, remained elusive to most of the world.

While some watched the Oscar awards, being swept by a movie called “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” about an Asian woman time traveling to fight evil, I envisioned this Michelle Yeon heroine as being the perfect person to help to solve the mystery of Shuang Sarah Wu. After all, Shuang Sarah Wu had thirty-one profiles, mostly spoke Chinese, and seemed to be everywhere at once as well. Perhaps Hollywood had stumbled on the solution to taking on the Deep State. Instead of just watching the laundry going round and round in a Los Angeles laundry, perhaps these women could transform themselves into wonder women crime fighters by researching the many live of Shuang Sarah Wu? Just a thought.

Jordon Walker’s boss, Shuang Sarah Wu, seemed to be everywhere, all at once, at a Biogen worldwide SuperSpreader event in February 2020 and at Pfizer in June 2020 to write their Lightspeed mRNA document a few months later in June as a McKenzie consultant.

After all, I had found Jordon Walker's boss, a beautiful, young Asian scientist, who had taken on no less than thirty-one different personalities in an apparent intelligence operation to force the world’s leading biotech CEO’s to use DARPA mRNA technology. I need to find at least thirty one women in laundrymats willing to become research super heroes to chase all of Shuang Sarah Wu’s lives and LinkedIn profiles.

Author George Webb chose to “punch up” the script of “Everywhere, All At Once” about a quirky, middle-aged Asian woman dreaming in a laundromat, substituting instead the true story of a young, beautiful Asian scientist involved in shifting all future drug discovery to DARPA mRNA technology.

The intelligence operation’s objective seemed to be no less than shifting the future of all biological development toward DARPA technology, and this real-life struggle for the future of every man, woman, and child in the world seemed like an upgrade to the script.

Jordon Walker’s boss, Shuang Sarah Wu, appears to have played the starring role, in a drama to control the future of how pharmaceuticals are developed in the world.

I live-tweeted the far more interesting real-life drama of the real Shuang Sarah Wu, a real woman who may have participated in a DARPA compromise operation, in the starring role of “Everywhere, All At Once”, because Shuang Sarah Wu was literally everywhere, all at once, when it comes to the future of how drugs will be discovered and approved in America and around the world.

In a bizarre coincidence, the motion picture that swept the Oscars, “Everywhere, Everything, All At Once”, seemed to have perfectly described Shuang Sarah Wu, the famous Jordon Walker of Pfizer’s boss.

In a bizarre blend of fiction and real life, an Asian woman intertwines her many lives with the lives of strangers to save the world in fiction the movie. In real life, Shuang Sarah Wu is a Biostatistician at Biogen, and the Biogen Conference seeks to shift drug discovery to DARPA ADEPT mRNA technology in real life.

Shuang Sarah Wu created thirty-one LinkedIn profiles that ended up at a Biogen Conference in February 2020, and that Biogen Conference resulted in the first ninety-nine cases of CoronaVirus in the United States after Snohomish County man in Washington. Those 99 Biogen Conference cases of CoronaVirus in February 2020 became the largest SuperSpreader event in American history.

These thirty-one profiles and ninety-nine CoronaVirus cases were all to have their date with destiny at a conference called Biogen. Shuang Sarah Wu, in real-time during the Oscar Awards, began the Biogen Runner, somehow mastering space and time in the last week of February in Boston in 2020.

Somehow, in the last week of February in 2020, Shuang Sarah Wu, with thirty-one split LinkedIn personalities, becomes involved in the first ninety-nine CoronaVirus cases in the United States. Academy Award-winning movie, “Everywhere, Everything, All At Once”, hauntingly strikes the same chords of multiplicity to control the future of the world.

While I have not seen the movie, “Everywhere, All At Once” seems to trace an Asian woman trying to track down the left behind, stained laundry of a biological conference and the Asian woman is given the task of getting the stained laundry back to its rightful owners.

Author George Webb “punched up” the script of “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” by changing the setting to the first and most important real SuperSpreader Biogen Conference in February 2020 rather than a prosaic LA laundromat.

Having the famous Biogen Conference of February 2020 already on my mind, and wondering about what role the beautiful and intelligent scientist Shuang Sarah Wu had in it with her thirty-one LinkedIn profiles, my mind gravitated toward wondering if somehow Shuang Sarah Wu, or up to thirty-one Shuang Sarah Wus, might have had building a blood bank for Biogen and the MIT’s Broad Institute. Remember, Michael Callahan brings back 6,000 blood samples from Wuhan. Did the 31 Shuang Wus process the blood at the Biogen Blood Bank for Callahan and DARPA?

After all, why were these highly successful men leaving such expensive laundry in hotel rooms at the Biogen Conference?

As I have depicted here with the many different Shuang Sarah Wus, the thirty-one LinkedIn profiles could have been many beautiful young Asian women brought to the Biogen SuperSpreader from China, for the express purpose of spreading CoronaVirus to satisfy the emergency requirements of authorization of experimental mRNA technology. I have already presented Shuang Sarah Wu’s two “Lightspeed” scientific papers where she does exactly that. Fact, not fiction.

I have spoken many times about how this crucial Biogen Conference in Boston on February 26th and 27th, along with the Shuang Sarah Wu Lightspeed white papers and Jordon Walker’s Boston Consulting Group whitepapers on the same subject, will change drug discovery and development for all time and space. No exaggeration.

I am at the size limit of my Substack post now for email, but I will show you exactly how this was done in Boston with a bank that just failed in Silicon Valley in a future update.

I have stated both Jordan Walker and his supposed boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, actually played key roles for Boston Consulting Group and Biogen at this conference.

Jordon Walker’s supposed boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, actually works at Biogen and played a key role at the February 2020 Biogen/BCG conference in selling artificial intelligence as the new method for Drug Discovery.

Robert Malone’s Big Domane Lie That An Artificial Intelligence Program Can Spit Out Vaccines Is A Lie.

Shuang Sarah Wu also extensively build mathematical models for influenza whose spikes closely resemble CoronaVirus.

Shuang Sarah Wu also focused extensively on mathematically modeling gene expression.