Part 1: I Didn’t Start with Epstein Rumors – We Started The Encrypted Communications Trail That Never Lies

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, you beautiful people. I didn’t start with rumors or blame. I started with the Blackberrys, paper trails, real witnesses, the invoices, the manifests, the numbers that refused to match the clean talking points the suits were feeding us. After all the YouTubers paw through the latest Mossad dump of emails which include “drafts”, the truth going back to Iran Contra and 9/11 between Mossad Spy Chief Ehud Barak and Jeff Epstein will emerge.

In the most recent livestream by Wolves and Finance, we finally punched through to Fort Huachuca as the beating heart of 45 years of Iran-Contra roads, back alleys, private planes, Swiss accounts, and everybody saying “I don’t recall.” Like my Iran-Contra song says, “The system doesn’t stop; it reroutes when the curtain drops. Scaffolds don’t build themselves in the middle of the night unless the map was already drawn.”

I laid it out plain: military intelligence, the 110th and 111th Intel Brigades with Danny Rothschild and David Petraeus out of the 10th Mountain Division, running the routes since at least 9/11, maybe back to El Chapo’s first tunnel.

The money laundering arm gets taken over to infiltrate churches, recruit, collect faces and phones at TPUSA events, all while Trump’s $2 billion for the second tunnel gets diverted. That’s not conspiracy talk; that’s following the ledger the way Gary Webb taught us. The invoices always tell another story.

According to The Intercept’s deep dive into how the CIA managed the nightmare of Gary Webb’s reporting, the agency knew exactly how to reroute the narrative when the paper trail got too hot.

We’re still on those same roads, just upgraded with drones, NATO Blackberrys with military-grade encryption that NSA can’t crack, and third-party friends who take the fall. Ehud Barak and Jeff Epstein didn’t invent the game; they perfected the handshake underneath the embargo.

Barak, the former Israeli PM and Mossad heavyweight, and Epstein, the financier with the encrypted channels, kept the dark money flowing in the same parallel lines the Contras used. Like the song says, numbers sleep where the sun won’t shine, shell names change, but the purpose stays in line.

The livestream showed the gym at the gates of Huachuca run by Erica Kirk and Andrew Collett since 2013 – perfect recruiting and laundering front. Same model: weapons out, money back, ledger fast enough to dodge the law, slow enough nobody knows. I didn’t start with answers. I started with paper maps and patience and the quiet sound of the system spinning.

Part 2: Ehud Barak Steps Into the Picture – The Handshake That Never Made the News

Barak wasn’t some latecomer to Epstein’s world. The livestream tied it straight back: my roommate worked for Epstein in the mid-90s; I’ve been on this 25 years. Barak and Epstein corresponded for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, with plans for Barak to stay at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2017. That’s not a one-off lunch; that’s ongoing operational access using the same encrypted comms that shielded Iran-Contra flights.

In the stream, I played out how these private actors take the fall so the architects never have to stand tall. Barak, running Israeli military intelligence interests, meets Epstein, the money guy who could move funds through Bear Stearns, Towers Financial, Lehman – the same offshore pipelines the Contras used. The numbers didn’t match then, they don’t match now. Congress drew the hard red line; they drove right through it. Epstein drained high net worth investors at every investment house he worked at, promoting yet another ponzi scheme everywhere he went.