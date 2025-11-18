Part 1 – “Good morning, you beautiful people”

I wake up most days with the same two thoughts: first, “Good morning, you beautiful people,” and second, “What’s the shell game today?” For nine years I’ve watched big stories get dismissed as “conspiracy theories” right up until the receipts hit the loading dock.

We said January 6 would be used as a false-flag style trap long before the first crowd ever pushed past a bike rack; later the official histories would call it an “attack on the U.S. Capitol” and an “insurrection,” which at least admits it was more than a rowdy protest. Encyclopedia Britannica+1

That pattern repeated with Turning Point USA. Charlie Kirk built TPUSA into the flagship youth brand of the conservative movement, closely tied to Trump, stadium rallies, and a constant fundraising drumbeat.

Mainstream profiles paint him as a tireless campus organizer who turned a student club into a multi-million-dollar machine, and they now carefully note that he was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. TPUSA+1

What those same outlets don’t touch is the metadata—the flight logs, the foundation shell companies, the quiet purges of staff—that point to something far stranger than a lone gunman and a grieving movement. My job, as I see it, isn’t to invent conspiracies; it’s to surf ahead of the news cycle, find the patterns nobody wants to see, and then watch, months later, as the “conspiracy theory” slowly hardens into yesterday’s accepted fact. Scientific American

Part 2 – Seventy flights and two shadows

The big tell in the Kirk story wasn’t the shot under the UVU tent; it was the sky above it. From the first day, citizen plane-spotters started sending me ADS-B logs—those are the transponder pings that let hobbyists track aircraft in real time—that showed two Egyptian military jets pacing Erika Kirk’s travel all over the Midwest.

ADS-B wasn’t built for conspiracy hunters; it was built as a safety tool so pilots and controllers can see each other on a shared digital radar, but it has turned into the poor man’s satellite system for people like us. Federal Aviation Administration

The numbers that kept popping up were 68, 69, 70 flights—depending on how you count segments and repositioning legs—but the key detail was always the same: not one but two military birds, one painted blue, one yellow, hugging Erika’s itinerary like Secret Service on afterburner.

Nothing in the conventional security playbook explains why the wife of a campus conservative star would merit that kind of treatment, especially when we now know Charlie himself had no comparable protection the day he died. Reports on the shooting emphasize the confusion over whether a suspect was in custody; they don’t say a word about who else was sharing the skies. People.com+1

If you’ve spent any time around diplomatic or military aviation, you know that when an aircraft is flying under special status—NATO tasking, diplomatic flight, or foreign military liaison—it often isn’t just “security.” Those transponders are the breadcrumbs of logistics: what’s being moved, where, and under whose immunity. Once you start reading plane logs that way, the Erika flights feel less like bodyguard duty and more like a rolling covert air bridge. Wikipedia+1

Part 3 – Raytheon dad, Iron Dome mom

That’s where Erika’s family background starts to matter, not in a tabloid way but in a procurement way. Public reporting on her since Charlie’s death focuses on the human-interest details—former Miss Arizona USA, Christian influencer, sudden widow now tapped to lead TPUSA.

Politico+1 But if you scratch past the lifestyle fluff and talk to people who’ve worked the Israeli and U.S. defense corridors, you hear the same two phrases over and over: Raytheon and missile defense.

Raytheon is the house that Patriot built—the company behind the long-range surface-to-air system Washington has shipped to allies from Germany to Ukraine. Patriot batteries are designed to knock down incoming missiles and aircraft; they’re the crown jewels of U.S. air and missile defense exports. Wikipedia

On the Israeli side, the name that keeps coming up around Erika’s mom’s world is Iron Dome and its newer cousin, Iron Beam—the short-range rocket and drone defense web co-developed by Rafael and partners like Elbit. Wikipedia+1

Put those two family streams together—Patriot lineage on one bank, Iron Dome / Iron Beam on the other—and the seventy flights start to look like something more than deluxe frequent-flyer miles.

If your parents’ careers were woven into the fabric of anti-missile and now anti-drone systems, having two Egyptian military jets shadow you across America could be about demonstrations, technology transfers, or even live-fire drills dressed up as security.

The mainstream press likes to pretend arms deals only happen at air shows and summits; in reality, they happen in hotel suites, on tarmacs, and yes, aboard “security” flights. Wikipedia+1

Part 4 – Diplomatic immunity and the white-powder problem

Once you’re riding under the umbrella of diplomatic immunity, the rules change. Under the Vienna Convention and the way the U.S. State Department implements it, accredited foreign diplomats and certain official couriers are largely shielded from local criminal jurisdiction.

Their bags, pouches, and often their aircraft are off-limits to normal customs searches, on the theory that governments need secure channels to move sensitive documents and equipment. Legal Information Institute+1

That immunity has always been a double-edged sword. The State Department’s own training materials warn consular officers that immunity can be abused for smuggling and other illicit activity, even as they emphasize that most diplomats obey the law.

State Department When you weld that legal shield onto military cargo aircraft, you’ve built something very close to a state-sanctioned black box: whatever goes into the fuselage at one end of the route can come out the other without ever seeing a sniffer dog or a customs form.

So when I look at two Egyptian military jets, apparently operating with some form of special status, shadowing a political spouse who comes from a missile-defense dynasty, I don’t just see “security.”

I see a rolling logistics corridor that could move anything: encrypted electronics, small arms, even the sort of dual-use precursors—white powders, drone components, exotic batteries—that historically turn up in grey-zone conflicts. The law doesn’t force that interpretation; it just makes it possible, and history shows bad actors rarely leave that kind of possibility unused. PBS+1

Part 5 – Ukraine-Contra on the tarmac

If all this sounds familiar, it should. In the mid-1980s, the Iran-Contra network used covert flights, shell foundations, and “humanitarian” covers to move U.S. weapons to Iran and funneled part of the proceeds to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua, despite explicit congressional bans.

Investigations later documented at least tens of millions of dollars in weapons sales and a maze of front companies designed precisely to hide who was paying whom. PBS+1

Fast-forward to today’s Ukraine war. Western reporting is full of stories about Iranian-designed Shahed drones being used by Russia to hit Ukrainian cities, and about Ukraine striking back at drone factories deep inside Russia.

The Guardian On paper, the United States and its allies are arming Kyiv with conventional weapons and air defenses; off paper, any seasoned operator will tell you there’s a constant temptation to skim weapons off the battlefield, repurpose them, or route them through third parties for deniable operations elsewhere.

When I watch blue-and-yellow-painted aircraft—colors that just happen to match the Ukrainian flag—crisscrossing the American Midwest under diplomatic or quasi-diplomatic cover, tied by timing to a network of foundations with names like Endowment, Action, and America, I hear echoes of those old Iran-Contra testimony transcripts.

Back then, they called the funding structure “The Enterprise.” Today, the logos are sleeker and the Zoom backdrops are nicer, but the underlying logic—guns one way, money or white powder the other—hasn’t changed much at all. TPUSA+1

Part 6 – Endowment, Action, America: the shell game

TPUSA’s public-facing story is straightforward: a conservative campus nonprofit turned national youth movement, with college chapters, ballot-harvesting operations, and flashy conferences. TPUSA+1 But under the hood, the financial plumbing is more complicated.

Over the past few years we’ve watched a trio of entities form, morph, and in some cases shut down—an “endowment,” an “action” arm, and an “America” vehicle—that look, from a distance, like classic shells in a street busker’s game.

“Non cooperation” lists were leaked by TPUSA of “marked Pastors”, a precursor to a Church faithful thinking these Pastors are possessed by the Devil.

Mainstream coverage focuses on TPUSA’s fundraising totals and the political power it wields—tens of millions raised annually, big-name donors, and deep ties to Trumpworld. AAUP+1

We commented a few the days of the Kirk assassination that HADES surveillance planes had been vacuuming up attendees phone devices and license plates at EVERY Charlie Kirk event, not just the event held at Utah Valley University. We have reported similar surveillance sweep planes have been used in Operation Blackjack in the US for the last eight years.

What it doesn’t do is ask why one of those shells reportedly carried millions in salary expenses while listing no regular employees, or why a massive post-election staff layoff conveniently created hundreds of potential whistle-blowers just as questions about internal audits were starting to bubble.

You don’t need to be Gary Webb to recognize the pattern: when the heat approaches one corporate entity, you close it, slide the money under the next shell, and tell the public it’s all just “restructuring.” PBS+1

To me, “Endowment” sounds like training money—sniper schools, demolition ranges, foreign travel for “missions trips” that double as paramilitary workups. “Action” sounds like the operations budget: paying shooters, moving kit, greasing palms overseas.

“America” looks like the final absorber, the place where you declare everything as generic salary and “program costs” and pray nobody ever asks why a youth nonprofit needs a logistics footprint that looks like a miniature NATO.

None of that is proven in court, but in a world where one political foundation already imploded under the weight of similar questions.

Remember the Clinton Global Initiative—pretending it can’t happen on the right is wilful blindness. Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy+

Part 7 – From snipers to drones

The old way of breaking truces and restarting wars was the lone shooter: a sniper taking out a general, a bomb in a marketplace, a mysterious “provocation” nobody could quite trace. We saw versions of that in Ukraine long before the full-scale invasion, and we’ve seen it at various hotspots where ceasefires died under “unexplained” attacks.

The Guardian Snipers still matter, but the modern upgrade is the armed drone—cheap, precise, and deniable enough that you can blame it on anyone from ISIS to a disgruntled anarchist collective.

Human-rights monitors and UN rapporteurs have been warning for years that armed drones lower the threshold for violence and make covert killings easier to sell as “accidents” or “rogue operations.” OHCHR At the same time, U.S. and Israeli firms have been racing to build counter-drone systems, from Iron Dome interceptors to new laser weapons like Israel’s Iron Beam, which officials tout as an answer to the swarm-drone threat. Reuters+1

That’s the context in which I hear the name “Armed Queers”—a radical group incubated in Utah activism circles—and see it intersecting online with people like Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old now charged with killing Charlie Kirk. Politico+1 I’m not saying CNN has proved a direct operational link; they haven’t even tried.

I am saying that when you put a drone-capable extremist scene next to a family tied into anti-drone and anti-missile tech, with seventy suspicious flights humming overhead, you’d be crazy not to game out how a false-flag drone strike on U.S. soil could be used to sell the next generation of “Golden Dome” defenses.

Part 8 – Utah, Tyler Robinson, and the drone corridor

The official story of Charlie Kirk’s death is brutally simple: he was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, a shot rang out near the tent where he was addressing students, and he died later that day. Egyptian planes came into Provo, UT six days before, and we FOIA’d UVU for the ROTC parking lot footage to no avail.

Coverage from national outlets notes that police initially gave conflicting information about whether a suspect was in custody, then eventually charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder. People.com+1

That bare-bones narrative leaves out everything that led up to the shot. Utah wasn’t just another tour stop; it sat at the crossroads of multiple live wires: a growing Armed Queers scene in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City had a history of federal informant games around radicalized young shooters, and, if our plane logs are right, at least one leg of the Erika flight pattern that could plausibly have staged out of nearby Hill Air Force Base or Salt Lake’s international airport.

Public information confirms that defense contractors in the region do serious work on missiles and avionics; they don’t confirm who, if anyone, was watching from the rooflines that night. Wikipedia+1

When Politico and the Washington Post write about Erika being tapped to lead TPUSA in the wake of her husband’s killing, they understandably focus on her grief and her vow to expand his legacy. Politico+1

They don’t ask why, if she’d been worth two shadow jets before the assassination, those assets didn’t pivot to Charlie when the threats started to spike around his events. The uncomfortable possibility is that Charlie wasn’t the protectee at all—he was the audit risk, the man starting to question whether his beloved foundations were being used as laundromats for something far bigger than campus politics.

Part 9 – Patterns, false flags, and citizen journalism

If you’ve followed my work since Russiagate and the Awan IT scandal, you know I lean hard on pattern recognition. Our charrette visited Rob McCoy’s Godspeak Calvary Church last year at our Los Angeles new gathering, about a year before the Kirk assissination.

We called January 6 a trap before the first bus left the parking lot; later, mainstream investigations confirmed that online incitement, extremist networks, and security failures all converged to produce what the history books now openly call an “attack” and, in many contexts, an “insurrection.” PBS+1

We flagged the Wuhan lab and biowarfare exercises while cable news was still obsessed with wet markets; months later, serious outlets began to admit that lab-leak theories weren’t inherently racist or crazy, just politically inconvenient. OHCHR We said the Awan IT crew on the Hill looked more like a spy ring than a help-desk glitch, and lo and behold, internal House reports quietly tightened the rules on shared accounts and foreign contractors. State Department

I’m not telling you this to claim omniscience; I’m telling you because the Kirk story lights up the same dashboards. You have a movement-icon shooting with odd law-enforcement handling, overlapping with a web of defense-industry ties, opaque foundations, and military flights that don’t fit their cover story.

You have a broader environment where false-flag accusations are everywhere—some baseless, some all too plausible—and where even the former president and his allies now routinely try to blame the FBI for Jan. 6 despite official watchdog reports finding no evidence agents incited the riot. In that chaos, citizen journalism isn’t a hobby; it’s the only way to keep a coherent memory of what we actually saw when it happened.

Part 10 – Why the drones scare me more than the bullets

So why am I more worried about Armed Queers with Iranian-style drones than I am about one more bitter young man with a rifle? Because the technology, the political incentives, and the financial plumbing are all lined up for a spectacular, telegenic, deniable strike—something that could justify rolling out a “Golden Dome” over American cities the way Iron Dome covers Israeli skies.

We’ve already seen how Iranian-designed Shahed drones changed the character of the Ukraine war, hitting power plants and cities hundreds of miles from the front; it doesn’t take much imagination to picture a similar platform detonating over a U.S. rally. The Guardian+1

If that happens, the same defense ecosystem that gave us Patriot, Iron Dome, and now Iron Beam will be ready with solutions—laser batteries, radar masts, integrated command centers—sold not just to Israel or NATO allies but to U.S. police departments and state governments in the name of “critical-event security.” Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2

Who better to lobby for that than a widow of a martyr, flanked by the same donors who quietly funded the shell entities that may have helped move weapons and money around in the first place?

That’s why the seventy flights matter. That’s why the Egyptian chase jets matter. That’s why Tyler Robinson’s online trail brushing up against Armed Queers matters, even if no grand jury has put those pieces together yet. Politico+1

You don’t have to buy every step of my working theory to see the larger danger: when covert logistics, missile-defense profiteering, and politicized nonprofits all point in the same direction, the probability of a staged “drone Pearl Harbor” on American soil stops being science fiction and starts being a risk you can almost plot on a map. My job—our job, if you’re reading this—is to stay ahead of that curve, document the metadata in real time, and refuse to let the next false flag write its own history unchallenged.