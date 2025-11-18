George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn Comer's avatar
Marilyn Comer
3h

George, I am so glad you showed up in my YouTube feed a few weeks ago! You were the first person reporting on Charlie's murder that presented your case with facts and well thought out conclusions. You are the first writer that I subscribed to on Substack and find your content to be well worth the $8 a month. I do wonder how you manage to generate so much content, but I am glad that you do. Thank you for all your worn out shoe leather and deep thoughts. 🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ilona Boyce's avatar
Ilona Boyce
2h

Thank you for this insight. Pulling the threads together, is what is needed and you do that very well. I always maintain, pattern recognition is essential - you only get good at that by continually doing your homework and George, you do that very well. I remember when law enforcement used to identify with “working theories.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture