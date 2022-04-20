I am on a two-week journey across Europe to retrace an illegal, bioagents program run by NATO which may in a motherlode of evidence being uncovered in a Ukrainian Billionaire weapons bunker in Azovstal, Ukraine. Right now, I am at the Western border of Ukraine, unable to obtain a press visa from the Ukraine Foreign Ministry. So I will have to go south to the Black Sea and arrive in Crimea by ship, and then hopefully on to Azovstal with the permission of the Donetsk authorities.

The ultimatums from the Donetsk People’s Republic Army are getting increasingly dire, foreshadowing a fiery end to the Azov Battalion of mercenaries below along with their civilian hostages which include many women and children. My job is to get there before Azovstal falls, but not too early before my money runs out.

Investigative Journalist finds out in Krakow he will not be granted a visa to enter Ukraine on a press pass. The flow is only one direction as can be seen with the Ukraine refugees going to a relief station in this picture.

If Azovstal surrenders without a fight, and the weapons stores remain intact, it could mean a huge personal and professional vindication for me. I had charged for the better part of four years that a trio of Ukrainian billionaires has outsourced the testing of illegal bioagents around the world, flipping elections by locking down populations in fear. I have been especially critical of the mentor and sponsor of current Ukrainian President Zelensky, Igor Kolomoisky, who coincidentally, is the key sponsor of the Azov Battalion.

I have been singled out by CNN and CBS 60 Minutes for alleging that NATO was the proxy for covert bioagent development and deployments, using the US State Department's diplomatic immunity to hide the details of these programs for the American people. I have followed this trail of bioagents all over the United States for the past six years with many stops at key places like Ft. Detrick in Maryland, and Ft. Belvoir, Virginia where the real decisions are really made.

Investigative Reporter George Webb at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, home of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

Now, it was time with Azovstal hanging in the balance, for me to get to Europe and visit as many of the sites I had been reporting about before the fall of Azovstal. My first stop was the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Holland. The international scientific community had castigated this lab since 2011 for “gain of function” research normally associated with advanced bioweapons development. I spent three days in the shadow of the Erasmus Lab, talking to as many locals as I could about the lab.

Twitter deleted the video Investigative Journalist George Webb made in front of the Erasmus Lab.

I next went to the International Criminal Court to file a notice of intent to sue the Erasmus Lab for genocide and war crimes, given that Holland is a State Party to The Hague Convention under the jurisdiction of the Court. I also stopped by the role Palace to wave at Queen Maxima whose father was involved with bioagents with Queen Maixma’s father in Chile.

Investigative George Webb met and spoke with numerous journalists in Holland about the history of the Erasmus Lab with Gain of Function research associated with bioweapons development.

Henry Kissinger has been one heartbeat away from the US State Department with Matt Pottinger and the Erasmus Lab for the outbreaks of SARS, MERS, and SARS2 (COVID19).

Literally, as I was standing in front of the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, the ex-Director of the CDC, Robert Redfield, announced there would soon be a worldwide pandemic with H5N! Bird Flu that the Erasmus Lab was famous for weaponizing to humans.

My next stop was the Marburg Lab in Marburg, Germany which is famous for the Marburg Virus that escaped there to magically travel to Africa without infecting anyone in between in 1967. A similar miracle story occurred in the same lab with Ebola in 1974. And the most recent virus from this lab that I was chasing to Azovstal was Congo-Crimea Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). Again, fortune shines on me. The relatively unknown CCHF was featured by the Russian Ministry of Defense as a bioweapons project that the Ukrainian Ministry of Health was covertly weaponizing, going so far as to sanction American DTRA officials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had in fact made four major releases of bioweapons development documents which underwrote and corroborated a lot of my reporting over the previous four years. The only name that seems to have escaped everyone’s attention is the man I said who financed it all, Igor Kolomoisky. At the Marburg Lab, I had called out a scientist named Heinz Feldman who had been associated with Ebola and other pathogens leaking from a BSL-4 Lab in Winnepeg, Canada to the Wuhan Lab in China just before the breakout of CoronaVirus there.

Investigative Journalist George Webb at the Marburg Lab where he interviewed a PhD working on an Ebola vaccine.

I had also called out another Heinz Feldman, this one being a NATO General named Heinz Feldman, who was also associated with the Azov Battalion using bioagents in Iraq, Afghanistan, Arab Spring countries, and Central Africa. This Heinz Feldman was also associated with the Azov Battalion using bioagents in Iraq, Afghanistan, Arab Spring countries, and Central Africa. This was my smoking gun pointing me right at the Azovstal bunker.

George Webb talks with Andy Dybala of Neighborhood News Studio about NATO General Heinz Feldman.

I am at the maximum length of a SubStack post, so we will pick it up right there as I try a different way to get to Azovstal.