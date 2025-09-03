George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DL's avatar
DL
44m

Thank you, George,

🙏🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q82twrdr0U

Les Misérables

"Do You Hear the People Sing?"

Universal Pictures

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing the songs of angry men?

It is the music of the people

who will not be slaves again!

-----

Victor Hugo,

Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.

-----

moi,

May we find the clarity and courage to stop being slaves of debt and stop being slaves of abuse...

September 3, 2025

12:21pm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture