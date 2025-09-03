After nine years of being called a conspiracy theorist for saying Jeff Epstein was pipelining supermodel hopefuls from the old Soviet Union into Long Island beachhouse parties and into residence on his 92nd Street Stone Fortress, now the confirmations are rolling in like busloads of supermodels from the Russian Retreat.

After nine years of calling Epstein’s Little St. James Island “Mossad Island”, we now see that reporting was rock solid as well.

All you had to do to figure things out was to go there, look, and talk to people in the know. I did that exactly one year after 9/11; my arrival date in New York City was September 11th, 2002. Page Six kept everyone up to date around the clock on what Epstein and Donald Trump were doing all the time.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s East Side mansion houses Russian playmates.” https://pagesix.com/2016/03/08/jeffrey-epsteins-east-side-mansion-houses-russian-playmates/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Everyone knew who Jeff Epstein was; everyone knew he was bringing in Russian beauties and Eastern European models to live at his 92nd mansion.

The Epstein modus operandi seemed to be to marry the supermodel to a wealthy celebrity, have a child, accuse the celebrity of abuse, and then handle the divorce or blackmail payments.

Oksana Grigorieva was introduced to Mel Gibson by Epstein's finders, and Timothy “James Bond” Dalton before that. Irina Shayk was another example of an Epstein girl, and there are dozens more examples of Russian models Epstein groomed.

Everyone just knew he was running a compromise operation at the United Nations for Israel. Sort of like knowing coachmen give carriage rides in Central Park, and everyone sort of takes this as common knowledge.

It was sort of like knowing where the subway stops are in New York. You just knew. I have written about how Jeff Epstein wasn’t about getting $200 massage from high school girls in Palm Beach. Epstein was brokering Russian and Ukrainian supermodels for the elite.

If the elite affairs involved underage women, the cycle of blackmail, my attorney Stan Pottinger would begin.

We have also talked about the Department of Homeland Security was basically a creation of Ehud Barak’s collaboration with Jeff Epstein, installing Michael Chertoff as the first real Secretary of DHS behind frontman Tom Ridge.

We now have confirmation from the Epstein emails that all the Mossad interests of Ehud Barak like CRISPR gene editing, and pervasive surveillance software were being shoped on “Mossad Island”.

Again, the Ehud Barak emails keep rolling in, more confirmation of our Mossad Island reporting. Indeed, our reporting has been Chopin in a world of Chopsticks for nine years.

Maybe someday we will get to Epstein’s child trafficking to Saudis and other rich Middle Eastern oil sheiks on Long Island.

Dismember Khashoggi I'm Not Going To Cover Up Epstein Saudi Child Trafficking George Webb · May 15 I am getting a lot of criticism for exposing the connections between Jeff Epstein and his trafficking of high school girls in New York for Saudi Royals visiting the UN. I tied these visits to the disappearance and murders of over a dozen women on Long Island in 2017. I faced the same criticism when I published the “Try To Remember, A King Can Dismembe… Read full story

Or maybe we can finally talk about the US State Department DynCorp tail numbers at the Zorro Ranch?

We will continue to wait for the confirmations to roll in.