PART 1 — Sunday, Happy Sunday: The Waves, The House, The Mess, and the Metadata

I always say that a Sunday morning tells you everything about a house, especially after we finish a news-gathering charrette.

Before the coffee even finishes dripping, you can read the whole story in the plates left behind, the empty glasses, and the trail of creative detritus you pick up from a dozen twenty-somethings who don’t rinse a thing.

Make no mistake, we are chasing the real Ziklag and the real Operation Steeplechase, but we also have been asked to create an anchor point for the investigators to collaborate from, and we choose the warehouse of a bookstore in Sparks, Nevada in a hat tip to Elon Musk and his Tesla battery factory here.

We keep making new discoveries of the CIA’s incursions into religious organizations that are thinly veiled CIA fronts or infiltration targets, and this Charrette was no less rich in terms of discoveries.