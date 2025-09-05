Jeff Epstein Appears In The Trailer For Hulu’s “Angels And Demons” Victoria’s Secret Film To This Day.

Part 1 — The Simultaneous Sip and the Hard Thing to Believe

Good morning from everywhere at once—Berlin midnight oil, Dublin drizzle, an espresso in Geneva, the late shift Melbourne-to-Auckland, and the Cracker Barrel caucus back home. Take a simultaneous sip. You’ll need it.

Les Wexner poses with his mannequins at The Limted in 1985. Wexner bought the six store chain in San Francisco called Victoria’s Secret in 1982.

The Wexner Epstein story I’m about to lay out isn’t the $200-massage bedtime story that the publishing cartel packaged for the Netflix documentary about Epstein, called “Filthy Rich.” That story is two pixels in the upper-left corner of a stadium-wide jumbotron.

My story—the one I’ve chased since I hit New York on September 11, 2002, and started getting the briefings nobody wanted to hear in 2003—is about international models, beautiful PhD scientists, champagne fountains over hammer-and-sickle ice sculptures, midnight lab tours, and missing notebooks. My story goes way beyond “Angels and Demons” in 2010 and reaches back to 1992.

It’s about Cold Spring Harbor and Brookhaven, Renaissance Technologies and Palantir, PROMIS-to-PTECH-to-PRISM-to-Gotham, and a relay race of bio-intel lifted in Long Island parlors and sprinted to islands, embassies, and hedge-fund parking lots.

The Jeff Epstein story of using Russian and Ukrainian models for espionage goes back to 1992, I believe, but I picked up the story in 2002-2004 and again in 2017 when more bodies started being found on Long Island.

I’m not asking you to believe a fairy tale. I’m asking you to remember what you already saw glimpses of in 2016 and 2017 when “Russia, Russia, Russia” with a squad of Russian beauties for Kompromat, but I had been investigating Russian Spy Anna Chapman since 2003 in New York.

The FBI used Chapman to entrap anti-war protestors for the Iraq and Afghanistan War, and I won’t say any more on that topic.

The Russian OCONUS Lures in Trump Russia briefly parted the curtains on the world of Peter Strzok’s “Illegals”: the visas, the embassy parties, the cut-outs and cultural exchanges, the “journalists” with cheekbones sharp enough to cut Kevlar, the late-night convenings where intelligence, finance, and biotech braid themselves into policy before breakfast.

https://theweek.com/articles/492420/salt-anna-chapman-movie

And I’m just asking you to consider why a hundred thousand Ehud Barak emails with certain names and certain models keep leaking in waves, never all at once, always just enough to normalize the next unbelievable thing. Sip.

https://nypost.com/2019/08/23/ex-overstock-ceo-claims-russian-spy-tryst-was-part-of-deep-state-plot/

Similar kompromat operations were conducted on wealthy Republican donors by Maria Butina in 2017, with the assistance of Patrick Byrne, a lieutenant of Warren Buffett.

Part 2 — From Laurel Canyon to Long Island: How We Got Here

When you’ve logged enough shoe-leather miles, the edges of separate beats touch: Laurel Canyon’s managed Orange Sunshine music rebellions; the Phoenix-Program Fusion Center DNA that never quite left the bloodstream; the Cold War hard men who learned to run operations with velvet gloves of old Soviet bioweapons at Hadron and to the music on the marqee on Bleeker Street in the Village to the Voodoo Lounge on Sunset.

You follow that line to Long Island in the 1990s—Human Genome Project country—then into the 2000s when I’m on the ground. Here’s how the evening unfolds: a proper dinner, a seating chart, tuxedos, and luminaries who’ve just published in Nature. But Epstein’s spy girls were there every step of the way.

After filings were made at the USPTO, Little St James Island played toasts to longevity, singularity, replacement organs, “AI for health,” and “democratized medicine.”

Later—always later—come the after-parties with the ice sculpture, the private rooms, the champagne pyramids, the “show me what you’re working on” tour of the lab. By morning, some of the lab’s most valuable loose-leaf walks—pages which embarrassingly never register as “material” until a startup across the island stands up something uncannily similar three quarters later.

I didn’t set out to be the town crier for stolen base pairs from Cold Spring Harbor or the clairon for Human Genome Project secrets exfiltration.

But when you see the same convoy—retreat to dinner, dinner to lab, lab to island, island to slideshow—enough times, with the same faces and a rotating cast of “visiting scholars” and “philanthropic sponsors,” you stop pretending these are coincidences. I took a deep in this Russia Spy Girls AKA “Illegals”, in 2010 when the “Illegals” story broke in Seattle.

https://www.seattlemet.com/news-and-city-life/2017/10/the-russian-spies-who-fooled-seattle

Part 3 — The Genome as the New Oil (and Why Editing Is a Patent Factory)

Let’s talk motive. You can praise “open science” in the morning and file a composition-of-matter patent before lunch if you’ve nudged a single nucleotide in the right direction. Change an A to a G in a cytokine, and you’ve changed a lock enough to claim the new key.

The new IGG, Investigative Genetic Genealogy, business model writes itself: first, degrade or derange a natural pathway—maybe not in a person, in a perception, you can conduct a smear campaign against the natural solution —so the old remedies look like horse paste, such as Ivermectin, and the fish-tank cleaner Hydroxychloroquine.

Next, roll out the “rationally designed” fix. You can market it as the only safe harbor precisely because you’ve tuned the weather.

This is where you find Gates at one bookend and Zuck at the other, both smiling about AI, both really selling AI-designed therapeutics and AI-accelerated gene therapy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is there making the $600 billion promise to, and who knows if Apple wants a slice of the AI vaccine pie. Clearly, all the billionaires dining with Trump last night were intending on investing $600 billion in vaccines, IF they could do AI vaccines.

That means CAUSING several trillions of dollars worth of new disease so that the investment of three billionaires investing $600 billion can be recouped.

The billionaires’ speeches are a form of polite gratitude and philanthropic adjectives, but the payload is always the last sentence: scale the AI vaccines.

Once you accept that the edit is medicine and the medicine is software, you’ve accepted an economy where the human operating system is a surface for subscription revenue. You think you’re reading about AI vaccines; you’re reading about platform control of your biochemistry.

If the new disease curve goes exponential, so does the AI vaccine revenue line.

Part 4 — The Pageant: Models, Scientists, Hedge Funds, and Islands

Let’s identify the key players in the Russian supermodel and international banking sectors without pretending they operate in isolation. There are the supermodels—spectacular, global-nameplate faces whose magazine covers telegraph stature to the unsophisticated but signal “safe access” to the sophisticated.

There are the PhD scientists and biotech executives—the ones who actually hold the keys to the wet lab. Some political patrons can fix a visa overnight or open a national lab door that should be triple-locked. Not yet, but future emails will show Dr. Francis Collins of the Human Genome Project was one such victim.

There are the funds—the quant shops with more compute than most governments—who want signal before the signal. And there are the islands—where yesterday’s stolen hour of genomics mysteriously reappears in tomorrow’s pitch deck.

The choreography is blunt once you stop lying to yourself: seduction of proximity, social proof via celebrity, and a velvet-roped corridor from the lab bench to the “private investor demo.”

The myth of “$200 massages over a bridge” was the perfect decoy—salacious enough to sell books, provincial enough to keep attention trapped in Palm Beach. Meanwhile, the real action shuttled between Cold Spring Harbor and Brookhaven, from Manhattan to the island, and then to the fund campuses where “quant finance” and “bio informatics” share a cafeteria.

AI will require a mini-boom in small, modular nuclear reactors, led by Bill Gates.

Part 5 — The Lineage of Surveillance: PROMIS → Ptech → PRISM → Palantir

You cannot run a biotech-intel pipeline without a parallel data-fusion stack. The lineage is older than most think: PROMIS taught the lesson—ingest everything.

Ptech pivoted the lens from document stores to enterprise process. PRISM industrialized the taps. Palantir put a glossy UI on all of it, added graph semantics and a salesforce in suits that looked like they’d step off a G-5 at Dulles.

Add the newer crop—Maven’s targeting, Paragon’s field kits, mobile phone heat maps, persistent exhaust from “free” platforms—and you get Gotham’s panopticon. The moral is simple: if you can know in real time who meets whom, where, and with what metadata, you can nudge a genome or a prosecution just as easily as you can nudge an election.

That’s why you see these stacks hovering near human-genome work. It’s not just about monetizing medicine; it’s about assigning risk scores to populations, selecting levers in an outbreak narrative, and pre-cooking “consent” for products that would have been dead-on-arrival five years earlier.

You’re not crazy if you think the surveillance stack and the biotech stack rhymed long before 2020. You’re observant.

Not to mention all those Nazi rocket scientists named Thiel.

Part 6 — CrimeCon, IGG, and the “Other Man” Switcheroo

Now we pivot to the forensics front, because the same logic plays out at the crime scene. Traditional CODIS STRs rely on contiguous repeats—a ladder with rungs you can count and assign with 99.99% confidence. Here, one of the architects of the Trump Russia fake crime, Joseph Giacalone, interviews the head of the new IGG fake DNA.

Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) enters with SNPs—single letters cherry-picked across the genome—then triangulates via public and private trees until a “likely cousin” points to a “likely suspect.” Is IGG always junk? No. Is it ripe for steerage, especially when the desired endpoint is “another man” and not the man? Obviously.

You can wrap that in glossy conference booths and grieving-family endorsements and call it progress, but if the engine room is black-box heuristics welded to a graph built from slurped consumer datasets plus private uploads, you’ve built a perfect Patsy-As-A-Service pipeline. The mother of Idaho Four victim Ethan Chapin is now at CrimeCon, the biggest annual conference in crime solving tools, to promote Othram.

What good is it if traditional DNA evidence says Bryan Kohberger was not present at the Idaho Four crime with the non-match for the CODIS search? Why brag about a false positive?

Othram was just used in the worst example of forensic evidence research in any living person’s memory. What is there to brag about?

The same companies that pitch “closure” to families pitch “mission success” to agencies. And the same Palantir data-fusion suites that sell to the Defense Department (excuse me, War Department) are more than happy to monetize a local murder case as a loss-leader. Self-spreading vaccines, anyone? That’s DARPA INTERCEPT. Now, what if we could make them AI and do human tagging?

https://globalbiodefense.com/2016/04/11/darpa-bto-intercept-therapeutic-platform/

Part 7 — The New Mexico Bridge, the Long Island Spine, the Island Loop

There’s a geographic logic to these pipelines. New Mexico’s lab corridor—Sandia, Los Alamos, the adjacency to the desert proving grounds—makes a fine bridge for “top secret” optics and plausible-deniability tours.

Long Island’s spine—Cold Spring Harbor to Brookhaven—supplies the genome brain trust. Manhattan supplies diplomats and donors; embassies supply visas and staging rooms; the island supplies performative secrecy. Bill Richardson, with an Above Top Secret Clearance at the Department of Energy, was Epstein’s choppermate in their flights to Sandia, Los Alamos, and the Zorro Ranch.

Loop that circuit and add a hedge-fund campus that can price the trades your science makes possible, and you have a complete stack: collection → conversion → capital.

Is every dinner a heist? Of course not. Is every model a spy? No. But when the same pattern puts the same cast into the same rooms with the same after-party and the same “let’s see the lab” coda—and when IP keeps walking and the same down-stream companies keep “discovering” what last week’s notebook described—you don’t need an affidavit. You need a spine.

Part 8 — Culture Ops, Gender Tech, and the Soft Weaponization of the Body

If your objective is control without tanks, you target the firmware: hormones, development windows, the intra-uterine toggles that set lifelong arcs; the social scripts that decide what’s “normal”; the platform rules that define what’s “allowed.”

You roll these together and call it “health.” The edit is cleaner than force. When whole populations are metabolically inflamed, immunologically blunted, or developmentally rerouted, you don’t have to intimidate them; you can invite them to subscribe to their own upkeep—at a fair price, tiered by risk, dynamically priced from surveillance. It’s tidy.

That’s why the runway demo—literal and digital—matters. “Runway AI” for photoreal models was a joke until it wasn’t. The same way language models turned PR boilerplate into “AI strategy,” model models let you scale presence without the risk of a human.

Yesterday’s glam squad becomes a dataset; tomorrow’s glam is CGI on top of graph-resolved leverage. The point isn’t titillation; the point is throughput. If a thousand curated faces can greet a thousand key scientists in a thousand cities the same night—virtually or physically—your heist throughput goes exponential. We once argued about whether that would be ethical. Now we argue about GPU allocation.

Part 9 — Wenatchee, Threats, and Why Citizen Journalism Still Matters

I’m writing this from a place I didn’t plan to be, tracking a case the national press will learn about two months after it matters. The country’s most wanted child-murder suspect was last seen here, and the industry that brands itself “True Crime” is in Denver drinking lattes under an IGG banner.

When you work like this—field work, not studio work—you get the trolls, the threats, the “accidents,” the surreal moment when your reporting becomes the crime scene.

You also get the payoffs the studio class never will: people who’d never talk to a network camera talk to you; deputies who’ve been told “stand down” whisper; a cashier says “that car was here last night.” And once in a while, the body-cam you were told doesn’t exist appears—after the press conference, not before.

Citizen journalism is not a hashtag; it’s a method: show up, stay until closing, ask the question that gets you uninvited, get chased once in a while, keep rolling.

It’s also a network: Eastern Europe sending names in the middle of the night, Ireland texting about a photograph no archivist can place, Australia catching a flightpath anomaly you missed, the Cracker Barrel caucus pouring coffee at 5 a.m. and spotting the pattern on a county assessor’s page. Is it dangerous? Yes. Does it still move the ball? You’re reading this, aren’t you?

Part 10 — Receipts, Regrets, and the Road Ahead

I’ve been chasing this tapestry since 2003—before that, if you trace my notes on the Human Genome Project thefts and the Leroy Hood trail. I’ve been wrong about details, early on timings, and occasionally too generous toward an “innocent explanation” that wasn’t.

But I’ve never been wrong about the spine: models and scientists as dual-use access; islands and embassies as staging; funds as the monetization engine; surveillance stacks as the choreographer; genome edits as the new oil. That’s why the $200 massage myth had to dominate: it’s small enough to be “resolved,” lurid enough to sell, safe enough to bury the bio-intel pipeline under shame and voyeurism.

So here’s your ten-point thru-line, clean and unvarnished:

The Long Island Lift. Late-night lab tours at Cold Spring Harbor and neighbors coincided with private dinners and after-parties where notebooks walked; those notes resurfaced at island demos and in hedge-fund “research showcases” downstream. Patent the Edit. Change a single nucleotide in a natural pathway, claim novelty, and sell the subscription to the fix. AI turns the crank faster; crisis turns consent into policy. Surveillance Is the Skeleton. PROMIS→Ptech→PRISM→Palantir built the nervous system that lets bio-ops and narrative-ops keep time; Maven and mobility data made it ambient. The Pageant Isn’t Window Dressing. International models and “philanthropic” celebrities provide access, cover, and pace-layering; beautiful PhDs provide plausible deniability; both provide throughput. Quant Finance Is the Receiver. Renaissance and cousins don’t just price markets; they price tomorrow’s biology. Pre-signal is money. Inside biology is the ultimate pre-signal. IGG Is a Tool, Not a Sacrament. It can illuminate or it can steer. When the mandate is closure at all costs, “another man” is always one triangulation away. Islands Are Office Parks. Don’t romanticize them. They’re where the PowerPoint meets the NDA and the check clears. The real heist happened the night before. Transhuman Is a Business Model. “Health” is the wrapper. The product is the subscription to your own biochemical upkeep, priced by surveillance, justified by “equity.” Threats Mean You’re Over the Target. Trolls, “coincidences,” and last-minute travel changes are not glitches. They’re the expected costs of work that matters. Citizen Networks Win Slow. It took years to move “impossible” to “in retrospect inevitable.” It will again. But when the next tranche of emails drops and you see the same faces, the same patterns, the same edits dressed as miracles—you’ll remember this map.

Take another sip. Then pick a square you can influence. Maybe you FOIA the lab’s visitor logs. Maybe you catalog which philanthropic dinners align with which patent bursts. Maybe you diagram the fund’s new biotech hires against last year’s conference selfie wall. Maybe you stand on a riverbank in Wenatchee at 2 a.m. because someone has to.

I can’t promise you comfort; I can promise receipts. I can’t promise you the studio version of “closure”; I can promise you a trail that holds in daylight. “Filthy Rich” gave you a story you could sleep to. This one gives you one you can work from. If that sounds less glamorous, you’re starting to understand the point.

We’ll keep walking the loop—Long Island spine, Manhattan salons, island decks, hedge-fund atriums, CrimeCon booths, county courthouses, and back again—until the pattern is plain enough that the only people denying it are paid to. Until then, this is the ten-part field guide to the case they want you to confuse with a spa menu.

Coffee up. Back to work.