Part 1 – Sparks, Nevada and the Sound of the Wipeout

This substack is about one gumshoe investigation, the Ziklag Files, getting wiped out by an old retread investigation, specifically leaked and designed to smear Trump. I’m talking to you from Sparks, Nevada, Tesla-battery country, after Charette number 56 jammed a dozen-plus people into Peter Duke’s living room to whiteboard our way through the Charlie-Kirk/Ziklag story.

Not only has the Trump-specific Epstein drop wiped out the Ziklag Files, a new drop from Tucker Carlson on the Butler investigation dropped too, just in case you were thinking of going back to my gumshoe investigations at Butler.

Here at Charrette 56, we had several twenty-somethings who all know who Nick Fuentes is, a cancer-sniffing dog named Quigly padding through the frame, and Peter walking us through his “creative realization” process while I tried not to wake the whole house at 5 a.m. That’s the grassroots reality underneath all the big headlines you’re reading this week. The Christian Century

Peter Duke at the whiteboard for Charrette 56.

Out there in big-media land, the story is that Congress just dumped another trove of Jeffrey Epstein communications—more than 2,000 email threads and around 20,000 pages from his estate—onto the public record.

Trump’s name shows up more than anybody else, in over half the threads, and roughly 1,600-plus documents if you go by the House Oversight Democrats’ talking points. The Wall Street Journal+2Oversight Democrats+2

At the same time, Tucker Carlson is teasing new “Butler files” around Thomas Crooks—the guy who allegedly tried to kill Trump at that Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July 2024—and he’s telling his audience the FBI “lied” and hid key facts about the shooter.

Thomas Crooks' social media accounts were leaked to Tucker Carlson.

Whatever you think of Tucker, that combination—fresh Epstein files and new Butler-Crooks revelations—creates a tidal wave of attention that can wash smaller stories right off the beach. KATV+1

What I’m trying to explain in this ten-part recap is simple: the Epstein email dump and the Butler-Crooks file release didn’t just drop out of a clear blue sky.

They landed right on top of what I’ve been calling the Ziklag infiltration story—alleged military and intel infiltration of New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) churches—and they did it at the exact moment that story was finally starting to surface.

That timing may be a coincidence, but it feels like somebody just rolled a big, polished bowling ball straight down the lane at our work. The Christian Century+1

https://www.liberty.edu/champion/2018/11/12/california-pastor-talks-tragedy/

Pastor Rob McCoy knew the shooter in the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, and the shooter’s mother went to McCoy’s Godspeak Church.

Part 2 – Media Tsunamis and the Blue Dress Precedent

If you want to understand how this works, you don’t start with Epstein; you go back to the blue dress.

In the late 1990s, the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal turned Washington into a 24/7 media feeding frenzy—so intense that historians still use it as the textbook example of how a sex scandal can drown out every other serious investigation on the table. Wikipedia+1

The Starr Report, which laid out 11 possible grounds for impeaching Bill Clinton over perjury and obstruction of justice tied to that affair, didn’t just land with a thud; it crashed the servers. Twenty million Americans clicked it in a couple of days, an early internet spectacle that turned complex constitutional questions into mass entertainment. Wikipedia+1

You don’t have to love Clinton or hate him to see the pattern. When the blue-dress story hit at full volume, more complex threads—like the deeper follow-ups from Iran-Contra, Waco, and Oklahoma City that some investigators were still chasing—got shoved to the margins. Mainstream analyses of the period explicitly call it a “media frenzy” that monopolized public attention for months. RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty+1

So when I say the new Epstein files and the Butler-Crooks coverage function like a “wipeout” for the Ziklag work, I’m not saying those stories aren’t newsworthy. I’m saying we’ve seen this move before: a highly clickable sex-and-power scandal plus a dramatic assassination-adjacent case can soak up all the oxygen and leave no room to talk about slow, institutional infiltration of churches. Wikipedia+1

Part 3 – What’s Actually in the New Epstein Cache

Let’s talk about what’s actually in the new Epstein dump, because the headlines are doing a very particular dance. The House Oversight Democrats released thousands of pages of newly produced material from Epstein’s estate this week, billing it as a blow against an alleged “cover-up” by the current administration. The press release and coverage emphasize emails between Epstein and figures like Ghislaine Maxwell, former Harvard president Larry Summers, and journalist Michael Wolff. Oversight Democrats+1

One Politico write-up highlighted an email in which Epstein claims Trump “knew about the girls” and supposedly asked Maxwell to stop, while another note calls Trump “a dog that hasn’t barked,” implying he knew more than he said about Epstein’s activities. ABC News focused on a similar line, citing an email where Epstein says an alleged victim spent “hours at my house” with Trump, though the piece also notes that Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing and there’s still no direct email from Trump in the cache. Politico+1

The Wall Street Journal walked through the cache at a higher altitude: about 2,300 email threads spanning 2008–2019, touching 92 named associates. Trump’s name appears in more than half of those threads, but mostly in forwarded articles, news clippings, and third-party chatter—no one has found a direct Trump-to-Epstein email yet. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Ehud Barak, and various financiers and academics all show up too, illustrating how Epstein kept working elite social networks even after his 2006 and 2019 sex-trafficking cases. The Wall Street Journal+1

An Irish public-broadcaster analysis went viral for one line: “Trump’s name appears 1,628 times,” reinforcing the idea that he’s the central figure in the trove. But buried in the same analysis is the acknowledgment that many of those hits are duplicates or referenced clippings, not smoking-gun messages. That’s how a raw metadata number—in this case 1,628—turns into a narrative bludgeon, regardless of what the underlying documents actually say. RTÉ+1

Part 4 – Bannon, Wolff, and How Metadata Becomes a Weapon

If you’ve been following this for a while, that 1,628 figure doesn’t just scream “Trump scandal”; it also whispers “Bannon and Wolff.” Journalist Michael Wolff did his big insider book Fire and Fury on Trump’s White House back in 2018, fueled in part by Steve Bannon’s quotes calling the Trump Tower Russia meeting “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” When those comments hit, Trump denounced “Sloppy Steve” and cut ties, but they also cemented Wolff as one of the go-to authors for elite infighting narratives. Wikipedia+1

Reuters and others reported at the time that Bannon described the meeting Trump Jr. took with a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and said the campaign should have called the FBI immediately. That’s the same Bannon who then became a central character in Wolff’s portrayal of a chaotic and back-stabbing White House. Wolff’s books are controversial—reviewers have questioned some sourcing—but Bannon’s comments themselves have been widely confirmed. Reuters+1

So when I look at the new Epstein cache and see heavy focus on emails involving Michael Wolff, I see a familiar pattern: the same author who weaponized Bannon’s quotes in Fire and Fury now sits inside a tranche of Epstein emails that can be searched for “Trump” 1,628 times and then framed as a Trump-centric scandal whether or not that’s what the underlying correspondence really demonstrates. The metadata becomes the story, and the nuance gets buried under the headlines. The Wall Street Journal+2ABC News+2

My working read—emphasis on working—is that a big chunk of this cache reflects a dirt-gathering phase in 2018–2019, where various players, including journalists, were circling Trump ahead of possible impeachment and trying to nail down kompromat narratives. Mainstream coverage acknowledges that Epstein continued corresponding with media figures and political players deep into that period, trying to salvage his own image while everyone else calculated how dangerous his secrets might be. The Wall Street Journal+1

Part 5 – NAR, Seven Mountains, and Why Ziklag Matters

Now let me explain why this Epstein wave hits my Ziklag work right where it hurts. The Ziklag investigation, as I lay it out, is about alleged infiltration of New Apostolic Reformation–style churches by military and intelligence-linked networks—people who see the pews not just as souls to be saved, but as data sets to be harvested and mobilized. That story sounds crazy until you realize there really is a movement called the New Apostolic Reformation, and its teachings overlap with something openly known as the “Seven Mountain Mandate.” The Christian Century+1

Mainstream religion reporters describe the Seven Mountain Mandate as a dominionist ideology urging Christians to “take” seven cultural mountains: religion, family, education, government, media, arts/entertainment, and business. Christianity-focused outlets and academic journals have both traced how NAR leaders reinterpret those seven mountains as a blueprint for capturing influence across the whole civic landscape, from school boards to statehouses. EBSCO+1

The Christian Century, hardly a fringe publication, has called this NAR flavor of dominionism “a quiet but influential” current in American politics, noting how Seven Mountain rhetoric shows up in speeches by politicians and pastors now close to the GOP. And coverage from mainstream religion desks has highlighted that figures tied to Trump—like Paula White and several House Republicans—have flirted with or openly embraced Seven Mountain talk. The Christian Century+1

My Ziklag files are my attempt to follow the money and the personnel behind that movement into specific churches, media networks, and donor groups. I’m explicit that much of this is working theory, not courtroom-ready proof. But the basic building blocks—NAR exists, Seven Mountain Mandate is real, and it’s gaining political clout—are all documented in respectable outlets. The part I’m chasing is whether some of that “apostolic” footprint overlaps with special-operations and intel networks in ways the public hasn’t been told. The Christian Century+2EBSCO+2

Part 6 – The Ziklag Infiltration and the Need for a Parallel Track

Because we’re walking that line between hard evidence and emerging pattern, I’ve been open about using what I call a “lightly fictional parallel path” to explore the Ziklag story. In practice, that means I sometimes talk about “a thousand infiltrated churches” with a wink to Peter Gabriel lyrics, or sketch out a storyline around a high-profile figure like Charlie Kirk as a way to dramatize what a targeted church-infiltration operation could look like, without claiming that my narrative equals a finished criminal case. The Christian Century+1

This method lets me test hypotheses: how would the money flow through a Petroleum Club–type donor nexus, into NAR-adjacent ministries, into data-mining and psychological-operations programs that treat congregants like human terrain? We already know from mainstream reporting on post-9/11 surveillance and counter-terror programs that the U.S. national-security apparatus has experimented with mapping communities, exploiting religious networks, and using “hearts and minds” campaigns as operational tools. I’m extrapolating that playbook into the church world and asking: what if someone pointed it inward? The Christian Century+1

To keep myself honest, I constantly cross-check against established coverage—religion journalists on NAR, political reporters tracking Christian nationalism, and academic studies of Seven Mountain leadership structures. When I say “Ziklag,” I’m not asking you to believe every allegation; I’m asking you to recognize that we’re walking in terrain mainstream outlets already mapped in broad strokes and then pushing one or two steps further into the shadows. The Christian Century+1

That’s exactly the kind of incremental, shoe-leather work that doesn’t produce instant viral headlines—and that’s why it’s so vulnerable to getting obliterated when a sex-and-power story like Epstein or a gun-and-power story like Butler-Crooks surges to the front page. The wave doesn’t even have to contradict you; it just drowns you out. RTÉ+1

Part 7 – Butler, Crooks, Tucker, and the Attention Economy

On the Butler side of the ledger, the narrative is still forming, but the outlines are clear enough. Thomas Matthew Crooks is the young man accused of trying to assassinate Trump at that July 13, 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—a shot that grazed Trump’s ear on live TV and instantly joined the canon of modern American political violence. News coverage at the time focused on the Secret Service’s failure and the shooter’s online footprint. KATV+1

Fast-forward to this week, and Tucker Carlson is accusing Kash Patel’s FBI of lying or stonewalling about key aspects of the case—what Crooks believed, who he followed, what agencies knew before the shooting. Yahoo News and others have reported on Tucker’s claim that the Bureau is hiding politically sensitive facts, prompting FBI pushback. Whatever the truth of those charges, the fight itself generates enormous attention: ex-Fox star vs. federal law enforcement over a presidential assassination attempt. Yahoo News Australia+1

Carlson’s critics rightly point out that a lot of his work is partisan and sometimes misleading. But even critical coverage admits he has a knack for picking emotionally loaded cases—January 6, Ukraine, now Butler—and framing them as proof of deep-state deception. That framing, amplified across social and alternative media, pulls eyeballs toward whatever documents he happens to be waving at that moment and away from slower-burn investigations that aren’t wrapped in a cable-ready package. Yahoo News Australia+1

So when I say “Butler files to Tucker and Epstein files to Congress just wiped out Ziklag,” I don’t mean there’s a secret memo saying “launch wipeout operation.” I mean the way our attention economy is wired guarantees that a made-for-TV near-assassination and a cache of Epstein emails with Trump’s name all over them will suck up bandwidth that would otherwise be available to talk about church infiltration and NAR networks. The incentives alone are enough to do the job. RTÉ+2The Wall Street Journal+2

Part 8 – Fighting for Narrative Space While the Giants Brawl

You can see how this plays out in real time. Within hours of the Epstein email dump, ABC and Politico were leading with quotes that make it sound like Epstein himself is fingering Trump as someone who “knew about the girls,” while People magazine picked up the line about Epstein calling Trump “the worst person he’d ever known” in a 2017 email. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee leaned into that framing in their own press release, explicitly casting the cache as a blow against what they call a White House “cover-up.” Oversight Democrats+3ABC News+3Politico+3

Trump world, for its part, is already firing back, emphasizing earlier reporting that Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago and painting the document release as a partisan stunt. Headlines and social-media feeds are filling up with number games—“1,628 mentions!”—and pundit speculation about whether this hurts Trump politically, legally, or not at all. The reality that no direct Trump-to-Epstein emails have surfaced yet is mentioned, but usually in paragraph eight or nine. The Wall Street Journal+2RTÉ+2

In that kind of environment, trying to get anyone to listen to a careful, caveated argument about alleged SOF-style infiltration of NAR churches is like trying to discuss zoning policy during a hurricane. The people I collaborate with—citizen researchers, small podcasts, independent Substack writers—don’t have the distribution to compete with a Trump-Epstein slugfest or a Tucker-FBI brawl. The algorithms reward hot conflict, not slow pattern recognition. The Christian Century+1

That’s why, for now, I pulled my original Ziklag Substack post and said I’d re-introduce it later with the “Dick Dale wipeout” factor acknowledged up front. It’s not surrender; it’s timing. Even veteran politicians and media scholars will tell you that when a feeding frenzy hits—whether it’s Clinton-Lewinsky in 1998 or Epstein emails in 2025—everything else gets downgraded to background noise. Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2

Part 9 – Grassroots vs. Gatekeepers: Why I Keep Grinding

Underneath all this, there’s another tension: grassroots vs. gatekeepers. The Epstein story, as mainstream coverage reminds us, is fundamentally about a convicted sex offender who cultivated powerful friends across politics, academia, and finance, used his wealth and connections to prey on underage girls, and died in federal custody under circumstances that still fuel suspicion. That is real and horrific, and it deserves serious coverage. The Wall Street Journal+1

But as my friend Peter Duke likes to point out, there’s a piece of the Epstein operation that major outlets still only graze: the modeling-and-fashion pipeline that ferried teen girls across continents with promises of runways and magazine covers. Serious reporting has documented that figures like Epstein and his associate Jean-Luc Brunel exploited modeling agencies to contact and move girls, even if the precise contours are still being litigated and investigated. That’s one of those places where insider testimony and mainstream reporting overlap uncomfortably. The Wall Street Journal+1

What gets almost no oxygen, though, is how the same mentality—treating young people as exploitable assets—is migrating into political and religious spaces. When a NAR-style church adopts Seven Mountain rhetoric and plugs into a donor network obsessed with Israel, end-times prophecy, and national-security framing, you’re no longer just talking theology; you’re talking about pipelines for money, data, and influence. Religion reporters have flagged the democratic risks of Christian dominionism in polite language; I’m out here saying the quiet part louder, and asking who’s mapping those congregations for later use. The Christian Century+2EBSCO+2

So when I see Epstein’s name flood the feeds again, I don’t shrug and say, “nothing to see here.” I say, “fine—let’s read the emails carefully, distinguish fact from spin, and then get back to the unsexy work of following how similar tactics—compromise, flattery, selective outrage—play out in church basements and megachurch green rooms.” That’s where the next wave of trouble is likely brewing, even if it never makes the front page. The Wall Street Journal+1

Part 10 – Bowling for Ziklag: Where We Go From Here

If I had to sum up this moment, I’d say we’re in a “bowling for Ziklag” phase. The Epstein bowling ball is rolling down one lane, the Butler-Crooks ball is rolling down another, and everything in between—small-room charettes in Sparks, whiteboards full of arrows from petroleum clubs to NAR networks, a half-fictional “Ziklag infiltration” storyline designed to test hypotheses—risks getting knocked into the gutter. That’s not paranoia; that’s just how attention works in a media system that loves sex, guns, and presidents. RTÉ+2Yahoo News Australia+2

My goal in this recap is not to convince you that every allegation I explore is proven. It’s to be transparent about the method: I anchor what I can in mainstream reporting—Epstein emails released by House Democrats, Tucker’s Butler-file campaign, documented NAR and Seven Mountain theology—and then I build a clearly labeled parallel track where I ask, “If this playbook were being run inside churches with help from people trained in military and intelligence operations, what would it look like?” That’s the Ziklag question. EBSCO+3Oversight Democrats+3The Wall Street Journal+3

In the short term, I’m not going to win a shouting match with 1,628 Trump mentions or with a viral Tucker monologue about FBI lies. The better move is to wait for the wave to crest, keep reading what’s actually in these files instead of just the hashtags, and then re-introduce the Ziklag work with all the proper caveats and all the receipts we can assemble from both mainstream and alternative sources. Media history—from the Lewinsky saga to today’s Epstein release—shows that frenzies burn hot but they don’t last forever. Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2

When the water recedes, what matters is who actually walked the terrain, who knocked on doors, who read the footnotes, and who kept pushing on the unglamorous questions like “Who is infiltrating which churches, with whose money, and to what end?” That’s the lane I’m staying in, whether the bowling alley is blasting surf music or not. The Christian Century+1