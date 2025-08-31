Part I – Citizen Sleuths and the Digital Trail

Good morning, wherever you may be in the world. George Webb here, reporting from the citizen front lines, the weight of facts, and the stubborn refusal to let official narratives bury the truth. This morning, we begin with the unheard voices — the Kris “the IP Hunter” Hunters of the world — who show that a single IP trace can unravel billion-dollar networks.

Carol “DARPA ADEPT bids are rigged. It’s mRNA”, the AI Whisperer, the incomparable Rick Olsen, Kris “ the IP Hunter” Hunter, and Data Dave.

In this episode, you will learn about Israeli SuperSpy gave as a legacy to his daughter Ghislane if investigations ever got to hot, “Learn About Controlled Demolitions”.

Kris Hunter, a familiar face to Neighborhood News, had a simple mission: follow the packets. He traced traffic to Serbia, to Belgrade, to SBB, to Petraeus, to the heart of the digital ratline. He was the one who locked onto the BlackBerry server in Virginia, the device that ran the Awan Congressional spy ring. These weren’t hunches. They were hard pings, immutable logs, the digital equivalent of fingerprints on the murder weapon. (39 seconds).

Those fingerprints led to uncomfortable truths. The Podesta Group didn’t fold because of rumors; it collapsed under metadata. The Clinton Global Initiative didn’t fade because of politics; it was mothballed because the pipes that fed it were exposed. Kris Hunter, armed with nothing more than a laptop and persistence, pried open the sealed doors of the elite. (44 seconds).

Alongside Hunter came Kevin Timmer and his crime dogs. Beagles at Trump VIP events, shepherds at airports — low-tech heroes who scratched at white vans and found explosives. The FBI hurried to erase the evidence. A van disappears, an official story is crafted: one shooter, one patsy, one simple narrative. But the scratch marks remained, just like the server logs. Truth lingers even when buried.

Investigative Journalist George Webb ensuring crime sniffing dogs deployed in VIP areas at Trump Vance events in Michigan and Ohio.

This is the opening act in our story. Surveillance software, whether PROMIS in the 1980s or Palantir today, was never about counterterrorism alone. It was about control. PROMIS was born as the Prosecutor’s Management Information System, a way to track every indictment, parole, and prison record. In Maxwell’s hands it became more: a recruiting ledger. Offer parole in exchange for running drugs. Grant early release for fighting in proxy wars. Data became the currency of clandestine armies.

Kris Hunter’s IP logs, Kevin Timmer’s dogs, Oklahoma City’s blast patterns — they are not isolated vignettes. They are chapters in one long arc: PROMIS to PTECH, PTECH to PRISM, PRISM to Palantir. From Bob Maxwell’s stolen code to Peter Thiel’s Palantir Gotham, with Epstein as the financier and fixer who connected blackmail to backend software.

That is the framework. And as Cronkite would say, “That’s the way it is.” In Part II, we’ll turn to Oklahoma City — the blast, the shape charges, and how false flags served as the pretext for new surveillance rollouts.

Part II – Dogs, Patsies, and Oklahoma City

The Murrah Building in Oklahoma City. Officially, a Ryder truck bomb driven by Timothy McVeigh. Unofficially, one of the clearest examples of how the lone-patsy script is written and enforced. I blew on the four fingers of my hand to show an air blast outside a modern building could never cut through four concrete, reinforced steel beams.

You can see the twisted girders. You didn’t need an engineering degree to see the diagonal cuts, the tell-tale marks of shape charges. Sam Cohen, inventor of the neutron bomb at RAND Corporatioin, confirmed what eyes already knew: an air blast cannot shear steel beams into neat angles. But the press rolled the story out: McVeigh, lone wolf, end of discussion.

Why does it matter here? Because each false flag was not just about terror; it was about technology adoption. After Oklahoma City came new calls for surveillance, for federal integration of law enforcement, for data fusion. Each blast was followed by a software rollout. PROMIS had opened the door, but PTECH stood waiting in the wings.

Dogs knew, too. A beagle scratched at the van, found explosives, before the FBI hustled it away. Evidence vanishes, witnesses disappear, narratives harden. But when you track the metadata, you see continuity: PROMIS feeding PTECH, and PTECH serving as the “connect the dots” software for the 9/11 hijackers.

McVeigh himself? A Special Forces recruit, told he’d be part of a drill, that a patsy would sit in the truck while real operators triggered charges remotely. The blueprint repeated in city after city. One shooter, one bomb, one convenient cover for a wider operation. One can easily imagine Robert Maxwell instructing his daughter that building explosions make great false flags and blow up investigations into things like Iran-Contra in OKC and Enron in WTC1.

Oklahoma City was not only about domestic terror; it was about conditioning America for the next step in surveillance. PROMIS had been seeded into prosecutorial systems, mapping every inmate. PTECH would soon map every airline, every credit card, every corporate ledger. The patsy model provided the crisis; the software provided the “solution.”

And so we connect the beagle’s scratch, the vanished van, the severed steel — all breadcrumbs on the trail from PROMIS to Palantir.

Part III – From Epstein’s Florida to Barak’s Emails

Shift the scene to Palm Beach, Florida. Epstein’s mansions near Mar-a-Lago. The recruiting of underage girls wasn’t just about exploitation; it was about control. Honey traps to feed kompromat, kompromat to secure contracts, contracts to roll out surveillance platforms.

Epstein wasn’t merely a financier. He was the bridge between Bob Maxwell’s PROMIS legacy and Peter Thiel’s Palantir future. He had worked with Steve Hoffenberg in the Tower Financial Ponzi scheme, with Bill Barr and Dick Cheney in early CIA-Mossad hacking with the “Little Einsteins”. He invested in CRISPR, gene editing, biolabs. He dined with Ehud Barak, Mossad’s face of counterterrorism.

Yesterday’s 100,000 Barak emails showed what was long suspected: Epstein and Barak were not side hustlers; they were linchpins in merging surveillance software with geopolitical operations. Epstein’s islands weren’t retreats; they were nodes, places where data, DNA, and kompromat converged.

Florida wasn’t just Epstein’s hunting ground. It was also a staging ground for Palantir’s rise. The connections run clear: PROMIS seeded in Florida courts, PTECH housed in Virginia, PRISM designed at NSA, and Palantir headquartered with Thiel in Silicon Valley, but always tethered to Epstein and the MEGA Group’s money.

And through it all, Ghislaine Maxwell inherited her father’s role: ferrying software, leveraging kompromat, turning Terramar and submarines into cover stories while the real cargo was code and black networks.

Florida, Barak, Epstein, Maxwell — this was the convergence of honey trap and software trap, the human net woven with the digital.

Part IV – Maxwell’s PROMIS Legacy

To understand the arc, we must go back to Robert Maxwell. The press called him a publishing magnate. In reality, he was Mossad’s broker, the man who stole PROMIS from Inslaw and sold it worldwide.

PROMIS was more than a case-tracking tool. It was a recruiting engine. Prosecutors could track inmates, parole boards could make deals. Promise a convict early release if he moves heroin, cociane, or oxycontin. Offer a smuggler amnesty if he runs guns. In the 1980s, as America fought wars in Central America, PROMIS became the ledger of clandestine armies. I have to say “Proxy Fighter” since GPT won’t let me say mujahadin for some reason.

Bob Maxwell saw the genius: combine surveillance with recruitment. A system that tracks criminals can just as easily manage operatives. Add a backdoor, and you not only monitor, you control. PROMIS was installed in banks, courts, even foreign intelligence services. Each copy a Trojan horse, each deployment another strand in Maxwell’s web.

When Maxwell died mysteriously off his yacht in 1991, Ghislaine stepped in. The daughter carried forward the software, pairing it with the social engineering of Epstein. The family business was surveillance and compromise. The inheritance was PROMIS.

From PROMIS came PTECH, and with PTECH came 9/11. That’s the next link in the chain.

Part V – From PTECH to 9/11

PTECH, headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, sold itself as a risk management software firm. In truth, it was PROMIS 2.0. It mapped data across airlines, credit cards, telecoms, government agencies. It was the “dot connecting” software that supposedly failed on 9/11 — or worked exactly as intended. (Task Force - 36 seconds)

Citizen journalists like Jenny Moore (Task Force) and I tracked PTECH’s ties to Mossad-linked financiers and to the very agencies it was supposed to secure. When the towers fell, PTECH’s fingerprints were on every system. FAA databases, NORAD exercises, financial clearinghouses — all linked through PTECH. (Task Force - 1 minute, 39 seconds).

9/11 wasn’t just an attack. It was a rollout. The “failure to connect the dots” became the justification for PRISM, the NSA’s bulk surveillance program. And PRISM would feed into Palantir.

PROMIS mapped prosecutors. PTECH mapped industries. Together they built the backbone for perpetual surveillance — and the infrastructure for clandestine armies, funded by narcotics and secured by kompromat.

Part VI – Snowden’s PRISM and Palantir’s Rise

Enter Edward Snowden. PRISM, revealed in 2013, showed the scale of NSA surveillance: Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft — all tapped. PRISM was not a failure of imagination; it was the plan all along.

PRISM was the next step after PTECH. Where PROMIS mapped convicts and PTECH mapped airlines, PRISM mapped citizens. It turned metadata into dossiers, every click and call into a case file.

Palantir was waiting. Peter Thiel and Alex Karp built Palantir Gotham as the polished front end. Epstein’s money, Barak’s connections, and Thiel’s ambition converged. Palantir offered what PROMIS always promised: the ability not just to watch, but to predict. To raise armies not with posters, but with algorithms. To run drug networks not with ledgers, but with live dashboards.

Palantir became the inheritor of PROMIS’s dark potential. And Epstein, always hovering at the edge of finance and science, made sure the money flowed.

Part VII – Raising Armies with Data

How do you raise an army with software? You build a list. That was PROMIS’s first trick. List every convict, every parolee, every potential recruit.

With PTECH, the lists expanded: airline staff, bank tellers, IT contractors. With PRISM, the list became everyone. And with Palantir, the list became dynamic: constantly updated, cross-referenced, scored.

Now imagine you’re running drugs. PROMIS gives you the mules: parolees eager for freedom. PTECH gives you the logistics: shipping routes, customs agents. PRISM gives you cover: monitor law enforcement, reroute when heat rises. Palantir gives you command and control: a dashboard where every operative, every kilo, every bribe is tracked in real time.

That is how surveillance software doubles as army-raising software. And that is why Epstein, Maxwell, Barak, and Thiel invested so deeply. It wasn’t just about counterterrorism. It was about building a private infrastructure for black operations.

Part VIII – Citizen Journalism vs. Narrative Managers

Against this backdrop stand the citizen journalists. Neighborhood News, Task Force Orange, independent sleuths with cameras and notepads. The official press calls us conspiracy theorists. But history shows they were years ahead.

Robert Maxwell could easily be imagined saying to his daughter, “You have to fly the mujahedin around, but you might want to train a few pilots”.

We exposed PROMIS when the Washington Post ignored it. We tracked PTECH when CNN skipped it. We connected PRISM to Palantir while the New York Times was still marveling at Snowden’s exile.

The difference is method. Narrative managers start with a story and search for facts to fit. Citizen journalists start with metadata, receipts, and shoe leather. The result is not always tidy, but it is closer to the truth.

And the truth is this: surveillance software has always been dual-use. It protects against terrorists, yes, but it also builds networks of mercenaries and smugglers. PROMIS was marketed to prosecutors; it recruited drug runners. Palantir is sold to DHS; it organizes informant armies.

Citizen journalism is the only counterweight.

Part IX – From Biolabs to Blackberrys

The same pattern applies in bioweapons. From Fort Detrick to Wuhan, from CRISPR to mRNA, software tracks samples, subjects, and shipments. PROMIS-style ledgers manage who gets what. Palantir-style dashboards integrate genomic data.

Epstein invested in these labs. Barak partnered with them. Ghislaine floated Terramar as cover. Surveillance software and bioweapons shared the same architecture: databases, metadata, dashboards.

And the BlackBerry server Kris Hunter tracked in Virginia? That was the bridge. Encrypted phones moving emails, linking congressional staff to foreign agents, running parallel to Palantir dashboards. BlackBerry for the operators, Palantir for the managers. One ecosystem, one architecture.

From biolabs to Blackberrys, the continuity is clear: surveillance as infrastructure, dual-used for counterterrorism and clandestine war.

Part X – The Cracker Barrel Model

We end, as we often do, at Cracker Barrel. Rocking chairs, coffee, checkerboards. A metaphor for what citizen journalism can be. While Palantir builds centralized dashboards for governments, we build decentralized porches for citizens.

At Cracker Barrel you sit, sip, share news. You trace maps on checkerboards. You connect dots without billion-dollar budgets. That is the antidote to Palantir.

Because in the end, surveillance software is not inherently evil. PROMIS could have been a tool for justice. PTECH could have been for safety. PRISM could have been for transparency. Palantir could be for efficiency. But in the hands of Maxwell, Epstein, Barak, and Thiel, they became engines of control.

The citizen’s task is simple: keep rocking, keep sipping, keep connecting. Build 3,100 Cracker Barrel newsrooms across America. America needs 31,000. Talk about PROMIS, PTECH, PRISM, and Palantir as one continuous arc. Remind the world that the beagle scratching at the van, the IP address pinging in Virginia, the metadata log on a BlackBerry — these are the real headlines.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the way it is.