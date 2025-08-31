George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

DL
3h

Our wonderful country thrives on Life, Liberty, and Private Property.

P rotecting

R especting

E nhancing

Life, Liberty, and Private Property

"PRE-evilites"

Pre 1871

Pre 1913

Pre 1947

Pre 1963

Pre 2001

Enter "evil-ites" who are arrogant gods-in-their-own-minds, driven by obsessions to mass blood-money for their crime sprees and power-grabs to cover-up Truth.

their cover-ups are more diabolical and deadly than the initial crimes.

"evil-ites" use death as an ally and co-conspirator.

How many witnesses, whistleblowers, and investigative journalists have been gleefully sacrificed on their altar of devil-worship.

the cancerous corruption of self-serving God-haters has metastisized through institutions.

Saying that victims of blackmail are "compromised" is a thinly-veiled attempt to elicit sympathy for those who chose their own immoral behaviors.

Confess, resign, and yield to patriots waving banners of Integrity.

"Our country, land of Thee..."

NOT for hegellian, narcissistic, gaslighting, abusive, psychopaths

NOT

August 31, 2025

5:04pm

