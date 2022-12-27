Robert Kadlec of Emergent BioSolutions of 9/11 Anthrax Scare Then Vax fame, was also front and center with the Corona Scare Then Vax scandal, along with cohorts Rick Bright and Michael Callahan.

🧬 Summary:

The article, written by journalist George Webb, presents a critical and conspiratorial narrative suggesting that key figures and organizations involved in past bioterror events, notably the 2001 Anthrax scare, also played central roles in the COVID-19 pandemic. Webb coined the term “Scare Then Vax”, alleging these crises were orchestrated or manipulated to create demand for vaccines, benefiting specific bio-defense contractors like Emergent BioSolutions.

The piece focuses on figures such as Robert Kadlec, Michael Callahan, and Rick Bright, claiming they have a long-standing history in U.S. biowarfare policy and profit-driven vaccine strategies. Webb also connects organizations like DARPA, DTRA, and Dyncorp to clandestine biological weapons programs and suggests global bio-surveillance and vaccine trials are being conducted under the guise of public health emergencies.

👤 People Mentioned:

Robert Kadlec – Former Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; co-founder of Emergent BioSolutions . Portrayed as a central figure in both the Anthrax and COVID-19 responses.

Michael Callahan – Described as a DARPA-linked doctor involved in pandemic preparedness, intelligence operations, and vaccine deployment initiatives.

Rick Bright – Former HHS official and Kadlec’s deputy; connected to pandemic response controversies.

Robert Malone is known for mRNA research and is linked to DARPA and DTRA Ft. Belvoir projectss and inhalable vaccines.

Fuad El-Hibri – Late CEO and co-founder of Emergent BioSolutions; alleged to have ties to Saudi intelligence and historical bioweapons activity.

Ken Alibek (Ken Alibekov) – Soviet defector and bioweapons expert used in the early 2000s to support U.S. biodefense narratives.

George Webb – Independent journalist and author of the article; known for investigative reporting on bio-defense and intelligence topics.

Steve Feinberg – CEO of Cerberus Capital and owner of Dyncorp ; portrayed as a key player in “Live Exercise” bioagent deployment.

Jeffrey Epstein – Convicted sex offender; alleged here to have been involved in vaccine programs in Haiti with Bill Gates.

Bill Gates – Tech mogul and philanthropist; accused in the article of covert vaccine operations in developing countries.

Peter Duke – Co-host of “@theDukeReport”; collaborates with Webb in discussing PaxVax and inhalable vaccine technology.

Dave Underdown – A Contributor from Michigan who assisted with research into Emergent BioSolutions.

Kevin Timer – Researcher who contributed information about Epstein’s activities in Columbus, Ohio.

Ken Moorman – Deceased Air Force biowarfare specialist, linked to conspiracy regarding U.S. germ warfare research.

🏢 Organizations & Programs:

Emergent BioSolutions – U.S. biopharma company heavily involved in anthrax and COVID-19 vaccine production; accused of profiteering from crises.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) – U.S. military research agency; tied to inhalable vaccine tech and bioweapon countermeasures.

DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) – Military agency that deploys biological threat mitigation strategies.

Dyncorp – Defense contractor linked to global “Live Exercises” and vaccine experiments.

PaxVax – Vaccine company specializing in oral/inhalable vaccines; acquired by Emergent BioSolutions.

CanSinoBio – Chinese pharmaceutical company; alleged to be trialing inhalable vaccines derived from DARPA tech.

U.S. State Department – Implicated in overseeing and coordinating “Live Exercises” tied to vaccine rollouts.

Cerberus Capital Management – Private equity firm run by Steve Feinberg; owner of Dyncorp.

WHO (World Health Organization) – Referenced regarding vaccine metadata and global response operations.

Maxwell Air Force Base – Alleged testing ground for latent virus deployment.

Maxwell Air University – a Military institution where Kenneth Moorman worked.

Columbus Rickenbacker Airport – Claimed to be involved in questionable activities tied to Epstein and Wexner.

Megatons to Megawatts Program – Nuclear disarmament initiative; Webb alleges uranium diversion occurred here.

In Parts One and Two of this series on Michael Callahan, DARPA’s Doctor Death, I have focused on the cozy and then forgetful nature of the relationship between Callahan and Robert Malone.

Malone and Callahan have worked together extensively working on discovering new outbreaks of new, novel viruses, and then spinning up Defense Threat Reduction Agency teams at Ft. Belvoir to develop countermeasures.

For six years in my reporting, we have been talking about a “Scare Then Vax” DoD contractor called Emergent BioSolutions,co-founded by Robert Kadlec and by a fraudster named Fuad El-Hiri (we called him Fraud El-HibrI).

Robert Kadlec, co-founder of Emergent BioSolutions, dealt billions of dollars of vaccine contracts to his old partner, Fuad El-Hibri.

Fuad El-Hibri may have encouraged Saddam Hussein to develop an Anthrax program at the height of the Iran-Iraq war to provide later justification for a US invasion.

The CEO of Emergent BioSolutions, Fuad El-Hibri, was closely associated with Saudi intelligence and many believed Saddam Hussein was encouraged to develop Anthrax in his bioweapons arsenal.

Kadlec and El-Hibri both made a killing selling Anthrax and its vaccines.

Kadlec and El-Hibri may have been given the task of providing a justification for the United States to pre-emptively invade Iraq by arranging for ex-Russian scientists to leak secrets to aerosolize Anthrax, So this company, Emergent BioSolutions, and Robert Kadlec have been steeped in international espionage and political overthrow since their inception.

Journalist George Webb at the gates of Emergent BioSolutions in Lansing, Michigan, home to the Anthrax Vax.

Robert Kadlec, the top executive in charge of the CoronaVirus response, also was a key man in the response to the Anthrax Scare and six-shot vaccine course for all military personnel, based on the specious intelligence that Saddam Hussein may use leftover Russian chemical weapons stores from the old Soviet Union in the first Gulf War.

Robert Kadlec and Michael Callahan’s careers trace back to getting Anthrax and Anthrax countermeasures developed for the Iran-Iraq War.

Because you could not pick out a more slippery cast of self-dealing, intelligence steeped characters to put in a spy movie for the Anthrax Scare Then Vax operation, having the same cast for the Corona Scare Then Vax operation calls the whole pandemic into question.

Robert Kadlec of Emergent BioSolutions was the key man in charge of the United States’ response to SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

In the Anthrax Scare of 2001, an emergency scare of Anthrax being release lead all US military personnel getting a six-shot course of Anthrax vaccine. The Anthrax Scare was quickly followed up by SARS in 2003 and 2004 in China to drive the approval of the US BioDefense Bill in 2005. This funding lead to Michael Callahan’s Bio-Industry Initiative which transferred old Soviet bioweapons stores into vaccine gold for Big Pharma.

Michael Callahan’s Bio-Industry Initiative was a gold mine for Big Pharma vaccines.

In 2019 and 2020, the CoronaVirus Scare led to 12.7 billion shots being administered around the world. If you follow the US State Department and WHO metadata and modus operandi of starting a Live Exercise in China, you might be thinking another Live Exercise is coming for the Christmas-New Year time period.

Emergent BioSolutions again would benefit from CoronaVirus by getting paid, then destroying 400 million COVID vaccines which some suspected were actually old vaccine stores that had spoiled.

Author George Webb has jokingly called call Emergent BioSolutions, “Emergent BioWarfare”.

Journalist George Webb is shown the door when asking for proof of destroyed COVID vaccines at Emergent BioSolutions Maryland headquarters.

In our first two parts of this series, we talked about how Michael Callahan, working indirectly for Robert Kadlec, who was the man at the center of many of these “Scare Then Vax” outbreaks like SARS in China in 2003, and CoronaVirus-19 in 2019.

Michael Callahan was a key CIA asset for selling of the US BioTerror Defense Bill along with Kadlec by parading ex-Soviet scientist Ken Alibekov around Capitol Hill in 2005.

The close association of Kadlec Deputy Rick Bright also jumped off the page for these outbreaks. If it seems like after the characters and their connections are exposed, you just want to say, “They just Anthrax again, only this time in Wuhan”, you would probably be correct.

In the 1998 “Magna Carta” of Biological Warfare, Robert Kadlec was a prominently featured author for germ warfare.

Robert Kadlec is no stranger to “Germ Warfare”. In 1998, he wrote the Air Force “Magna Carta” on the topic, defining all future warfare as low-intensity, biological warfare.

You may recall I have gone a few times to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama to research the mysterious death of Ken Moorman, an Air Force Biowarfare Specialist living at the Sprayer House later made famous by Imran Awan and Rao Abbas of the Awan Spy Ring in Congress.

Journalist George Webb researched the mysterious death of Kenneth Moorman of the Awan Sprayer House. Moorman was a Biowarfare Specialist at Maxwell AFB at Air University in Montgomery, Alabama.

Latent viruses are being developed for deployment at Maxwell Air Force Base, where the initial virus infection lies dormant to be triggered later by a secondary agent.

We see now that this cast of Anthrax characters in 2001 appears again for the outbreak of SARS in 2003 and 2004 and for the passing of the Bio-Defense Act of 2005. Through a series of “Live Exercises” like Anthrax and SARS, the 2005 BioDefense Bill easily passed, providing the funding for the setting up of a biological weapons ”reference library” in Odessa, Ukraine.

After the 2005 US Bio-Defense Bill was passed, biological weapons from the old Soviet Union's six major sites were moved to Odesa, Ukraine.

The official US State Department term for “Scare Then Vax” is called Live Exercise. As you can see, Anthrax and the first SARS gangs may well have perpetrated “Live Exercises” in selling the 2005 Bio-Defense Bill. If you want to see if we are in a Live Exercise right now, see my Rumble channel for a short explanation.

https://rumble.com/v22ls1q-are-we-in-a-live-exercise-now-with-china.html

I have been reporting these Live Exercises by a US State Department contractor called Dyncorp since 2016, mainly in Central and South America, Africa, and Haiti. I did many shows on Dyncorp’s CEO, Steve Feinberg, of Cerebus Capitol as the chief purveyor of these Live Exercises.

Journalist George Webb has been reporting on Steve Feinberg as the king of bioagents for Dyncorp since 2016.

And in 2018, all the key players of bioagents got together in one convenient cabal under Feinberg’s Cerebus/Dyncorp umbrella - PaxVax and Emergent BioSolutions together.

PaxVax is trialing an inhalable cholera vaccine in Australia now.

The PaxVax acquisition by Emergent BioSolutions and the Anthrax gang definitely signals the pivot to the inhalable vaccine, the specialty of Dr. Robert Malone with his US Tobacco Institute and VaporBar connections. And like CoronaVirus, China seems to be the place to start the Live Exercise.

Michael Callahan and Robert Malone’s DARPA and DTRA inhalable vaccine technology seems to be getting trialed first in China.

CanSinoBio seems to be the chosen partner for proxying the DARPA technology through NATO-Canadian connections.

CanBioSino’s “inhale a shake” technology is dispensed from a machine resembling an old soda fountain.

Meanwhile, the alternative media ignores my reporting from 2016 and 2017 about Bill Gates marketing these DARPA technologies with Jeffery Epstein. DARPA seems to have launched a disinformation campaign to exaggerate the reporting down about Africa and Haiti to give the real reporting a conspiracy spin. A “chemtrails vaccine” fact news press release has been launched, throwing red meat to the chemtrail crowd. I have never said DARPA would be so obvious in a deployment.

We talked about Dyncorp’s involvement in Haiti extensively with one guy named Jeff Epstein and another guy called Bill Gates, which was dismissed by MSM and alternative media. MSNBC then broke the partial story of the Gates and Epstein meeting two years later, but never in the context of vaccines and Haiti.

Other alternative outlets took the essentials of my Gates and Epstein vaccine story in Haiti and Congo, greatly exaggerated death toll numbers from Congo and Haiti, and added aerial, chemtrail-type spraying pictures. I have always maintained that any military, low-intensity warfare spraying would be invisible, odorless, and tasteless.

PaxVax makes inhalable vaccines which Peter Duke and I have discussed extensively on @theDukeReport. This DARPA disinformatiion campaign seems like a pre-emptive strike on any media calling out the market turn to inhalable vaccines and the possible current “inhalable vaccine Live Exercise” coming from China. Fake alternative media reports have also emerged about PaxVax doing aerial spraying for the GM cholera inhalable vaccine in Australia. PaxVax does not do aerial spraying of vaccines.

Author George Webb has always emphasized Jeff Epstein’s vaccine with the US State Department for Live Exercises in Haiti and Africa with the oversight of Bill Gates.

I will be reporting more on this cabal in my next post. For now, this is a good introduction to the topic. (to be continued, at the Substack limit for email here).

Frequent contributor Dave Underdown in Michigan has helped track the Kadlec-El Hibri virus and vaccine games in Michigan with Emergent BioSolutions. Kevin Timer provided key information about Jeff Epstein's machinations at the Columbus, Ohio Rickenbacher Airport.

Our worldwide research group held newsgathering events in Ohio near the Piketon, Ohio nuclear reservation where I first turned up missing uranium in 2017 that was supposed to be shipped from the old Soviet Union in the Megatons to Megawatts Program. I frequently connected Les Wexner and Jeff Epstein to the apparent access to sell these materials all over the world from Epstein and Wexner’s Rickenbacker Columbus Airport.