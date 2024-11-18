Elon Musk is recruiting volunteers for his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and he says he wants only super high IQ people willing to work 80 hours a week.

Our Citizen Journalism movement wants everyone else, and we want to let those crayons know they can color too.

For every Elon “Smart Crayon”, there will be 100 “Just Color” crayons who can do Citizen Journalism any time they want.

Elon Musk is going to interview the top 1% of candidates after an arduous selection process. We are interviewing no one, and you self select if you was to be part of the solution.

If you have a great idea on how to make Government more efficient, you don’t have to wait for Elon with us. We just say go for it.

If you want to to move US Government Agencies that are supposed to protect the Border to the Border, we say starting coloring.

If want Elon’s Optimus robots to help do the packing, you go for it.

If you want robots to help move the bureaucrats too, color that too.

If you want to color Government Waste gone, you get busy.

Don’t spare any offices doing nothing.

Make the robots more caring. Make them sympathetic. As they clean out offices of work at home bureaucrats that don’t use their offices anyway.

We will take eight minutes a day to eighty hours a week, you chose.

Whether you want to color, code, or write, color your own rainbow with us. Welcome to the Citizen Journalism movement. We are glad you are here.

You are going to do great things.