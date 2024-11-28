Elon Musk has accused Alexander Vindman of treason, stating Ukrainian oligarchs employ him. We can only assume that Elon Musk has seen our channel’s reporting on Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian criminal Billionaire behind the Ukraine War and puppeteer of current President Zelensky.

Vindman responded to Elon Musk’s tweet about who pulls Vindman’s strings by saying Elon should enjoy Thanksgiving. But Vindman didn’t mention that fact; he accused Elon Musk of treason first, stating that Elon Musk was giving State Secrets to Vladimir Putin.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5012743-musk-accuses-trump-whistleblower-vindman-of-treason-says-he-will-pay/

If Elon Musk wants to start talking about Ukrainian puppeteers, the discussion will soon turn to the Ukrainian Azov Brigade.

In March 2022, I traveled to France and Switzerland to report on Kolomoisky’s luxury properties and money laundering methodology during the Ukraine War.

I went to the Polish-Ukraine Border hoping to retrieve a Kolomoisky critic, Gonzalo Lira, from the Azov Brigade and Kolomoisky’s clutches. Unfortunately, Mr. Lira did not accept my advice about Igor Kolomoisky, and he died under suspicious circumstances after being in Azov captivity.

Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky. Our channel has extensively reported on Kolomoisky since October 2019 as the puppeteer of President Zelensky and Colonel Vindman since the second Trump Shampeachment.

Elon Musk is calling for Colonel Vindman to be put “behind bars,” which will require the Kolomoisky evidence to be presented at some point.

We reported Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky’s business partner is President Zelensky’s father since before the Ukraine War as an obvious conflict of interest.

The connection of $200 Billion in the US Congress going to President Zelensky in Ukraine and being kicked backed through Igor Kolomoisky to various US Congressman like Adam Schiff is certain to be discovered by the mass media now.

Meanwhile, this morning, the accusation of trading without naming Kolomoisky has continued unabated. However, it is only a matter of time before this Twitter flame war gets down to specifics, and the subject of Kolomoisky will have to be dealt with.

We already have the Impeachment testimony on record as a foundation for Elon Musk to build his case against Vindman. When you add our channel treasure trove of Ukraine's corruption information, it is going to be a hot time in Washington between now and the Trump Inauguration.

Others have mentioned Ambassador Bill Taylor’s Trident Corporation in Ukraine, a topic our channel has covered since May 2017.

We are enjoying the Renaissance of News at Elon Musk is picking out our favorite reporting topics from our archives.

Our channel is enjoying an embarrassment of riches based on years of detailed research into this new fight between Elon Musk and Colonel Vindman.

I believe I met a relative or very close associate of Trident’s insider, Ambassador Bill Taylor, in May 2017. He met me under the promise of anonymity and left me with a Biden Blackberry from the US Senate with official markings to prove his bona fides.

I gave the nickname of the US Senate Sergeant of Arms official that name of Deep Blackberry because he alleged the Biden’s had used encrypted Blackberry messaging devices in their dealings with Ukraine in addition to other covert actions approved in the US Senate.

Now it appears Trident will be at the center of the Musk-Vindman battle. The battle is heading toward Kolomoisky and Trident, and we have a treasure trove of reporting just waiting to be discovered. Game on!

I also researched Igor Kolomoisky’s money laundering activities in Cleveland, Ohio. Kolomoisky actually owned the Federal Building in Cleveland, Ohio, which housed the FBI, which was in charge of his investigation.

We also investigated Kolomoisky’s involvement in biolabs in Ukraine, and Kolomoisky’s connections with Rahm Emanuel in the US Congress who had connections to biolabs in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Musk will also have to investigate organizations like Spirit of America that run covert sniper recruiting and training programs for American high school and college men like Thomas Crooks if he wants to examine Ukraine's corruption.

Now might be a good time for Putin to publish biolab information about Kolomoisky, Vindman, and Trident.