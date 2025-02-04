You may have heard Elon Musk working nearly round the clock and then sleeping for a few hours on cots in the Eisenhower Building next to the White House with six young twenty volunteers, loading massive amounts of data into X AI Grok servers. This is exactly how you train an AI language model - you first feed the machine.

Luke Farritor, one of the six “autists” working for Musk at DOGE, decrypted the Vesuvius scrolls by loading charred fragments into an AI language model. Training a language model first requires just loading all the data in, which would be a massive number of expenditures at USAID, let alone the US Treasury transactions.

Musk’s “autists” have found some great gems so far in their US Treasury audit, but the real finds are ahead of them with USAID PREDICT and successor programs.

My ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, exposed Chemonics, the largest USAID recipient, as a front for chemical and biological weapons experimentation in the Arab Spring, for instance.

What will Elon’s autists verify and validate next? I think I know - USAID PREDICT and mRNA cancer vaccines.

Democrats protest that Elon Musk’s “autists” have access to all US Treasury expenditures, not just USAID expenditures, which would be several orders of magnitude more transactions in the Trillions of dollars per year.

Of course, Democrats cheered when the IRS used AI to audit Americans’ bank accounts without warrants or oversight, but they have a problem with Musk’s DOGE team doing the same thing now.

Various hero and villain stories about each one of Musk’s AI geniuses are circulating on X/Twitter, allowing anyone following the Eisenhower Building events to pick and choose the news they want to believe, like this one about Akash Bobba.

The young men are now loading the Grok database, presumably on Elon Musk’s massive Colossus AI servers in Memphis, Tennessee. After this process is complete, the even more important process of “post-training” will begin, where human experts will help train the AI engine to recognize waste and fraud.

The Grok AI engine, or any other leading AI engine, will easily find all expenditures without a matching voucher to prove the services were rendered. This “missing voucher” training will be easy, and the Grok system will produce tens of millions of transactions with missing vouchers, no doubt.

Critics have cited the massive potential for data breaches and protested vehemently over privacy concerns. However, since the beginning of accounting, any audit team has been allowed access to transaction data, so it isn't easy to understand how an audit could be conducted without access to the transactions.

Already, Musk’s autists have quickly honed in on the US State Department and USAID in particular as a source of corruption and covert shenanigans.

We have covered USAID shenanigans on this channel for eight years, starting with making Haiti a military launching pad in 2010 for conquests by Hillary Clinton and the US State Department in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine from 2011 to 2014. Now there is a unexpected lockout at USAID, and some of the records may not have all been destroyed.

USAID seems to be the first treasure trove of covert action and subterfuge found by Musk’s autists, and their deep dive is continuing into USAID programs like USAID PREDICT. Investigative journalists such as our researchers on this channel have been breadcrumbing the autists toward USAID PREDICT because that is the covert funding program for experimental mRNA vaccines.

These Musk autist developments are extremely satisfying for me since I was pilloried for saying USAID PREDICT was responsible for the joint development program with the Wuhan Institute of Virology with cutout Universities doing research for the US State Department, which was in turn fronting for the CIA.

That interview with CNN and Donie O’Sullivan was in March 2020. Donie O’Sullivan is also the reporter that Elon Musk was banned temporarily for publishing the constantly updated location of his Musk’s jet, calling them “assassination coordinates.”

Through this Treasury and USAID audit process, Musk and his autists will find many instances where CNN lied and was fake news. Still, at the end of the day, the secret mRNA-forced vaccination program with experimental gene therapy will be the one that Americans care about the most. And that program was USAID PREDICT. And the autists will get there soon, and that validation and verification will be especially sweet.

And especially important are the follow-up mRNA vaccination programs that USAID plans in cancer mRNA vaccinations. The seed money for the cancer mRNA vaccines started in USAID PREDICT, but those seeds were sown far and wide through many government agencies.

The mRNA cancer vaccine programs were spread throughout the US Army Walter Reed Hospital, NIH, Fauci’s NIAID, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), among others.

International labs like the Erasmus Lab and US universities like UPMC, UTMB, UNC, and UofW are involved in the intelligence agency's plans for mRNA cancer vaccines. Musk’s autists are now ingesting those transactions into their AI language model.

The battle for mRNA cancer vaccines will be the battle of the billionaires in the coming weeks and months. It is nice to know the citizen journalists of this channel got there in March 2020 with such specificity. Now, we just have to wait for Musk’s autists to validate and verify.

The follow-up program to USAID PREDICT was Deep VZN, pronounced “Deep Vision.” There will be deep insights into cancer mRNA vaccines here as well.

I am currently in San Diego with Peter Duke and his citizen journalist wife Jessica, and I am on a tour of looking at all mRNA cancer vaccine programs across the country, starting in California.

V940 is Moderna’s mRNA trial at UC Irvine.

I have followed John Brennan and his marketing of cancer vaccines for the Clinton Foundation donors with Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong for over five years and their company, Immunity Bio. Now Dr. Soon Shiong, who pushed mRNA vaccine unrelentingly, is now surprised the mRNA vaccines are causing cancer.

Here in San Diego now, the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, mRNA vaccine trials specifically mentioned involve:

These trials underscore Moores Cancer Center's commitment to innovative cancer therapies, focusing on personalized approaches that leverage the latest in genetic sequencing and immune response modulation.

personalized cancer vaccines

La Jolla Institute

We have tracked the Erasmus Labs personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for over five years now. We are also following Pfizer and BioNTech.

I started by pinpointing BioNTech and Moderna's ongoing mRNA cancer vaccine trials, focusing on their specific locations and the potential relevance of these sites to the overall progress and outcomes of the trials.



I detailed BioNTech's oncology pipeline, including collaborations with Genentech, and highlighted Moderna's mRNA cancer vaccine trial involving mRNA-4157 in the US.



I highlighted BioNTech's partnerships for mRNA-based cancer vaccines like RO7198457, mentioning trials in Germany, the US, and potentially other European countries.



I explained Moderna's integration of mRNA-4157 with pembrolizumab in Phase II trials for high-risk melanoma in the US, while also noting potential global sites.



I detailed Moderna's Phase II trial for high-risk melanoma with mRNA-4157 and pembrolizumab in the US, while indicating Canada as a potential global site.

The specific locations and study sites for BioNTech’s and Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine trials can change over time as new trials open and others close. However, here is an overview based on publicly available information as well as the general trends seen in their oncology pipelines.

We are following Moderna's mRNA-4157 trial for personalized cancer vaccines using neoantigen targeting the PD-1 receptor (Programmed Cell Death 1 Receptor).

