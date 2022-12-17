Twitter CEO Elon Musk suspends six high profile journalists who published the real time location of his plane for one week from Twitter, accusing them of publishing “assassination coordinates”. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan was included in the group with a New York Times and Washington Post journalist.

Donie O’Sullivan defended himself with Andersen Cooper and other CNN panels, saying the information was publicly available, even if it was on an obscure web site.

O’Sullivan had taken me to task for publishing a US State Department Diplomatic Security Services officer’s vaccination information from a high level State Department contingent visiting the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019.

George Webb and researchers looked into a claim made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry that a US contingent brought the CoronaVirus to Wuhan.

I did, in fact, find evidence that a former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO did in fact receive vaccinations along with other members of a US State Department contingent heading to the Wuhan Military Games at Ft Belvoir, Virginia. Athletes not in the US State Department did not receive vaccinations at Ft Belvoir.

Mr O’Sullivan suppressed this critical US State Department and NATO Supreme Allied Commander vaccination information in his reports about me, and instead just accused me of doxing a “US Army Reservist”.

Journalist George Webb asserts the presence of Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officers in Wuhan at the Military Games in October 2019 possibly indicated a “Germ Team” was sent to Wuhan in response yo the CoronaVirus outbreak

Yet Mr. O’Sullivan went on to dox the US State Department’s Armed Diplomatic Security Services officer, showing her home, security camera, her husband, her rooms inside her home, and even their family dog and his favorite fire hydrant while accusing me of doxxing when I republished the LinkedIn picture of the US State Department DSS officer

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan has now hone on to accuse Elon Musk of hypocrisy, claiming free speech as his defense. So which is it, Mr. O’Sullivan, free speech or doxxing when reporting on NATO top brass being vaccinated at Ft. Belvoir before the Wuhan Military Games in response to a possible breakout of CoronaVirus?