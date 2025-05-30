We at Neighborhood News are glad Elon Musk has come back to the future.

Elon Musk has now left the Washington, DC buildings, just like Elvis.

Elon Musk’s DOGE claims it found $175 billion worth of cuts to wasteful programs for his four months in Washington, but Congress has failed to enact any of the substantial budget cuts. The verified cuts are closer to $35 billion.

With the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” Washington spending seems to be going in the other direction. With a nearly two trillion dollar shortfall in the Federal Budget planned for 2026, Elon’s $35 billion in DOGE cuts are just a drop in the bucket. The smallest slice of the Federal pie is Transportation at $137 billion.

There seem to be only two economic choices: create more or spend less. We think Elon is much better focused on creating more rather than fighting the “spending less” battle with all kinds of special interest groups launching hate campaigns on this marquee product, like Tesla EVs.

We are also encouraged to see Elon returning to the helm of X AI. Our Neighborhood News focuses on Musk’s technology to make Citizen Journalists more productive.

We have pushed for the Michigan Launch Initiative, which would lower the costs of launching satellites for Elon Musk by releasing extremely low-cost disposable cube satellites from a space plane that takes off like a regular jet from Michigan’s Oscoda SpacePort.

Our “pennies in, dollars out” approach focuses on reducing Federal spending with new technology rather than trying to gore someone’s ox in Washington. AI will deliver superior social services to bureaucrats who are ordering new carpets and wall hangings in Washington.

If we are going to solve our budget crisis, we need to refocus Washington on providing the critical AI infrastructure of server farms and internet connectivity. Doing much more with much less is the only way to proceed, which means new ways of thinking that Elon Musk epitomizes.

A horizontal spaceplane taking off from Michigan’s SpacePort at Oscoda that launches CubeSats into Low Earth Orbit is a “pennies on the dollars” proposal compared to how the US Government currently spends $6 billion a year to launch its satellites.

The combination of launch point for the Neighborhood News CubeSats, the size of parachutes, the size of antennae and battery, and propellant has not been finalized as well as the construction material and design of wings.

Quadcopter drone wings deploy on Neighborhood News drones.

Elon Musk’s “Occupy Mars” campaign will cost Trillions, and no payback will be possible in our lifetimes. Neighborhood News’ approach is “Occupy LEO,” which returns breakeven points for investment into months rather than years.

Our Citizen Journalism effort is glad Elon has come back to the future to join us, but we are also focused on making new and improved versions of Elon and his products to enable a better world and save us from the current budget crisis. Let’s occupy LEO with disposable satellites and AI farms that will solve our budget crisis and enhance our personal contributions to the world before we worry about how to digest Mars dust.

The 10 Km Neighborhood News Nanosat deployment (artists rendering).