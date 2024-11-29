If Elon Musk says just one word loudly, the K word, and the word is Kolomoisky, he will trigger an avalanche of evidence to prove his treason case against Alexander Vindman.

Elon Musk has a Top-Secret Clearance, so there is a very good chance he knows the avalanche he will summon by saying the word Kolomoisky. Musk has probably already seen our IP address information tying Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas to Alan Apter of the Atlantic Council and Burisa.

Alan Apter of Burisma and the Atlantic Council is tied to directly to Joe Biden, James Biden, Hunter Biden, Igor Kolomoisky, Burisma, and Kolomoisky’s two bagmen in Ukraine, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas through incontrovertible IP address links

Alan Apter from NATO’s investment slush fund, the Atlantic Council, shows directly how the numerous takedowns of Trump, like the first Shampeachment with Alexander Vindman, were NATO-sponsored Live Exercises.

We published these IP addresses for the better part of seven years ago, but the encrypted Blackberrys with these IP addresses have never been subpoenaed.

Eric Ciaramella, the co-conspirator of Alexander Vindman to eavesdrop on Trump’s Javelin missile phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky, was also in this NATO encrypted Blackberry network. Alexander Vindman created the fake whistleblower complaint to stop Trump from investigating the Ukrainian kickback scheme to the DNC.

Blackberrys can be destroyed, but records of IP addresses are much more difficult to destroy because they are needed to send information around the world by multiple routers and servers, sometimes creating dozens of digital footprints around the world.

Every time we publish our deep-dive IP addresses that tie all the conspirators together in an undeniable conspiracy, the mainstream media ignores them, and lawmakers do as well. Almost all of the Crossfire Hurricane conspirators, for instance, including General Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, carried military-grade encrypted Blackberrys.

And there is even better news. Every encrypted device has to connect to a server (which can be a small as a laptop like Hunter BIden’s laptop), hold all the IP addresses of all the conspirators. The even better news is we identified six of these laptop servers at the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office on Capitol Hill. Right across the hall from Nancy Pelosi.

We even identified the key people running the Blackberry servers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

We also identified the Ukrainian spy who was the go-between on Capitol Hill to Igor Kolomoisky, a woman named Nataliia Sova, who was working for Nancy Pelosi. We also discovered the source of these encrypted Blackberry devices on Capitol Hill from Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and the CFIUS Committee in 1999 for evaluating various foreign investments in the US with House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

The above example is just a few of the nuggets in a mother lode avalanche of evidence gathered on Capitol Hill, and all Elon Musk has to do is say the magic word, “Kolomoisky.”