Having gone to Washington, DC, myself in 2017 to try to change the world, I took a special interest in seeing the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, go there eight years later with an AI superpower in his suitcase. Musk uncannily discovered many of the same things our researchers discovered in my five years in Washington.

Uncovering covert CIA programs under the guise of US State Department Diplomatic programs like USAID will certainly be remembered as Musk’s crowning achievement. Readers will remember I called out USAID PREDICT as the program used to fund the military Live Exercise known as CoronaVirus in a March 2020 CNN interview with Donie O’Sullivan.

USAID PREDICT was certainly the big win and big find for the boys at DOGE, and it was a very satisfying and validating find of evidence to corroborate the conclusions our Potomac research group made in March 2020.

But there were other areas where DOGE was upbraided and halted, where researchers could bore far deeper, like USAID’s PEPFAR in Africa.

We attributed PEPFAR to Donald Rumsfeld and Henry Kissinger’s program to reduce immunity through a series of experiments at the Navy and Army Medical Research Units (NAMRU).

That “immunity reducing” reporting end up with me getting death threats on my whole family in February of 2020 by a guy who ran a NAMRU for the US State Department in Africa, Ken Hale.

And Ken Hale’s Waco, Jonestown, and flamethrower death threats against my family were turned around by CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, flipping the truth, changing the story to me threatening an Armed Diplomatic Security Service Officer who reported to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

Donie’ O’Sullivan fabricated evidence of threats, which I laughably never even hinted at, and O’Sullivan suppressed the hardcore proof of texts Ken Hale sent me with witnesses present when I received them.

Elon would soon learn that’s how Washington works with Donie O’Sullivan publishing the “assassination coordinates” of Musk.

The truth is a disposable razor in Washington, D.C. The truth razor is only used by the Deep State to clean up for photo opportunities, and then the same razor is used to slash the throat of truth tellers about USAID PEPFAR.

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/402944/pepfar-hiv-donald-trump-elon-musk-global-health

NAMRU’s experiments in reducing African, Asian, and South American immunity will go on, and those same experiments, perhaps a little watered down, will then come to Europe and America as mass formation psychosis with a vaccine remedy.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/24/musk-doge-hiv-aids

Elon Musk was forced to back away from USAID PEPFAR, exposing the roots of Rumsfeld, Gilead, and all the Rumsfeld minions like Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci, and Robert Redfield, specialists in field testing new HIV concoctions.

But our researchers aren’t backing away. We see the programs to reduce immunity, and we see the programs to add back immunity with cancer vaccines.

I have created a new section here on Substack, simply labeled Musk, to recap Elon Musk Going To Washington, along with realistic modifications to Elon’s big ideas, and a few proposals of our own. It was a fun ride with Elon in DC, and we are picking up right where Elon left off.

https://georgewebb.substack.com/s/musk