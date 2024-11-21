Ever since President-Elect Donald Trump announced the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), I have been recommending moving most of Washington, DC to the Las Vegas area, especially the Border Agencies like DHS, ICE, CBP and related Border enforcement Agencies like DEA and ATF.

Now, Elon Musk is starting “DOGE Casting” with Vivek Ramaswamy to make the Government more efficient. How about starting by returning the dividends to the American people of the longest war in American history—the Cold War?

The dividends of the Cold War are 20,000 Russian nuclear warheads that could run the entire Government for years with green energy, Small Modular Reactors.

You may have seen me recommending the old Nevada Test Site where JFK and RFK saw nuclear explosions as the best place on earth for green energy small, modular nuclear reactors because literally it has been pre-bombed so it is already “zoned” for nuclear use.

Instead of using the Nevada Test Site for a changeover to biological weapons, why not keep the original purpose of ensuring our National Energy Security?

The future of National Security will be AI-based, and AI has already tapped out existing alternative energy sources like hydroelectric. Wind and solar are still far too inefficient.

Our National Security depends on a Manhattan Project, and I am proposing that it be located in exactly the same place where the original Manhattan Project tested hundreds of its bombs.

Currently, plans are underway to very slowly implement Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at the Idaho National Lab in Idaho Falls, Idaho, but this is not a destination resort, nor is it near the most pressing threat, the US Southern Border.

Since electricity is lost with every foot it travels, putting the government offices fairly close to Las Vegas would also save 50% of the energy lost in long-range transmission. The future belongs to the nation that invests in AI for all industries including National Security and Government.

Elon Musk’s HyperLoop is already running in one of the largest Convention Centers in the world, and Vegas Loop which greatly expands the HyperLoop has already been approved.

Musk also makes his Tesla batteries here in Nevada, and his Solar PowerWalls are made in nearby California. Musk and Ramaswamy can hit the ground running here in Las Vegas on Inauguration Day.

We have covered the corrupt Megatons to MegaWatts program that was supposed to deliver these Cold War dividends from dismantle Russian missile uranium. Now we can deliver on the promise of Megatons to MegaWatts, and ensure our National AI Security will doing it.

We have MARA BitCoin mining operations in Findlay, Ohio, near our Neighborhood News Studio in Lambertville, Michigan, as just one example of high energy consumption server farms that are almost tapped out already with existing energy sources.

Do we want to repeat the mistakes of the Cold War and deploy nuclear reactors to populated areas? I interviewed radiation experts at the Nevada Test Site, and I found that much of the ground closest to Las Vegas is not much higher than background radiation.

There is even a museum here in Las Vegas dedicated to the old Nevada Test Site. Wouldn’t it be an ironic twist of fate that all the money spent on the Cold War would be recovered and secure our National AI Security at the same time?

I have reported on the theft of the nuclear dividends of the Cold War for eight years, with the American people being cheated from the promise of Megatons to MegaWatts.

We think it is time that the American people benefit from the promise of MegaTons to MegaWatts, and not the executive that run Security at General Atomics for the Chicago Mob.