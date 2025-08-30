Summary of livestream, August 30th, 2025

Part I. Good Morning, Ships at Sea

Good morning. Hello from all over the world, to all the ships at sea, to our great European contributors and Melania’s warriors in the East. Thank you for your intelligence, thank you for your vigilance. Yesterday was validation day, a day when the archive spoke back.

Fifty-thousand emails Ehud Barak, a thunderclap across the narrative battlefield. For seven years, we said Epstein wasn’t about $200 massages—he was about Mossad, he was about Barak, he was about Palantir. Yesterday proved it.

Part II. Ehud Barak, the Godfather of Palantir

Ehud Barak is not a footnote. He is not a sideshow. He is the engineer. Along with General Danny Rothschild, he called the shot on 9/11—on the BBC within minutes, blaming Bin Laden before smoke had cleared. That was not analysis, that was a script. Out of that false flag came the architecture of Palantir. Surveillance justified by terror. Mass formation psychosis weaponized to install Israeli-style security in America. Palantir is a child of Barak, a child of 9/11.

Part III. Epstein, Mossad Island, and the Seed Money

Jeffrey Epstein was not a hedge-fund manager. He was Mossad’s banker, their venture capitalist in the shadows. He hosted Ehud Barak in Manhattan apartments, in New Mexico ranches, in Caribbean islands.

He laundered weapons deals, he midwifed CRISPR projects, he hosted Nobel laureates. False Flag Island doubled as Gene Editing Island, Investment Island, and Compromise Island. That was the seedbed where Barak’s vision of perpetual leverage over America met Peter Thiel’s software genius (or thievery).

Part IV. From Fusion Centers to Palantir Gotham

Remember the Israeli “art students.” They weren’t selling watercolor prints in 80 American cities. They were dry-running the Phoenix Program 2.0—fusion centers, metadata sweeps, behavioral patterning.

Out of that came Palantir Gotham, sold as a tool for fighting terror, used as a tool for mapping dissent. The mass panic of 9/11 gave the sales pitch: problem, hysteria, solution. Without Barak’s false flag, there is no Thiel IPO. Without Epstein’s money and networks, there is no Gotham install in LAPD, NYPD, or DHS.

Part V. The Cleaving of Barak

Now comes the cleaving. You don’t leak 50,000 Barak emails in a vacuum. You don’t torch Mossad’s godfather unless you want to clear the path. 2028 looms. JD Vance and Peter Thiel cannot carry Ehud Barak around their neck like a millstone.

So Barak is sacrificed, cleaved away like Robert Maxwell before him, like Kissinger soon enough. The game is continuity—preserve Palantir, launder its origins, but strip the Israeli fingerprints. It’s Leave It to Beaver politics: the Cleavers cut away the inconvenient patriarch.

Part VI. The Congressional John Dean Strategy

Watch Peter Thiel. He will play John Dean in this drama, the reluctant witness, the technologist who saw too much, who distances himself from Mossad while preserving the platform. Thiel will testify, in hearings that resemble Watergate redux, about Epstein, about Barak.

He will paint Palantir as an American tool, not a Mossad child. This is how they launder the surveillance state into legitimacy. The false flags fade into the background, the software survives.

Part VII. The Pattern of Mass Formation Psychosis

The formula is constant: problem, hysteria, solution. 9/11, airport security. Sandy Hook, predictive policing. Canfield Four, Palantir sheriff’s map. Idaho Four, GPS triangulation. Each event accelerates adoption. Epstein was not just a financier—he was a project manager for panic.

Epstein funded the science, he funded the social engineering, he funded the narrative glue. Barak provided the state cover, Mossad the tradecraft, Thiel the code. Together, they built a turnkey total information awareness system.

Part VIII. CargoMetrics, Uranium, and the Global Deals

Epstein’s ledger wasn’t limited to biology and blackmail. He brokered uranium routes—Megatons to Megawatts, Soviet stockpiles to Bandar Abbas, Israeli intermediaries skimming off the top.

CargoMetrics tracked the ships, Palantir tracked the metadata, Epstein hosted the deals.

Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine, Iran. Each country a node in the network. Each war a pretext to expand Palantir’s footprint. Clinton Global Initiative provided the diplomatic cover. USAID boxes carried the weapons.

Part IX. Narrative Control and the $200 Massage Diversion

For two decades, corporate media told us Epstein was about massages. Vicki Ward, James Patterson, Netflix—they all stuck to the $200 story. Citizen journalists said otherwise: Epstein was a Mossad front, a biotech investor, a Palantir midwife.

Yesterday’s emails prove the latter. This is why narrative control is everything. Keep the masses stuck on the sex story, and they never follow the money, the surveillance, the uranium, the CRISPR. Yesterday cracked that diversion wide open.

Part X. Conclusion: Palantir as the Inheritance of 9/11

So here we are. The emails drop, the cleaving begins, and history confirms itself. Epstein was Mossad’s banker, Barak was the false-flag engineer, Thiel was the software coder. Palantir is not a Silicon Valley unicorn—it is the Frankenstein child of terror, panic, and compromise.

Carbyne is the subject of Peter Thiel’s emails with Jeff Epstein and Ehud Barack.

And as 2028 approaches, the project managers of empire are re-staging the drama: cleave away Barak, sanctify Thiel, install Vance. But the architecture remains, humming quietly in the servers, waiting for the next mass formation event to justify its expansion.

George Webb has been reporting Epstein and Maxwell’s Mossad roots to Palantir, PRISM, PTECH, and PROMIS from Washington, DC since 2017.

That’s the way it is.