We have warned since 2016 that diplomatic immunity has allowed assassins, drugs, and weapons to flow into our country unchecked. The Egyptian diplomatic immunity jet that circled low near Utah Valley University during Charlie Kirk’s murder is just the latest example. A Falcon Tri-Jet with Diplomatic Immunity definitely took off the morning of September 10th with Egyptian military Diplomatic Immunity without its Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officers.

The Egyptian Diplomatic Immunity jet had arrived from Minot, North Dakota earlier in the week on September 4th, 2025.

Also, a US military defense contractor plane made a suspicious, low-level loiter over the Charlie Kirk assassination site the morning of the assassination.

The Global 6500 jet was also equipped with sophisticated surveillance equipment that could potentially pick up cell phone identifiers.

The Bombardier Global 6500, registered N1098L, is definitely a spy play with the HADES capability.

This “loiter time” for a spy plane is usually a collection period during which surveillance planes gather information on potential assailants or assassins, such as suspicious persons, their cars, and their cell phones or laptops. This loiter period appears to be a preventive scan for threats before Charlie Kirk's speech. One problem: planes with diplomatic immunity aren’t supposed to engage in such activity.

We will continue to follow these State Department approved movements of foreign planes with Diplomatic Immunity and military contractor jets moving in the area of Charlie Kirk’s murder. Stay tuned.