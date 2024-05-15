George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Ken MacLean
May 15

Thank you George. The Dulles Bros took emphasis away from the Nazis infiltrating our government, intel community, and national laboratories. Now all we still hear is "Russia, Russia, Russia."

The late great Christopher Story, of worldreoprts.org fame, once reported on a document he found in the British Museum, originally recovered in Berlin after WW II. It stated, "We will build the Fourth Reich on the ruins of the United States."

Their descendants are doing a damn good job of it so far.

Larry Inn
May 15

January 17, 1893 a group of Greedy business men with the assistance of the US Navy overthrows the Hawaiian Monarchy, (the sovereign Kingdom of Hawaii).

