In this series, you will see that a fundamental premise is that the CIA overthrew Hollywood like it was a country in 1947. I created a graphic called “Operation Hollywood” with the Capitol Dome descending on Lookout Mountain in Hollywood to visualize this CIA takeover of Tinsel Town in the earliest days of the CIA’s beginnings.

Today, I would like to be much more specific about the klatch of DARPA insiders who really took over Hollywood and the future of all modern science, not the CIA rank and file in general, who were just as surprised as the rest of us by the political and scientific developments of the 20th and 21st Centuries. DARPA was always going to be the “Inside Chess” group at the CIA, with the CIA rank and file being onlookers like everyone else.

My thesis is that this tiny group of DARPA insiders, in concert with a few intelligence organizations around the world, are actually quite in control of the seemingly shocking developments in our world—not a Deep State, but a DARPA Deep State. I have written a lot about how the Dulles Brothers were the insiders of the CIA and State Department who created this insider group that became the new ringmasters of Washington, DC.

The same picture could be drawn at the State Department that we had inside the CIA, where a small group of DARPA insiders control the actual foreign policy of the United States while underlings attend to the mundane workings of the State Department. The CIA and State Department worker bees with Top Secret Clearances have a better observation area than you do, but they are not moving the chess pieces like the DARPA insiders.

And these CIA DARPA insiders, who conscripted Nazi scientists after World War II and subcontracted false flag operations to the fledgling Mossad intelligence organization after World War II, are actually the group that calls the shots on “mass formation psychosis” events in America now and around the world.

Most of the names of both executives and operatives are unknown to the American public except Henry Kissinger, the faithful servant of Allen Dulles who took over the Ringmaster duties of Allen Dulles after his death. The big idea here is the same men who have conceived and executed the Mass Formation Psychosis events of the 20th and 21st centuries have also painted themselves the heroes of DARPA, from Space breakthroughs like the Atlas rocket to new vaccine technology like DARPA ADEPT.

You can see from early ARPA/DARPA documents how much IB Hale, General Dynamics, and General Atomics were involved in the development of the Atlas Rocket with Richard Bissell, and it is interesting his protege, Roger Krone, is still so involed in DARPA Project at United Launch Alliance today.

The transition from Nazi rockets to Nazi needles was well known and planned in 1947 by those that would become DARPA insiders like Richard Bissell at the very outset of the CIA. These same men would go on to be the men who ordered the deaths of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy and any other man or woman who thought that science should be an open and independent pursuit where all nations share in the benefits of breakthrough technology.

The architect of the Kennedy Assassination, Richard Bissell, was also the man who ran the “Health Alteration Committee” at the CIA, which was an assassination Privy Counsel of sorts. But, Richard Bissell instead painted himself as the father of the US spy plane and the Keyhole satellite.

Bissell churned out industrial films of how he heroically saved America in its area of need against the Russians with record-breaking achievements and breakthroughs of the U2 spy plane, the Atlas rocket, and the series of Keyhole satellites.

For Bissell, no amount of self-promotion or self-adulation was grotesque, and the executor and executioner of the Health Alteration Committee bathed himself in rocket and satellite achievements, all of which had been on Nazi Paperclip drawing boards two decades before.

The real innovation of DAPRA insiders like Bissell was not the retooled Nazi rocket and bioagents on their drawing boards of the 1940s, but rather in DARPA storytelling and hiring master storytellers like Walt Disney to make Bissell the heroes of the story.

Our job now is to look beneath the Disney storytelling of DARPA to expose the true individuals and programs that are determining our future to this day, including programs like DARPA ADEPT vaccine technology, just like the Corona Progam of 1958 in response to the mass formation psychosis of Sputnik.

Our job is to prevent the DAPRA Ghosts of the Past from being the DARPA Ghosts of our future.

There are still Bissells in the US State Department and USAID.

And there are nuclear negotiators that look a lot like Richard Bissell in the US State Department.

And Rodney Allen Fisk’s partner was Karl who also was in Uranium. A man named Rodney Fisk negotiated 20,000 Soviet missiles being dismantled for their uranium and supposedly being transported to Piketon Ohio.My research indicated the uranium never got to Piketon, Ohio. Was Rodney Allen Fisk a phony name? We don’t know yet.