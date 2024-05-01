George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dorothy Pollex's avatar
Dorothy Pollex
May 3, 2024

Reminder Dr. Joseph Farrells book on HUAC and McCarthy are great sources. Thanks for your diligence and courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gregory Clark's avatar
Gregory Clark
May 1, 2024

Unbelievable work as always. I'll be plugging you and your books and Addys tomorrow. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame promo show. Should be good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture