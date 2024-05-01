In this series, we show how from the first days of the CIA being formed, the CIA immediately targeted Hollywood as the key focus for compromise of political rivals and for the propagation of false narratives and Cold War propaganda. I have called this Operation Hollywood.

This article explores how the CIA and FBI used surveillance, sexual compromise, and Cold War propaganda to manipulate the American public and undermine political rivals, especially the Kennedy family.

At the center of this campaign is Marilyn Monroe, who held Top Secret clearance at Lookout Mountain Air Force Station and was wiretapped by both the FBI and CIA due to her relationships with John F. Kennedy and playwright Arthur Miller.

George Webb at the Canyon Cafe in Laurel Canyon near Lookout Mountain Air Force Base.

Figures like Walter Winchell, Allen Dulles, Otto Otepka, IB Hale, and Robert Allen Hale appear as operatives or facilitators in a broader intelligence apparatus designed to entrap and monitor high-level targets.

The Dulles brothers’ control of both the CIA and State Department is presented as a “soft coup” against postwar American democracy, with Monroe, JFK, and RFK caught in the middle.

Marilyn Monroe

Monroe, under Top Secret clearance at Lookout Mountain, was allegedly used by the CIA as a sexual lure against the Kennedys. She was surveilled by both the FBI and CIA, with her homes and calls wiretapped from at least 1955. Her marriage to suspected Communist Arthur Miller intensified Hoover’s scrutiny. Her relationships with JFK and RFK made her a central figure in CIA compromise plots.

John F. Kennedy (JFK)

JFK’s relationships with Monroe and earlier with Inga Arvad made him a prime target of FBI and CIA surveillance. He was wiretapped by Otto Otepka and compromised via Monroe’s intelligence handlers. His rise to the presidency did not stop continued intelligence monitoring, particularly by Allen Dulles and ex-FBI agents like IB Hale. JFK’s vulnerability to sexual blackmail is central to the narrative.

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK)

Attorney General and brother to JFK, RFK also had ties to Monroe and was present during the final hours of her life, which some believe was a setup to frame him. His conversations with Monroe on atomic testing before his Nevada site visit raised further intelligence concerns. RFK’s own surveillance and briefcase theft are attributed to agents like Robert Allen Hale. He is a key figure in CIA attempts to discredit the Kennedy administration.

Inga Arvad

A Danish journalist and JFK’s lover in 1941–42, Arvad caused Hoover to open a surveillance file on Kennedy. Her past association with Nazi elites, including attending the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s box, made her suspect. She triggered the first long-term intelligence watch on JFK. Arvad represents the precedent for Monroe’s entrapment.

Arthur Miller

Famed playwright and Monroe’s husband in 1956, Miller was suspected by the FBI of Communist ties, which justified further wiretaps on Monroe. His political beliefs attracted Hoover’s attention during the McCarthy era. His marriage to Monroe placed her under deeper scrutiny. Miller’s ties complicated Monroe’s position in Cold War politics.

Walter Winchell

A syndicated columnist and friend of J. Edgar Hoover, Winchell was a media conduit for intelligence leaks. He pushed the theory that RFK killed Monroe, a narrative many dismissed at the time. His role was to publicly smear political targets using insider knowledge. Winchell was a key propaganda asset during Cold War psychological operations.

J. Edgar Hoover

FBI Director who initiated and maintained JFK’s surveillance file starting in the early 1940s due to relationships like Arvad’s. Hoover viewed Monroe and Miller as national security risks and approved extensive surveillance. He collaborated with Winchell to influence public perception of RFK. Hoover laid the groundwork for Monroe’s monitoring and the Kennedy compromise.

Allen Dulles

CIA Director and orchestrator of Cold War soft coups, Dulles played a central role in framing Alger Hiss and launching Nixon’s political career. With full control of CIA operations post-1953 and his brother running the State Department, he no longer needed proxies like HUAC. He empowered IB Hale and others to conduct surveillance and sexual compromise operations. Dulles represents the authoritarian shadow government behind Kennedy-era disruptions.

John Foster Dulles

As Secretary of State, Dulles worked in tandem with his brother Allen to coordinate intelligence and foreign policy manipulation. He provided cover for wiretaps, surveillance, and soft coups under the pretense of national security. His control enabled a dual-pronged approach to internal and external propaganda. The Dulles brothers are portrayed as central architects of Cold War authoritarianism.

IB (Insall Bailey) Hale

Former FBI agent and security chief for General Dynamics, IB Hale operated as an independent surveillance contractor for the CIA. He was tasked with monitoring the Kennedys and facilitating setups involving Monroe. His deep connections to both defense industry and intelligence positioned him as a key enforcer. IB Hale is described as one of the golden threads tying surveillance, sexual compromise, and military tech to Cold War propaganda.

Robert Allen Hale

Son of IB Hale and another key operative in the Monroe-Kennedy compromise network, often posing as an “FBI agent.” He’s implicated in driving RFK to surveillance setups and possibly removing sensitive evidence. Hale is repeatedly connected to sexual blackmail, hidden cameras, and illicit surveillance. He functions as a field agent for deeper CIA objectives.

Fred Otash

A former LAPD officer turned private detective, Otash was hired by CIA-linked actors to wiretap Monroe and Peter Lawford’s homes. He is tied to the setup around Monroe’s final night and her surveillance entrapment. Otash symbolizes how private intelligence merged with CIA objectives. His operations laid the groundwork for media leaks and narrative control.

Otto Otepka

A State Department security officer who wiretapped the Kennedys and their associates under Dulles's direction. Though officially a Kissinger aide, Otepka acted as an internal enforcer, gathering intelligence for political blackmail. His role in monitoring domestic figures under diplomatic pretense exemplifies the weaponization of the State Department. Otepka represents the intelligence community’s infiltration of domestic political life.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

The main architect behind Operation Hollywood, the CIA used sex, surveillance, and media to control narratives and compromise political threats. Under Dulles, the agency targeted Monroe, JFK, and RFK using ex-FBI contractors and Hollywood insiders. It maintained Top Secret installations like Lookout Mountain to conduct psychological and sexual operations. The agency’s control over both media and government enabled a seamless soft coup.

FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Under Hoover, the FBI initiated JFK’s surveillance file in 1941 and extended monitoring to Monroe, Miller, and RFK. It collaborated with media figures like Winchell to distribute damaging narratives. Despite being distinct from the CIA, it shared data and objectives in containing perceived threats like the Kennedys. The FBI played the long game in domestic political manipulation.

Lookout Mountain Air Force Station

A classified Cold War film and intelligence facility in Laurel Canyon, it granted Monroe Top Secret clearance for unknown purposes. It served as a command hub for psychological operations and surveillance, possibly involving sexual compromise films. The station represents the hidden intersection of military, media, and intelligence. Monroe’s clearance suggests her unwitting role in national security entrapments.

U.S. State Department

Under John Foster Dulles, the State Department became an enforcement arm for surveillance and propaganda. It justified wiretaps and internal monitoring under diplomatic pretexts. Operatives like Otepka used department resources to surveil political figures domestically. The agency functioned as a front for CIA intelligence collection.

HUAC (House Un-American Activities Committee)

Though not mentioned in detail here, it forms the historical backdrop for Dulles’s earlier proxy attacks via Richard Nixon. It was used to remove opposition from within the State Department and media. Dulles no longer needed HUAC after securing top positions in government. HUAC’s legacy is central to understanding Operation Hollywood’s roots.

Introduction

Few people know for instance, Marilyn Monroe has a Top Secret Clearance at Lookout Mountain Air Force Base in Laurel Canyon, California. Why? Was there an attempt to sheep dip Marilyn Monroe as a Communist to smear the Kennedys?

Walter Winchell was very close to J Edgar Hoover at the FBI, and Winchell was given insider surveillance information at various times to embarrass certain targets.

Winchell forwarded the Bobby killed Marilyn theory, but the public scoffed at that idea.

Why was Marilyn discussing atomic testing with Bobby Kennedy the night before he went to witness a nuclear test explosion at the Nevada Test Site?

Was Marilyn Monroe being used to compromise the Kennedys on the National Security angle?

In a previous post, we described how young Ensign John Kennedy’s Nordic beauty and lover, Inga Arvad, caused the young John F Kennedy to be put under surveillance in 1941 and 1942 by J Edgar Hoover and the FBI.

And once an FBI file has been opened, it never goes away. It just gets added to with more and more surveillance and wire taps.

We know also the key lover of John F. Kennedy as early as 1950 and Hollywood, Marilyn, also under FBI surveillance, perhaps as early as 1950 and certainly no later than after 1956.

I have shown documents where FBI began wire taps in 1955 between Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, but historical sources very slightly on the exact date of when the surveillance started.

In 1956, Marilyn Monroe married wArthur Miller, the playwright who wrote death of a salesman, who was suspected by J. Edgar Hoover as a Communist in the 1950s. The Kennedy liaisons with Marilyn Monroe from 1956 through his election as President in 1960 certainly would’ve been captured in the FBI wiretaps.

There is no speculation whatsoever about whether Marilyn Monroe‘s home was wiretapped. The key home of John F. Kennedy’s brother-in-law, Peter Lawford, was also wire tapped. After JFK won the presidential nomination, both the Marilyn Monroe home and the Kennedy brother-in-law home were wiretapped by CIA operative Fred Otash.

Of course, wherever there is the CIA and sexual compromise in our story, there is ex-FBI Agent IB Hale and Robert Allen Hale, as another golden thread running through CIA history.

CIA Director Allen Dulles now controlled not only the CIA in 1953 but also his brother, John Foster Dulles, controlled the US State department, which provided a convenient excuse for surveillance and wire taps for anyone entering the US government.

You remember Allen Dulles from the business plot to overthrow Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and hiring Whitaker Chambers to spy on US State department legend Alger Hiss.

Now,, Dulles didn’t need to hide his hiring of college dropout spies to clean out the US State department.

Dulles no longer needed to work through the house on American activities committee through proxy front like Richard Nixon either.

Allen Dulles, and his brother, John Foster Dulles, had full authority over both CIA and the US State department to affect a soft coup to control the United States. and now they had the money and power to recruit XFBI agents like Ivy Hale to run their spying activities on the Kennedys as well as run front companies that capitalized on Nazi viand rocketry secrets.

One of our golden threads that we’ve always pulled on for the man doing the surveillance, Otto Otwpka.

US State department wiretaps were common with Otto Otepka Apta, who wire tapped both John F, Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, as well well as all the Kennedy cohorts in the Kennedy White House.

Otepka was the controversial Henry Kissinger aide, who did all the dirty tricks in Washington under the guys of US State department investigations after Dulles Brothers completed their monopoly on the foreign intelligence services of the United States.

(Work in progress - to be continued). At the Substack email limit.