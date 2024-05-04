Nikita Khrushchev’s name for Marilyn Monroe was “Comrade Monroe” from the only time the met in the United States.

The Hollywood photoshoot arrangement meeting between her and the Russian leader was part of a contrived effort by both CIA and FBI to sheep dip Marilyn Monroe as a Russian spy.

That “national security risk” would allow both CIA and FBI to wiretap both Robert Kennedy and John F. Kennedy. Marilyn Monroe was even given notecards with questions about atomic policy for Bobby Kennedy and John F Kennedy, including a notebook to write the answers in.

Marilyn Monroe showed up for the publicity shots with the Russian leader at Fox Studios at the appointed time. Monroe thought Kruschchev was fat and ugly with warts, and he thought she was very lovely.

That not the stuff of spy novels, but that did not stop the CIA from sheep dipping Marilyn Monroe as a Communist in order to initiate wire tapping on President John F. Kennedy.

The FBI not only wiretapped the Marilyn JFK calls, but also the calls of Judith Exner, the lire developed by Robert Allen Hale and his brother.

Exner’s connections with Sam Giancana were supposed help spy on what Robert Kennedy was doing with his crackdown on the mob and to help blackmail John F. Kennedy for certain mega purchases for defense contracts in Dallas and Ft Worth.

Clearly, a former FBI Agent turned CIA operative, IB Hale, was using his boys to gather blackmail on the Kennedys for the F-111 fighter contract. One of IB Hale boys was Robert Allen Hale, and he may have been involved in murders of the witnesses of the JFK assassination.

A man named Geisbrecht in Canada, who witnessed men talking about Oswald, the Kennedy assassination,, and Martin Luther King assassination.

Geisbrecht had a sketch made of the man who was following him for a few days, potentially Robert Allen Hale. The Hills had a lot of business opportunities on the line with the F111 fighter and the Atlas rocket for ICBMs at Convair and later General Atomics.

JFK actually cancelled this contract on the date of his death, and it was reinstated by President Johnson shortly thereafter.

Fames Pulitzer Prize winning joirnalist Seymour Hersch writes about this in his book, “Dark Side of Camelot”.

J Edgar Hoover seemed to look the other way where the CIA and the Hale father and brothers were involved and he seem far more concerned with JFK‘s phone calls with Judith Exner.

J Edgar Hoover however, did present seventy (70) phone calls between JFK and Exner in March of 1962, but Hoover did not mention blackmailing by the Hales on the TFX contract to Kennedy.

One can imagine what the Crime Board at the FBI must have looked like with just the women from 1962 on bulletin board. When you include the romantic trysts that Robert F Kennedy had with Marilyn Monroe, things really get complicated.

Now throw in Marilyn’s Latin Lover Jose Bolanos from her Mexico City visit in early 1962 with has direct connects to E Howard Hunt of the CIA, and the FBI Crime Board starts look like a plate of spaghetti.

Now add the complication that Marilyn is also dating Frank Sinatra whose friend Sam Giancana is trying to kill both Kennedys because of Bobby Kennedy’s mob corruption investigations.

Now add the most famous leftist playwright in the world, Arthur Miller, who is also under FBI surveillance.

The only thing the mass FBI surveillance story doesn’t have is an All-America center fielder. Oh wait, it does. The most famous center fielder of all time,

Joe DiMaggio of the Yankees, and all of these characters are frequently communicating with Marilyn Monroe in 1962, the last year of her life.

Marilyn Monroe’s house was secretly bugged for all the comings and goings of her psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson, her doctor, Hyman Engelberg, and of course, the Kennedy brothers.

Sophisticated surveillance equipment was found everywhere in the Marilyn Monroe home during a home renovation in 1972 for instance. it seemed that the CIA was doing everything they could with Dr. Greenson and Dr. Engelberg to compromise JFK and later RFK with a series of sexual LSD lures. Marilyn Monroe may just have been the first with Judith Exner and then Mary Pinchot Meyer to follow..

Mary Pinchot Meyer - shot in the head and the back on October 12th, 1964, on the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal road after an affair with Jack Kennedy. James Angleton of the CIA obtained her diary after her murder in a break-in of her home.

But first the CIA had to try to cast the Kennedys as communists, and that was the reason for sheep, dipping Marilyn Monroe as a communist.

Kennedy was even painted as a Russophile because he liked a James Bond novel written by ex-MI6 Agent, Ian Fleming, called “From Russia With Love”.

The cover of the book questionably is supposed to have inspired the band name “Guns And Roses”. Whether that is true or not, you can see the mental gymnastics of the FBI and CIA here trying to paint the Kennedys as soft on Communism.

In addition to famous people under FBI surveillance, Marilyn Monroe was also connected to a relatively unknown group of Hollywood writers and doctors who were also key targets of the House UnAmerican activities committee (HUAC) surveillance.

These same HUAC targets then later became surveillance targets of J Edgar Hoover and the FBI. Marilyn Monroe’s personal physician, Dr Hyman Engelberg, was just one example.

Dr. Ralph Greenson also circulated in the same Friday and communist, discussion and reading groups as Dr. Engelberg, directly associating with people who had come under the scrutiny of of the House UnAmerican activities committee a decade before.

Dr. Ralph Greenson was in complete control of Marilyn Monroe’s life along with a housekeeper spy that he planted in the Monroe household in addition to working closely with Dr. Hyman M Engelberg for prescribing her barbiturates.

Almost all sources acknowledge that Greenson controlled Marilyn Monroe‘s last two years before her suicide with a very unorthodox treatment tegimen where he hosted the treatments in his home.

In the last months of her life, Dr. Greenson was giving Marilyn Monroe daily injections of both amphetamines and barbiturates. this regiment seems insane in retrospect, almost assuredly leading to her suicide or accidental death.

There is some evidence to suggest the CIA was trying to get the sexual lures of John F Kennedy to interest him in LSD sex.

The ex-wife of CIA deputy Director Cord Meyer was used as an LSD sex lure to John F. Kennedy. cord Meyer was one of a group of people working for Frank Wisner at the CIA that J Edgar Hoover called Wisner’s weirdos.

Cord Meyer’s ex-wife, Mary Pinchot Meyer, also died young after an affair with John F. Kennedy, where she enticed him with LSD sex. The CIA flew in no less than Dr. Timothy Leary to do the LSD sex coaching.

The murder of Mary Pincho Meyer is still one of Washington DC’s unsolved mysteries, but when viewed in light of her role as a lure for LSD sex for JFK, the murder almost seems par for the course.

Was the CIA trying to compromise John F. Kennedy with all these different women’s offering LSD psychedelic sex? well that certainly seems to be the case with Cord Myers’s, ex-wife Mary Pinchot Meyer, and perhaps with an heir of the Dupont fortune as well.

Here is more background with a timeline of Monroe‘s love interests. This is a general timeline with a great deal of overlap between the lovers and of course Bobby Kennedy is omitted completely.

This article misses out on Robert Kennedy and his relationship with Marilyn Monroe and also dramatically understates the 11 year relationship of John F. Kennedy. But I wanted to show some of the corroborating articles.