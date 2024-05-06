Did the Geisbrecht witness in Canada implicate Robert Allen Hale in the JFK Assassination? This sketch is tied to JFK assassination-related witness testimony, possibly linking to figures like Robert Allen Hale.

Possible enhanced photo of Robert Allen Hale.

🔎 SUMMARY

The article argues that Robert Allen Hale (aka "Papa Pilgrim") played a central, hidden role in some of the 20th century’s most significant political assassinations—JFK, RFK, and MLK—by operating as a CIA-linked surveillance and blackmail agent under the direction of figures like Allen Dulles and James Angleton.

A Canadian witness, Richard Giesbrecht, claimed to have overheard a conversation implicating "Hale-like" operatives discussing upcoming assassinations, and his sketch allegedly resembles Hale.

The article describes a network of sexual lures, wiretaps, and assassinations managed by the CIA, particularly targeting the Kennedys through Monroe, Judith Exner, and Mary Pinchot Meyer.

Additionally, the piece links Hale to the 1969 Moonwalk Murder of Jack Hale in Palm Springs—tying it to mob-linked casino development on Cabazon Indian lands, suggesting a deeper CIA-oil-mining-mafia nexus that has gone under-investigated for decades.

George Webb in Indio, California, Chicago Mob hangout and the “Clue In The Shoe” of murdered Danny Casalaro.

🧑‍💼 INDIVIDUALS & ORGANIZATIONS

Robert Allen Hale

A former FBI agent turned CIA contractor, Robert Allen Hale is accused of orchestrating or assisting in the murders of JFK, RFK, and MLK. He allegedly used wiretaps, sexual compromise operations, and assassination to eliminate threats to military-industrial interests. He later became infamous for abuse, rape, and cult-like behavior in Alaska. His known sharp-shooting skills and history of surveillance work bolster suspicions about his covert role.

IB Hale (Insall Bailey Hale)

The father of Robert Allen Hale, IB Hale was a former FBI agent and later security chief for General Dynamics, where he oversaw high-level defense contracts like the F-111 fighter and Atlas rocket. He allegedly helped place Oswald in sensitive jobs and may have used his wife to infiltrate Oswald’s work life. His insider role in the Texas oil-defense elite positioned him as a Cold War handler. He died under mysterious circumstances in 1971.

James Angleton

As CIA Counterintelligence Chief, Angleton reportedly authorized illegal domestic surveillance against JFK and RFK, especially after Dulles was fired. He is portrayed as fiercely loyal to Allen Dulles and continued directing covert operations like wiretaps and character assassinations. He broke into Mary Pinchot Meyer’s home to steal her diary after her murder. Angleton represents the dark, extralegal muscle of Cold War intelligence.

Allen Dulles

Fired CIA Director but continuing spymaster, Dulles allegedly directed post-firing intelligence operations from his Georgetown home on Q Street. He used James Angleton and Hale to monitor, entrap, and assassinate political enemies like the Kennedys. Dulles allegedly helped frame Alger Hiss via Whitaker Chambers and led the Warren Commission to whitewash JFK’s murder. His actions were reportedly driven by Cold War fanaticism and Wall Street interests.

Richard Giesbrecht

A Canadian businessman who claimed to overhear a suspicious conversation in Winnipeg in 1964 about spying on the Kennedys and King. He was followed after reporting it and sketched one of the men, resembling Robert Allen Hale. Giesbrecht’s tip was reportedly passed to Jim Garrison, who was investigating the JFK murder. His account has remained a fringe but persistent part of JFK assassination lore.

John F. Kennedy (JFK)

The 35th U.S. President, JFK was allegedly entrapped through sexual lures and wiretaps, leading up to his assassination. He attempted to rein in the CIA after the Bay of Pigs disaster and was investigating military-industrial corruption, including the F-111 program. JFK was reportedly shot by someone behind and close—facts inconsistent with Sirhan Sirhan’s known position. Multiple witnesses and forensic evidence have challenged the official narrative.

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK)

Attorney General and later U.S. Senator, RFK was investigating mob ties and defense fraud when he was assassinated in 1968. He was reportedly shot from behind at close range, which contradicts all eyewitness accounts of Sirhan Sirhan’s position. RFK allegedly became aware of CIA surveillance just before Marilyn Monroe’s death. His briefcase, containing mob investigation files, reportedly disappeared during his final days and may have been tampered with by Robert Allen Hale posing as “FBI Agent Robert Taylor.”

Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK)

Civil rights leader and critic of the Vietnam War, MLK was reportedly being spied on by the same CIA faction surveilling the Kennedys. His murder has long been suspected to involve state collusion, including surveillance-related blackmail. The article suggests Hale may have been part of this overlapping network. FBI’s COINTELPRO has already been proven to have targeted King.

Judith Exner

Alleged mistress of JFK and mobster Sam Giancana, Exner was reportedly recruited by Robert Allen Hale to spy on JFK and RFK. She served as a conduit for mob-CIA intel exchanges. Her mysterious death has long raised suspicions. She represents one of several “honeytrap” operations used to control the Kennedys.

Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star with ties to both JFK and RFK, Monroe was reportedly used as a sexual lure and later subjected to intense surveillance by Fred Otash and Dr. Ralph Greenson. She died under suspicious circumstances after discussing atomic secrets with RFK. Her house was found to be bugged with CIA-style surveillance tech. She may have been “sheep-dipped” as a Communist to justify wiretaps on the Kennedys.

Mary Pinchot Meyer

Ex-wife of CIA officer Cord Meyer and JFK’s mistress, she was reportedly trying to engage JFK in LSD-fueled sexual exploration. She was murdered in 1964, and her diary was stolen by James Angleton. Mary’s death is one of the key unsolved Kennedy-compromise-related murders. She fits the profile of multiple women around the Kennedys who were eliminated after potential CIA compromise operations.

Jack Hale

Relative of Robert Allen Hale and Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce head, Jack Hale was murdered during the 1969 moon landing. He may have discovered the illegal wiretapping operation at JFK’s “Western White House” in Sinatra’s estate. His death was reportedly tied to Indian gaming and mob land deals on Cabazon tribal land. The use of a high-powered Sako bear rifle links him indirectly to Robert Allen Hale, who later became a famed Alaskan bear hunter.

Sam Giancana

Mob boss of the Chicago Outfit, Giancana was tied to Monroe, Sinatra, and the Kennedy compromises. He allegedly participated in plots to entrap or assassinate the Kennedys. His alliance with CIA figures made him central to Cold War black ops. His housekeeper was the last to see him alive before he was murdered before testifying.

Frank Sinatra

Singer and Kennedy friend whose Palm Springs estate was used as a site for CIA surveillance and entrapment ops. He reportedly fronted for Sam Giancana in casino deals. FBI files on Sinatra mysteriously vanished after J. Edgar Hoover’s death. Sinatra’s connections to mobbed-up Hollywood, the CIA, and the Kennedys remain a core part of this narrative.

Peter Lawford

JFK’s brother-in-law whose homes were used for Monroe and Kennedy liaisons. His Pacific Palisades residence was heavily bugged. Lawford is portrayed as a passive participant, caught in the CIA’s surveillance web. He connects the Hollywood elite directly to the Kennedy family.

Cabazon Indian Reservation

Site of Indian gaming expansion and suspected CIA laundering operations. Jack Hale’s death is possibly tied to gaming-related mob activity here. Later scandals involving defense contractors and the Octopus murders overlap here. The CIA’s alleged use of tribal sovereignty for covert funding pipelines is central to this thesis.

Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce

Served as a bridge between Indian land deals and white capital, granting mob-connected permits and zoning. Jack Hale, its head, may have been eliminated for interfering in this process. The Chamber played a role in legitimizing developments that were CIA-backed. It’s a node between covert money and public institutions.

General Dynamics / Convair

Major military contractors tied to IB Hale and the controversial F-111 fighter jet. JFK opposed the TFX contract, which was restored after his assassination. These firms benefit from wartime economies and Cold War escalation. Allegedly complicit in the broader motives behind JFK’s assassination.

CIA

Portrayed here as the ultimate puppeteer behind the Kennedy assassinations, surveillance state, and post-war corruption. Key operatives include Dulles, Angleton, and Hale. CIA ran sexual blackmail rings, LSD ops, and wiretap conspiracies. Their mission was preserving Cold War power for elite interests.

Was Robert Allen Hale involved in the murders of not only John F Kennedy and Robert F Kennedy but also Martin Luther King?

Remember, the only agency that could order surveillance on Bobby Kennedy, the Attorney General, was the CIA, because Bobby Kennedy approved all wiretaps at the DOJ and FBI.

The CIA finishing off its wiretapping targets makes much more sense if you place Robert Allen Hale at the homes of victims for wiretapping first.

James Angleton, CIA Counter Intelligence Chief, had the power of ordering domestic wiretaps on the Kennedy brothers, and Allen Dulles was his former boss. The fierce loyalty of Angleton for Dulles is legendary, and reputedly Dulles was called Q during the period after his firing to show he was still the own in charge.

Allen Dulles, former CIA Director, James Angleton’s former boss, had recently been fired by Kennedy, and Dulles was still directing surveillance operation from his home in Georgetown on Q Street.

A Winnipeg businessman named Giesbrecht reported a conversation he overheard regarding on spying on the Kennedys and Martin Luther King with the name of Oswald being mentioned. Geisbrecht even had a police sketch made of one of the men at the “assassination and surveillance talk” meeting who followed him for a few days after the meeting.. Geisbrecht said he stopped being followed after he reported his story to Jim Garrison.

And Kennedy’s were figuring out the CIA was doing the wiretapping, not Jimmy Hoffa. right before Marilyn Monroe‘s death Bobby Kennedy became aware that he was also being recorded as well as the president in Indio, California. Information about their affair, had become public now through Walter Winchell, and also Dorothy Kilgallen.

The Southern California surfer dude look of Robert Hale and Hale certainly seems to come through in the Winnipeg sketch. a very similar description is made of a surfer dude in the kitchen with Robert Kennedy before his murder.

Writer Penn Jones outlined 50 different people that were murdered who had relevant information or were witnesses for the warren commission for the investigation of the John F Kennedy murder.

Penn Jones wrote the book “Forgive My Grief” about the JFK assassin.

Just looking at the murders that we’ve outlined so far in this book where Robert Allen Hale is a suspect with the death of John Connolly’s daughter, Judith Exner, Marilyn Monroe, and Sharon Tate, you have a serial killer, who obviously has no sense of remorse or regret.

Once you murder a President and a Senator who is the Presidential hopeful, where do you start developing a conscious?

Would you use the information from Allen Dulles about who the witnesses were in the Warren commission investigation in order to eliminate the witnesses as well?

Famous comedian Richard Belzer even wrote a book about the over 50 deaths of JFK assassination witnesses. Again the profile fits a serial murder killing people with information related to Oswald and, not independent or unrelated murders.

After you blow the head of your sixteen year old wife with a twenty gauge shotgun behind the right ear, what moral hurdles do you have left in life?

And we have the Robert Kennedy headshot from behind the right ear with powder burns with 28 different witnesses saying Sirhan Sirhan was at at least 3 to 5 feet away from Bobby Kennedy, and in front of him with no access to shoot him from behind.

And of course, the same LA Coroner’s Examiner that did the autopsy for Marilyn Monroe and Sharon Tate was the same man who performed the autopsy on Robert Kennedy in Los Angeles.

How could any Coroner attribute a gunshot to a gunman standing 3 to 5 feet away from someone, standing face-to-face with them, to account for a point blank range shot behind the right ear into Bobby Kennedy’s skull?

We are a long way from documenting all the murders of the Kennedy sexual lures that aren’t even considered JFK assassination related murders.

Just one case is Mary Pinchot Meyer, who was murdered exactly one year after meeting John F Kennedy at a dance and beginning an affair with him.

Mary Pinchot Mayer was taking LSD orgasmic exploration courses from Dr. Timothy Leary, the CIA’s LSD pusher to the stars.

In that last fateful year, she may have suggested to JFK that they try LSD during sex. More on this later, as I am at the end of the Substack limit return here for additional addendums.

Robert Allen Hale’s father, IB Hale, the FBI agent turned General Dynamics fighter and Atlas rocket executive, also died in 1971 at a young age as well.

Just so the reader doesn’t think I am overstating the case against the Hales because a Ken Hale, annex-Navy and State Department official, threatened to “Waco” and “Jonestown” my whole family with flamethrowers, you can read Robert Allen Hale’s own daughter account of his rape of his older daughters, animal cruelty, and beating of his children.

Robert Allen Hale’s father has been painted as an All American FBI Agent, but something has gone seriously wrong in the parenting process when your child is involved in animal cruelty, beating his children, and raping his children.

Then there’s the interesting murder of Jack Hale in Palm Springs at the exact moment of the moon landing – the

so-called Moonwalk Murder and the Moonwalk Killer, still unsolved.

https://www.palmspringslife.com/the-moonwalk-killer-the-death-of-jack-hale/

https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/crime_courts/2019/07/29/who-killed-jack-hale-night-apollo-11-moon-landing/1811977001/

The Moonwalk Killer Murder case of Jack Hale is still unresolved, but earlier research of our group indicated that it was related to the granting of building permits and gaming licenses to known mob figures in Palm Springs as well as the Cabazon Indian nation.

There was interesting destruction of Frank Sinatra’s FBI files for his Palm Springs era when it was well known he was a front buyer for mobsters Sam Giancana and Johnny Roselli. Many of the Sinatra files ended or disappeared after the death of J Edgar Hoover of the FBI.

Jack Hale had been enticed by someone in his family to move to Palm Springs at the time of building out the Jack Kennedy “Western White House” in Palm Springs at the Sinatra Estate, complete with extensive bugging and surveillance equipment.

You may recall that Robert Allen Hale used several women as sexual lures in Palm Springs for the Kennedys at both the residents of Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. Building permits were granted to no mobsters currently being investigated at that time in 1962 by Robert F Kennedy.

So any wiretapping of the Kennedys would have been illegal at that time since Robert Kennedy was the Attorney General at that time and the only person who could authorize wiretappings in the United States. our research indicates Jack Hale may have tipped off the Kennedys’s about the trap in Palm Springs, with any builder, knowing that this was an obvious illegal activity against the attorney general in United States. Robert Kennedy insisted that Jack Kennedy meet with Marilyn Monroe at Bing Crosby’s estate instead ofthe extensive bungalow that was built for Jack Kennedy.

We need to conduct more research on Jack Hale, but he may also have been involved in Sam Giancana’s Chicago Outfit’s involvement in Indian gaming at the Cabazon Indian Reservation. Killing Jack Hale of Palm Springs at the exact time of the Apollo Moon Walk would ensure the story would be buried in the newspaper the next day with the news of the Moon Landing.

Jack Hale wasn’t just an insurance broker. He was installed as the head of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce at a young age, and was said to be coordinating the effort for Indian Gaming in Palm Springs. The Cabazon Indian Gaming case opened up all Idian Reservations to Indian Gaming across the country.

You may recall Indio is the home of the Cabazon Indian Tribe from the recent Netflix series on the Octopus murders of Danny Casalero. Indio was going to be the name of Casalero’s investigative book, and it is the only notes he took to his last meeting where he was murdered that he left hidden in his left shoe. The Octopus murders has been characterized as many things after the death of Danny Casalero, but I believe it was the network of Indian casinos across the country that was used by the CIA for money laundering with “Casino Jack Abramoff’ as the most obvious offender.

We’ve been reporting on casino Jack Abramoff for eight years along with his protégés doing operations in America elections like Paul Erickson.

We will have more on the Moonwalk Killing in future episodes, but there is more to the story of Jack Hale’s murder in Palm Springs.

Our group is also conducting covert research in murders conduct against Indian Tribes for oil, gas, and mineral rights on Indian Reservations. Our research group did several stories on the murderer William Hale a few years ago on the Osage oil murders in Oklahoma. This story was recently popularized bu the movie “Killers Of The Flower Moon”.

You may recall the play, “Ten Little Indians”, was about the process of killing off people at an English Mansion in Devon written by Agatha Christie.

I submit this is exactly the process used by Big Oil interests in the United States since the invention of the internal combustion engine to corner oil and mineral claims from the inheritors of Indian oil and mineral rights.

This process was established well before the founding of the CIA, and the CIA added drugs and gaming to a takeover a process well underway with oil and minerals in 1947.

Additional Notes -

Jack Hale was killed by a high powered sniper’s rifle at a distance of fifty feet, a marksman’s distance for a kill shot. Robert Allen Hale and his brother, like their father IB Hale, were well known sharpshooters.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce was the key liaison of the business community adjoining the Cabazon Indian lands. There were three very small Indian tribes near Palm Springs, not just the Cabazon Indian Reservation. The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce played a key roll for investing in Indian Gaming of the real estate development of the area.

There is also is the issue of the specialized Sako bear hunting rifle with only 1300 of those rifles being registered at that time in the United States. This type of bear hunting rifle was not in general use in California but more in Alaska where wild bears frequently are encountered and remote areas like the one Robert Allen Hale moved to at that time.

The Sako is a bear hunting rifle, and Robert Allen Hale became famous for bear hunting in Alaska only a few years after this murder.

We will present more research on this topic later.

Notes -

IB Hale’s TFX F-111 fighter was deemed a failure in Congress four day’s before the JFK assassination. The JFK assassination gave the General Dynamics F-111 new life.

IB Hale’s Convair and General Dynamics are still going string in the Ukraine War with new missile sales again today.

IB Hale’s wife helped Oswald up to three different jobs including the Texas School Book Depository and a U-2 photo interpretation lab called Jaggers in Dallas.

And the DoD even reengineered the General Dynamics missiles to be launched from Russian missile launchers recently.