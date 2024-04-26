In this series, we have been chronicling how Washington DC took over Hollywood with the formation of the CIA after World War II in something I call Operation Hollywood.

After calling the Hollywood Ten on the carpet in the Fall of 1947 in Washington, DC, with primarily cooperative witnesses like Ronald Reagan, Walt Disney, and Jack Warner, the House UnAmerican Activities Committee (HUAC) was ready to bear its fangs in 1948.

The House UnAmerican Activities attack dog had munched on Hollywood writers in late 1947; they were ready for the fresh bone of Alger Hiss and the State Department in 1948.

Alger Hiss was a promising young lawyer who was a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes and had gone into President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s US State Department, who later helped negotiate the Yalta meeting with Stalin and the United Nations Security Council.

He also proposed a World Health Organization based on cooperation among nations without military or lockdown authority and without outside private funding influence.

Future CIA Director Allen Dulles had a bone to pick with Alger Hiss, going all the way back to Dulles’ unsuccessful attempt in 1933 to stage a military coup against FDR, called “the Business Plot,” based on the premise that FDR was a Communist.

https://allthatsinteresting.com/the-business-plot

The Business Plot was widely seen as a coup ordered by John D. Rockefeller using Allen Dulles and his Sullivan and Cromwell law firm to do the dirty work payouts for the coup.

https://markthomaskrone.wordpress.com/tag/allen-dulles/

Given that Allen Dulles had tried to overthrow Franklin Delano Roosevelt in a military coup in 1933 called the Business Plot, and after the Business Plot failed, Dulles feared a reprisal investigation and prosecution from FDR and specifically Alger Hiss as the lead investigator.

Dulles believed Alger Hiss was leading that prosecution. The Business Plot was unsuccessful due to General Smedley Butler, who was supposed to lead to a coup, exposing the plot before it was executed.

To spy on Alger Hiss and, in turn, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1935, Allen Dulles had their operative Whitaker Chambers befriend Alger Hiss, a Columbia University dropout, with a story he was down on his luck and in need of a place to stay.

Alger Hiss obliged and let Whitaker Chambers stay at the Hiss house for a few weeks and do odd jobs out of sympathy for the down-on-his-luck Ivy League dropout.

At that time, Whitaker Chambers stole Secret State Department documents from Hiss beginning in 1935 and potentially on many return break-ins through World War II to steal key FDR documents. Dulles hoped to find out what evidence Hiss and FDR had against the Wall Street Business Plot conspirators initially, but then Dulles wanted to know FDR’s foreign policy plans throughout his succeeding terms in the Presidency through 1945. The original, stolen 1938 Secret State Department documents were later clumsily retyped on a Woodstock typewriter owned by Hiss in 1948 by spy Whitaker Chambers.

Now, after the war in 1948, Dulles brings back Whitaker Chambers to say Alger Hiss is a Communist, using Richard Nixon to create the show in Congress. The State Department documents typed on the Woodstock typewriter are presented as the key incriminating evidence, a typewriter that did not exist in 1938.

In 1948, Nixon and Dulles had Chambers type up the Secret State Department documents Chambers stole in 1938 from the Alger Hiss home on a Woodstock typewriter that didn’t exist in 1938.

Chambers framed Hiss, saying Hiss actually typed the Secret documents and passed them to Communist agents in a pumpkin from a pumpkin patch in Maryland, hence them being called “The Pumpkin Papers”.

Supposedly Alger Hiss had the foresight in 1938 to not only transcribed his Secret State Department documents on a Woodstock typewriter that wouldn’t exist for ten years, but he also had the foresight to photograph the paper and put them in a pumpkin in a pumpkin patch.

This Woodstock typewriter exculpatory evidence would exonerate Alger Hiss from the frame up is not allowed in the HUAC hearings or at Hiss’ perjury trial. Hiss was convicted in the minds of the American public that he was a Communist spy, hokey Pumpkin Patch story and all.

These same CIA teams that created these fake Communist spy HUAC narratives in 1947 and 1948 are going to be the same people who plot the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Don’t worry Octopus Murder researchers, all these roads lead to Indio, JFK, RFK, Marilyn Monroe, Sam Giancana, Frank Sinatra, IB Hale, and Robert Allen Hale. All this is coming your way in this series.

As most people who are familiar with Marilyn Monroe death on August 5th, 1962, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was being sped away from brother-in-law Peter Lawford’s home on 625 Beach Road in an apparent set up to frame RFK in the death of Marilyn Monroe. Monroe was supposed to arrive at the Lawford home that evening, but she never made it. Being caught with the doctor of Marilyn Monroe on the night she died seem like a preplanned event to frame the Attorney General.

We will cover all these intrigues with Marilyn Monroe and all the Kennedy sexual lures used by Robert Allen Hale to smear the Kennedys. We will also cover…

Mobster hangouts in Indio.

Sinatra’s Indio Kennedy Trap,

Marilyn Monroe compromise,

LSD and Hollywood,

The Bing Crosby Kennedy Trap When Bobby Kennedy Said No To The Sinatra Kennedy Trap,

The Bing Crosby Kennedy Trap With Marilyn Monroe,

How LSD For Kennedy Starlets Turned Into LSD For Everyone In San Francisco And Laurel Canyon,

And Mob receipts coming out our ears,

And dis Marilyn die at the base of the Indio gold mine? And is it the Lost Mormon Gold Mine? Warhol’s 1962 Marylin Lost In Gold.

Now for the deep dive on how the CIA used HUAC and its successors to smear and undermine. We will get to Laurel Canyon soon.

https://www.britannica.com/money/House-Un-American-Activities-Committee

Another future American President, Richard Nixon, would attack a new target, a surefire cinch nominee for the Supreme Court, no less than the US State Department official who had set up the United Nations Security Council and had proposed a cooperative approach to the World Health Organization.

As a fresh-faced Congressman from California with complete support from Senator Prescott Bush, Nixon had extensive connections to Allen Dulles of the newly formed CIA. Nixon was used to tearing into Alger Hiss, a Roosevelt New Deal Democrat that had the strange idea that the United Nations and the World Health Organization were not a jobs programs for out-of-work Nazi intelligence officers and Nazi scientists.

Nixon made it clear that the United Nations and soon-to-be-formed NATO Defense League and any UN organization formed in Post-War Europe wouldn’t bear the mark of Alger Hiss’ egalitarian thinking about nationhood and sovereign self-determination. The 1948 HUAC Spy Trial of Alger Hiss was the unofficial start of the Cold War regarding reprisals against Americans in Government, not just those pesky Hollywood Ten writers in the 1947 HUAC Hearings.

I had the chance to meet Alger Hiss on a national speaking tour to protest his innocence of the accusation he was a Communist spy at the State Department. He didn’t blame Nixon or Whitaker Chambers, the CIA informant that he took sympathy on and hired for odd jobs at his house. Hiss thought Henry Kissinger had targeted him from the beginning, and Nixon was just the fresh new mouthpiece from California. Chambers clumsily retyped 1938 State Department papers on Hiss’ Woodstock typewriter to convict Hiss, a typewriter that did not exist before World War II.

The CIA’s message was clear - if FDR’s key man at Yalta, who created the United Nations and the WHO, wasn’t safe, no one was safe from the talons of the CIA. The public execution-style interrogations the CIA had adopted with Alger Hiss would become commonplace with McCarthy Hearings that would follow, sending a clear message that the Cold War was going to be long and cold.

These HUAC hearings and the later Hiss trial set up the anti-Communist atmosphere in 1960, as John F. Kennedy ran against Richard Nixon for President. Twelve years later, the same group that plotted the Business Plot is now running the CIA, namely Allen Dulles.

In our next Part Five, we will introduce the Nixon - Kennedy showdown and the introduction of gangsters into the election to poison the Kennedy Administration, led by Sam Giancana of the Chicago Outfit mob.

Of course, Sam Giancana will lead to the rape and death and Marilyn Monroe and the use of Monroe as a sexual lure for JFK. Monroe was used as a sexual lure at the Winter home of Sam Giancana in Palm Spring, California. Monroe was made available to JFK at the Bing Crosby home in Palm Springs where Giancana wintered with Frank Sinatra.

We will look into the four John F. Kennedy trysts with Monroe at the Crosby Palm Springs locations, with a certain “mysterious”FBI Agent Robert Taylor” always watching. Clayton Taylor was the FBI Agent who opened an FBI office in Indio when John F. Kennedy was elected, and Indio became a haven for the Chicago Outfit Mob to continue operations without the Bobby Kennedy wiretaps in Chicago.

Of course, tansportation is arranged frequently for one Marilyn Monroe to bisit the Kennedys in Palm Springs as well.

There are differing accounts of how many Kennedy-Monroe trysts actually occurred, but we will document them all including others involving the CIA handler Robert Allen Hale.

We will present the evidence and the curious case of “FBI Agent Robert Taylor” matching the description of Robert Allen Hale, who drives Robert Kennedy to and from these Bing Crosby locations for these four parties.

RFK’s briefcase seems to go magically missing when “Robert Taylor” is doing the driving. The RFK briefcase, which is the briefcase of the Attorney General, contains the legal documents and evidence in the mob case against Sam Giancana.

This RFK briefcase magically shows up again later after being missing with “FBI Agent Robert Taylor”. We will explore these Marilyn Monroe trysts with the Kennedys in Palm Springs, California and the magical “FBI Office” that pops up there in February of 1961, opened by “FBI Agent Robert Taylor”.

https://www.iamnotastalker.com/tag/peter-lawfords-former-house/

We will also explore the murder of JFK lover Mary Pinchot Meyer in Washington, DC, the ex-wife of Cord Meyer, Deputy Director of the CIA.

The family Golden Retriever was also run over before the Meyer murder to silence a potential protection alarm for Mary Meyer.

Mary Meyer’s nine-year-old son was also run over and killed to eliminate another possible alarm for her safety, leading to her experimentation with LSD in her grief. Meyer was shot in the back and then in the head on October 12th, 1964, as she walked along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal in Potomac, Maryland. James Angleton of the CIA broke into her home to steal her diary after her murder.

I toured the Mary Pinchot Meyer murder scene with a famed 9/11 author in DC. Early in my investigations, I became convinced Robert Allen Hale ran over her son and then later killed her on orders of Allen Dulles to cover up how she was used as a Kennedy sexual lure in Georgetown.

We will discuss her weird LSD and “sexual exploration” therapy used to discredit her after the death of JFK, which in turn led to Timothy Leary’s trip to California for promoting LSD. Leary was used by the CIA to lead the LSD-fueled “Summer of Love” in 1967 and the Laurel Canyon LSD-inspired music and sexual revolution in 1968 in Los Angeles with Charles Manson.

https://hudsonvalleyone.com/2016/04/28/long-strange-trip-upstate-films-to-screen-dying-to-know-ram-dass-and-timothy-leary/

Leary was certainly in constant communication with his CIA handler, who I have posited as Robert Allen Hale. LSD was a key lubricant to making parties transform from passively watching sixteen naked teenage girls in a pool to the gang rapes of the teen girls and the resulting compromise and DC and Hollywood leverage that was gained from those rapes.

Mary Pinchot Meyer did LSD with artist Kenneth Noland, so perhaps John F. Kennedy was never willing to cross that bridge with Meyer. Compromise is far easier with the help of LSD and Timothy Leary at a pool party.

After Timothy Leary brought into the drug therapy of Mary Pinchot MeyerWas, she was introduced to “orgasmic therapy” really just a euphemism for gang rape in my opinion. And Mary Pinchot Meyer is one of many lures of JFK and RFK who were murdered and tortured, and we will explore all the murders.

We will also explore the Pacific Palisades beach house of Kennedy's brother-in-law, Peter Lawford, and the reported trysts there with Marilyn Monroe.

Since Lawford bought the home in 1956, 625 Palisades Beach Road has been used to compromise John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, again with obvious state sponsorship. This 625 Palisade residence was just down the street from two more studio heads, Jack Warner of Warner Brother and Sam Goldwyn of MGM.

The great Peter Duke, a long-time Hollywood creative consultant who lives in Pacific Palisades, has been my long-time collaborator on our Washington, DC meets Hollywood show, @TheDukeReport. Peter and I have done many videos at this location in Pacific Palisades, which once housed MGM mogul Louis B. Mayer.

Supposedly, the idea for the Academy Awards was born on the porch here when Louis asked, “What if I gave out Awards for my movies and then charged the press to publicize the event?” or something to that effect. We will be returning to this Monroe house as well in our story.

I have also added Los Angeles investigative journalist Penny Shepherd with Dave Zublick to my regular investigative beat with Awake Nation News on Fridays at 8:30 AM Central to dive even deeper into the Washington, DC meets Hollywood topics and research.

Notes -

The ghost of Citizen Kane is said to live at 625 Beach.

https://hollywoodessays.com/2012/09/09/the-legendary-ghosts-of-625-palisades-beach-road/