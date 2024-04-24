George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Webb's avatar
George Webb
Apr 28, 2024

here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.

Hi, George!

Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.

Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:

You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.

You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.

You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.

You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.

You helped John to establish his channel

You helped Mark to establish his channel

You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.

You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.

You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.

You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.

You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.

You helped your friend to receive her transplant.

You have been helping

the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.

You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.

You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”

You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.

And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!

Rock on, George!

You’re The Greatest!

God bless you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture