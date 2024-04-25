In this series, we have been chronicling how Washington DC took over Hollywood with the formation of the CIA after World War II in something I call Operation Hollywood.

🧩 Article Summary

👤 People

George Webb

Author of the Operation Hollywood series, Webb collaborates with JFK researchers and the son of an FBI agent to uncover CIA blackmail networks embedded in Hollywood and Cold War policy. He coins the "mosaic method" of investigation—combining historical documents, interviews, and site visits. Webb’s writing aims to identify deep state actors and reclaim Constitutional accountability. He positions Robert and IB Hale as central figures in compromising JFK and RFK.

John O’Loughlin

Son of FBI agent Thomas O’Loughlin, he worked closely with Webb to study CIA-Kennedy conflicts through primary sources and rare books. He provided Webb access to firsthand accounts and documents from his father’s time in the FBI and White House. John's background in research helped form the foundation of Let’s Call Him McDuff. He represents a bridge between insider knowledge and independent inquiry.

Thomas O’Loughlin

FBI agent under J. Edgar Hoover and later military advisor to Robert F. Kennedy’s Cuba Working Group under Colonel Edward Lansdale. He worked inside the Kennedy White House during pivotal Cold War moments. His perspective informed Webb’s book on CIA-Kennedy clashes. O’Loughlin’s shift from FBI to military intelligence reflects internal divisions over Cuba policy.

Robert Allen Hale

Son of IB Hale, Robert Allen Hale is portrayed as a CIA-linked operative who used Marilyn Monroe and hidden surveillance to compromise both JFK and RFK. He later shot Governor John Connally’s daughter in 1962, yet reemerged in Hollywood circles, marrying Joel Freeman’s stepdaughter. Hale is accused of placing hidden cameras in Sinatra’s home and orchestrating sexual blackmail through Lookout Mountain and Bing Crosby’s mansions. His real estate schemes involved squatting on federal mining land using cult fronts.

Insall Bailey (IB) Hale

CIA handler, FBI agent, and later executive at defense contractors like General Dynamics and General Atomics. IB Hale is depicted as the intelligence overlord behind Oswald, cult land grabs, and Kennedy compromise ops. He transitioned from federal law enforcement to private aerospace after WWII, exemplifying the merging of intelligence and industry. His networks in Midland oil, HL Hunt circles, and uranium claims underpin the covert operations described.

Virginia Kingsbery Hale

Wife of IB Hale, her family background is under investigation for ties to the Bayley and Kingsbery families and possible CIA/cult lineage. She’s suggested to have been involved in facilitating social operations or fronts for intelligence work. Her wedding court is being examined for intelligence-linked participants. Her identity may hold keys to genealogical links within CIA operations.

Joel Freeman

Hollywood executive and stepfather-in-law to Robert Allen Hale, Freeman ran Warner Brothers and previously worked with Dory Schary at MGM. He lived with Schary during WWII while stationed at Lookout Mountain, involved in government propaganda films. Freeman’s ties to Hale and Hollywood suggest he helped funnel intelligence-backed operations into studio culture. His position made him a gatekeeper to contracts and studio power during the Cold War.

John F. Kennedy (JFK)

President Kennedy is portrayed as a primary target of CIA compromise operations involving Monroe, Hale, and mob-connected Hollywood figures like Bing Crosby. His alleged trysts at Tamarisk and Crosby’s mansions were caught on surveillance as part of sexual blackmail. The entrapments are linked to CIA-planned coups like Operation Mongoose and may have factored into his assassination. His romance with Monroe and clashes with the CIA form the emotional center of the story.

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK)

RFK, like his brother, was compromised through connections to Monroe and other women controlled by CIA operatives like Hale. He worked with Thomas O’Loughlin in the Cuba Working Group, often clashing with CIA policy. His aggressive anti-Mafia and anti-CIA positions made him a target. His assassination is tied into the same networks surrounding Monroe and Mongoose.

Lee Harvey Oswald

Portrayed not as a lone gunman but as a CIA asset groomed by IB Hale and connected to Robert Allen Hale through Arlington Heights High School. He was moved through the Civil Air Patrol by David Ferrie, and later into the Marines to pass secrets at Atsugi Air Base. His expendability made him the perfect patsy in the JFK assassination. His background is recontextualized through the Hale network.

James Baker

CIA agent turned cult leader, Baker is cited as developing the idea of using cults to squat on land with strategic mineral resources. His activities represent the blending of psychological operations with real estate and mineral wealth exploitation. His connection to IB Hale is used to explain the use of Manson-style cults to capture federal mining claims. Baker exemplifies covert operations gone domestic.

Bing Crosby

Crosby is revealed as a key player in CIA-Hollywood crossover, hosting JFK compromise meetings with Monroe at his Palm Springs properties. He had long-standing mob ties dating back to the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre and played host to Sinatra and the Rat Pack. His estates were wired by Robert Allen Hale for surveillance. His public persona is challenged by a darker intelligence-linked role.

Frank Sinatra

Part of the Rat Pack, Sinatra’s homes allegedly hosted Monroe-Kennedy trysts and were rigged with surveillance by Hale. He’s implicated as an enabler of CIA compromise plots. His connections to the Mob and Hollywood made him a valuable intermediary. Webb implies Sinatra knew of, and allowed, the entrapment operations.

Sharon Tate

RFK “lure” and wife of Roman Polanski, Tate was murdered in what is framed as a continuation of the Hale blackmail strategy. Her death near Manson-occupied property with uranium claims raises suspicions of CIA involvement. Tate's murder is linked to eliminating loose ends in the Kennedy compromise operations. Her case is tied to Marilyn Monroe’s and Monroe's broader intelligence use.

Charles Manson

Manson is presented as a CIA proxy used to squat on gold and uranium claims across California and Nevada. His cult's occupation of the Spahn, Myers, and Walker Ranches eliminated other potential claimants. His movement was allegedly coordinated through IB Hale and James Baker. Manson's crimes were used to cover up state intelligence objectives.

David Ferrie

Mentor to Oswald in Civil Air Patrol, Ferrie helped guide him into U2-related operations and was later investigated by Jim Garrison. He serves as a key operative in Oswald’s grooming for CIA missions. Ferrie’s death cut short deeper investigations into the JFK assassination. He links Oswald to domestic intelligence prior to the assassination.

Bruce Lee

Martial artist who received his first Hollywood break through Jay Sebring. Sebring’s murder in the Manson-Tate killings adds Lee as a peripheral yet symbolic figure of Hollywood’s compromised entry pipeline. Bruce Lee’s trajectory touches the web of the Hales' network indirectly. His inclusion signals how many lives intersected with the darker undercurrents of Hollywood’s postwar intelligence phase.

Jay Sebring

Hollywood stylist and Monroe confidant, Sebring was killed alongside Tate. He helped launch Bruce Lee’s film career. His relationship with Tate and Monroe put him in the orbit of CIA compromise networks. Sebring’s death is seen as collateral damage in silencing witnesses.

🏛️ Organizations

CIA

Central to the entire story, the CIA is portrayed as infiltrating Hollywood post-WWII using compromise tactics—blackmail, sexual lures, cults, and mineral land grabs. It took over operations initiated by OSS and used studios like Warner Brothers, and facilities like Lookout Mountain, to manipulate narratives. The agency viewed Monroe and the Kennedy brothers as both tools and threats. Its influence extended into aerospace, media, oil, and organized crime.

FBI

Initially run by J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI is presented as the domestic counterpart to CIA international operations, often overlapping with Hale-linked compromise plots. Through agents like Thomas O’Loughlin, the Bureau sought to counter or expose CIA overreach. However, rogue agents like IB Hale flipped from the FBI to the CIA-industrial complex. FBI personnel files also enabled tracking and blacklisting in Hollywood.

Lookout Mountain Air Force Station

Secret military film facility in Los Angeles used to process atomic test footage and covert propaganda. Robert Allen Hale allegedly got Monroe top-secret clearance here. It served as a filming, entrapment, and intelligence coordination center. Tied deeply into the Hollywood-intelligence nexus.

General Dynamics / Convair / General Atomics

Postwar aerospace firms where IB Hale transitioned from federal law enforcement. These companies were involved in missile and spy plane development (e.g., ICBMs, F-111). Their leadership was deeply intertwined with intelligence operations. These companies benefited from Hale’s dual roles in defense and covert operations.

CIA Cult Compromise Ranches (Spahn, Myers, Walker)

All occupied by the Manson Family and targeted for squatting over gold and uranium claims. Their federal seizure after the murders allowed the state to neutralize private claims. Used as fronts for CIA mineral acquisition. Integral to the "cults over mines" tactic.

Tamarisk Country Club / Coachella Valley Estates

Retreat locations for Bing Crosby and Sinatra used to compromise political figures like JFK. Located far enough from LA to ensure privacy, yet close enough for logistics. Surveillance traps were laid in these desert mansions. The region played a critical role in Kennedy-Monroe entrapments.

Introduction

Part of putting the pieces of history together in valuable insights, or what I call “payoff,” is knowing the history to begin with, not at a surface level. If you want to write about the CIA and the Kennedy Assassination, you probably want to spend some time with people who worked directly for the Kennedys at that time and were involved in their fight with the CIA.

I have had the pleasure of working with the son of the FBI Agent turned military advisor to Robert Kennedy’s Cuba Working Group in the Kennedy Whitehouse daily for several years and frequently over the last seven years. I wrote the book, “Let’s Call Him McDuff,” about his experiences in the 1950s working for J Edgar Hoover with the FBI and then moving to the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1962 to work for Robert Kennedy’s Cuba Working Group under Colonel Edward Landsdale.

This deep dive into the Kennedys’ battle with the CIA over the future of Cuba led me on a tour de force of research, including reading a bookshelf of authors writing about the CIA’s early history, including such books as “The Secret Team,” “The Poisoner In Chief”, many others with only a few of the books pictured below.

John OLoughlin, son of FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin, introduced me to a slew of books he had already scoured over the previous decade in his research on his FBI Agent father’s year with J. Edgar Hoover and the Kennedys. It was truly a treasure trove of CIA history and analysis.

Of the dozens of books I have researched on this topic, I believe the key is to cross-reference the works and engage amateur and professional historians worldwide in continuing the research. I believe getting to the bottom of CIA machinations is the key to getting the Constitution back in America.

I have written numerous books on this overlooked linchpin of Insall Bailey Hale and his son Robert Allen Hale, which unlocks so much of this CIA history of the Kennedy compromise and worse. IB Hale’s key operative, Lee Harvey Oswald, links together much of the JFK Assassination scholarship with the CIA authors and research as well.

New research from all over the world on this topic arrives in my mailbox every day, and I republish new insights as soon as a critical mass is achieved for a new publication. For instance, who was IB Hale married to?

Who is Virginia Kingsbery, the wife of IB Hale?

Virginia Hales wedding court.

Did IB Hale’s son, Robert Allen Hale and William Hale, establish “cults” on ranches on California to establish gold claims in Palm Springs and Los Angeles, moving the Manson Family in to move gold miners of Government Land Office mining claims? Is there a Bayley family connection? Insall Bayley Hale certainly seems to suggest a family connection.

Did the Bayley Dorris Ranch come up dry for gold or did IB Hale have the government buy it for later mining?

We know all the Manson Family ranches had either gold or uranium claims at the time of the Manson Family adverse possessions with the cults.

The Spahn Ranch which was occupied by Mansons also was bought up by the government shortly after the Manson murders of RFK sexual lure, Sharon Tate. This effectively eliminated any gold or uranium mining claims to the property because of trespass laws.

The Myers Ranch occupied by the Mansons had both gold and uranium claims as did the Walker Ranch where the Mansons were arrested. Did IB Hale get greedy wanting to put the uranium in his ICBM missiles? We ask these types of qui bono and modus operandi questions to understand the motivations of the characters involved in our research.

Who were his close associates of IB Hale at the FBI, in the Texas oil business, and then in the Texas defense contractor business? How could the man in charge of Security at fighter manufacturer General Dynamics go on to become the CEO of an ICBM rocket company (Convair and General Atomics)?

This historical and document record research is augmented by hundreds of on-site visits and interviews accompanied by week-long news gathering events we call “charrettes” in places like Washington, DC, New Orleans, and Dallas.

For instance, how does Robert Allen Hale go from shooting John Connally’s daughter in the back of the head with a shotgun in 1962 to marrying Joel Freeman’s step daughter in 1970. Freeman was running Warner Brother Studio at the time.

This is the process of evaluating every lead for its connections to solve the puzzle of Hollywood murders.

Every lead is discussed and followed up on, cross-referenced, and cross-checked to build on the available knowledge base of fact.

IB Hale going into the oil business in Midland, Texas, after his time in the FBI, following his TCU teammate in Dallas working for the famous HL Hunt of the Hunt brothers is just one example in building out the timeline for the CIA handler of Lee Harvey Oswald. Following the CIA “cults over oil wells and gold mines,” phenomenon is also essential. IB Hale’s associations with the CIA Agent turned cult leader, James Baker, is also examined as just one example.

Looking at friends of IB Hale like Jim Baker, who developed the idea for the CIA to use “cults” to squat on potential oil wells or gold mines, is just one example of building the mosaic of who IB Hale was, but just one example of the hundred used to build the IB Hale mosaic.

Looking at the places where IB Hale’s son, Robert Allen Hale, used to try to compromise John F Kennedy in a Marilyn Monroe sex scandal, like Bing Crosby’s various retreats and mansions, is just another example of this “mosaic method” of putting the pieces of the Kennedy puzzle together.

The reader might not be familiar with the Coachella Valley, and Bing Crosby’s vacation spot there, where some writers contend not one but three trysts were consummated between JFK and Marilyn Monroe, is an important part of the Kennedy Compromise timeline by Robert Allen Hale. Follow the gangsters and entertainers, you find Robert Allen Hale and Kennedy Compromise.

Hollywood elites used Palm Springs as the “last stop before home” when train travel was still the only method to get from coast to coast before airline travel after World War II. If you were going to have an elicit tryst, Tamarisk was your last chance in pre-World War II days. It’s tradition of “just far enough away in the desert” continued into the Kennedy years with Crosby and Sinatra both playing hosts to gangsters and Robert Allen Hale compromise traps.

With each tidbit of information from our international group of researchers from newspaper sources or government documents, gradually the mosaic of the Hales’ attempts to compromise both John F Kennedy and Robert Fitzgerald, Kennedy comes into focus, using the mob connections of Bing Crosby and the Rat Pack, seemingly at every turn in between 1961 and the death of John F. Kennedy.

Gradually, a timeline is constructed and overlaid on a map of key rendezvous points of the Kennedy compromise traps, and the bigger picture becomes more evident with Hales’ monomaniacal focus on compromising the Kennedys.

“Robin And The Seven Hoods” was almost a group admission to the Rat Pack's complicit hosting of Marilyn Monroe lures for John F. Kennedy by Robert Allen Hale. Bing Crosby’s involvement with rolling up the Chicago Outfit’s power went all the way back to Al Capone St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, where Crosby liquored up the Bugsy Moran targets before they were all blown away a few hours later.

No sacred angles like Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra can be spared in order to uncover the truth of Robert Allen Hale’s relentless entrapment of the Kennedys. If you believe Bing just sang “White Christmas,” well, this story may not be to your liking.

In any case, these are but a few examples of our researchers’ “mosaic method” for putting together the real truth to so many murder mysteries, including JFK, RFK, Marilyn Monroe, Sharon Tate, and many others never far from the orbit of IB and Robert Allen Hale.

All the hidden cameras Robert Allen Hale put into the Sinatra House would have to await another lair for entrapment. No lead is too small for our group of international researchers to follow in building a social graph of our research characters.

Police reports, traffic tickets, news articles, common photographs, etc all become part of the mosaic our researchers tackle.

Murder victim Jay Sebring got martial arts expert Bruce Lee his first job in Hollywood.

Other IB Hale notes -