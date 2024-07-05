Readers of Tom O’Neill’s book, “Chaos,” about the Manson Family, are always shocked to read how the Charles Manson Family patrolled the most essential strategic military pass on the West Coast with a fleet of high-tech dune buggies.

O’Neill never considered where Charlie Manson or his family had a garage with tools, parts, and expertise to convert Volkswagen cars into dune buggies. Still, instead, the dune buggies magically appear at the Santa Susana Pass, ready for use with Manson’s armed patrols. O’Neill also doesn’t question how Manson and Family members found an arsenal of weapons and ammunition either.

Where Manson sourced all the rifles and ammunition is never pursued much in the investigations or the book, although this is naturally one of the first traces a law enforcement investigator would undertake.

Manson openly threatened law enforcement officers that he had professional snipers training their beads on the police who visited them. Think back to your traffic stops with police and think how many times you told the officer who pulled you over that your snipers had a bead on them. Also, O’Neill neglected to say to you in his “Chaos” book that this same Santa Susana Pass was the location of a plutonium bomb factory, a small but significant detail.

Consider also that General Curtis “Bombs Away” LeMay also worked for an explosives manufacturer in nearby Chatsworth and that explosives manufacturer employed ex-Nazi assassination squads led by Otto Skorzenzy, who had a close relationship with General Curtis LeMay.

You quickly get the impression that it was actually General LeMay’s snipers and assassins waiting in the bushes providing the security of LeMay’s secret project at the Santa Susana Pass, not Manson’s.

In all probability, Charlie Manson and the “Family” was just the first line of defense for General Curtis LeMay’s Santa Susana Plutonium Bomb Factory. If you got through Manson’s first line of dune buggies and horse patrols, snipers probably awaited you as you climbed toward the Plutonium Bomb Factory.

But you already get the idea that none of the books like “Helter Skelter” ever covered these crucial details about the Plutonium Bomb Factory. I took the liberty of spoofing the idea that just Charlie Manson and his Family would be the only defense for a Plutonium Bomb Factory, which I call the Plutonium Thunderdome.