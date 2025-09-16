Part 1 — Start with the wounds

I’m George Webb, and I’m standing here in Utah telling you this Charlie Kirk murder case is simple if you begin with the body and not the headlines.

The entry wound is just under Charlie’s right ear, and the exit blows out at the left carotid — two points that already give you a line to work from.

A first-year med student could stick a dowel or string between those two holes and trace it back to where the shot originated. That’s not speculation, that’s physics.

I keep repeating that I’m not trying to be the forensic lab; I’m insisting the lab comes first, because when you have geometry, you don’t need gossip.

Everything else becomes noise once the line of fire is fixed, and the line of fire doesn’t care what’s trending on social media.

It’s the simplest discipline in the world: start with entry, end with exit, and then walk the string back. I don’t necessarily think Zack is correct that Kash Patel is lying, but the Salt Lake City ATF group that is handling the investigation, which has been running drugs since Iran-Contra, is lying.

That’s why I’ve said this is solvable in ten seconds if you’re honest about the wound path. Don’t start with Discord chats, don’t start with culture-war headlines, start with the red line that leaves the body. Once you’ve got that, you already know if the roof shooter story even fits the physics. And in this case, it doesn’t.

Part 2 — About the ROTC kid

Now, let’s talk about Tyler Robinson, the ROTC kid.

I’m not denying he was on the roof, or that he may have touched the rifle, or that his palm print could be on parts of it. But presence is not trajectory, and trajectory is what convicts or clears. You cannot put a man in prison for being where the cameras were told to look when the wound path points somewhere else entirely.

I’ve said repeatedly, I’m not canonizing the young man. He could have been assembling and disassembling a weapon, he could have been ordered into a counter-sniper position, he could have been decoy, a White Rabbit running to garner all the post murder scrutiny. That’s how these operations run — you seed the stage with visible bodies and then control the narrative around them.

We found all the Universities in Utah that have “trans’ discord groups are actually Air Force ROTC groups running “trans” psy ops.

What I’m saying is the geometry doesn’t fit him as the triggerman. He might have been an accessory, he might have been misled, he might have been set up, but he is not on the line that goes right-ear to left-carotid. And until someone shows me an ROTC kid with the power to bend bullets, that’s the end of that story.

Part 3 — The sniper who did the homework

I defer the real frame-by-frame to a Marine sniper publishing as Outside the Overton. He’s done the camera work — nine angles exist, he’s shown four — and all of them confirm the same geometry.

He points out the exit is bigger than the entry, the blood spatter direction matches, and in some frames you can literally see the projectile in air. That’s what you’d expect from a low-energy, subsonic round — visible against the background.

When a qualified sniper lays it out, I don’t need to reinvent the wheel. I cite his work, I credit him, and I move forward to motive. Forensics solves the “what” and the “from where.” The only questions left are “who” and “why.” The Why is going to be Charlie Kirk against the Ukraine War.

The Ukraine, Utah connection is just too profitable, just like Iran-Contra, only Utah. More on that later when I am out of Utah alive.

That’s why I say: start with the line, then look for who could have occupied that line. If the path points higher, more oblique, from a different corner, then you know it’s not the easy scapegoat on the roof. The wound makes liars out of press releases every time.

Part 4 — The smokescreen

Here’s where the circus comes in. Every time the story turns to trans identity, hormones, or gender debates, I know I’m watching the Iran-Contra diversion tape all over again. Utah Contra is Iran-Contra all over again, just a different state.

During Iran-Contra, they gave us the stained dress, the salacious side story, while the real logistics of drugs, planes, and money vanished into the fog. Same move, different decade.

It works because culture-war bait is cheap and sticky. Get people arguing about identity politics, and you never have to answer questions about logistics chains or governors who green-lighted airstrips. The wound path doesn’t care about hashtags, the spatter doesn’t care about bathroom bills. That’s why I keep hammering: stay with the body, not the smokescreen.

If you want to know why the media keeps looping back to “trans shooter,” it’s because they need a diversion that can scale, that can pull in both sides of the aisle. The louder that fight gets, the further we drift from Utah Contra.

Part 5 — White-Rabbit PSY-OPs and ROTC

I’ve walked these campuses. I’ve seen the ROTC detachments that are not just marching kids in uniforms but training in information operations. Some of these Air Force groups — the Detachments 850s, 855s, 860s — have psychological operations units. That means their job is to plant rabbits and watch the crowd chase.

Put a few ROTC kids where cameras can see them, and you have instant suspects. Flood Discord and Steam with chatter, and you have instant narrative fuel. That’s the practice run: the white rabbit scam, where the public burns calories on the patsy while the real operator steps offstage.

I’m saying plainly: if you ignore the psych-ops role of these units, you will never understand how the staging works. The body says the shot came from one line; the PSYOPs explain why the press is still staring at another.

Part 6 — Utah Contra in context

Why do I call it Utah Contra? Because the pattern smells like Iran-Contra, smells like Fast and Furious, smells like Mena, Arkansas. You need a governor who will look the other way while planes full of sensitive cargo land, and history shows us governors have been swapped in and out for just that job.

Bill “Don’t Short The Laundry” Barr hands out journalism awards for Iran-Contra reporting that “Reagan sold TOW missiles to Iran” rather than that he conducted drug trafficking by the CIA to Mena, Arkansas, with Bill Clinton as Governor.

Louisiana said no. Texas said only if fogged in. So they gave us Arkansas, they gave us Clinton, and the planes kept landing. Fast forward, and you get Fast and Furious, Evergreen Aviation, Waco, Arizona. The map shifts, but the playbook doesn’t.

So when I see St. George, Utah, I think: runway, mountains, cover, and a pattern. The Charlie Kirk shooting becomes a diversionary fire alarm in one hallway while something heavier is moving down another. If you’re chasing a patsy on a roof, you’re not watching the hangar.

Part 7 — Evidence handling tells a story

Now, look at what happens after: cameras pulled, cars moved, concrete poured. That’s not normal chain-of-custody, that’s evidence suppression. When you see a site get sanitized before a full forensic sweep, that’s as loud as a confession.

I’ve offered to show agents how to line a string between entry and exit; they declined. I’ve asked about the autopsy; it disappears into silence. In some cases you even see bodies cremated before families know, because once the body is gone, the trajectory is gone with it.

Chain of custody is the backbone of truth. Snap the backbone, the whole case collapses in court. That’s why I’m shouting: stop the bulldozers, secure the tapes, let the lab speak before the narrative committee writes the script.

Part 8 — Why the diversion pays

Always ask: who benefits?The diversion pays off in policy. You gin up a panic, you say “we need surveillance to protect this vulnerable group,” and suddenly Palantir has a new dashboard. Those powers don’t stay with the trans community; they pivot immediately onto political enemies.

There’s cash on the table too: bounties for suspects, pledges from billionaires, donations to families. One million here, another hundred thousand there, and suddenly you’ve monetized the tragedy before the chalk line dries.

So the motive is triple-stacked: cover the operation, expand the surveillance, cash out on the crisis. That’s why you see smokescreens that grow faster than the crime scene.

Part 9 — Operational mechanics: sync-shot and cues

I’ve developed the concept of a Sync Shot — a timed or remotely cued shot that lines up with a visible actor so the blame sticks. A whisper radio tells a kid “take the shot,” a pop-up cop appears on a headset, and the patsy pulls a trigger in sync while the real round comes from another line.

That’s how you make an innocent look guilty: you choreograph the cues so they believe they’re the shooter. Meanwhile, the wound path shows otherwise.

To test that, you pull comms, scrape Discord, geofence phones, and match logs against the second the wound was made. If the whispers say “fire” at the same second the real projectile was already in air from another corner, you’re not looking at confusion; you’re looking at choreography.

Part 10 — Citizen method and next steps

So here’s my rule: draw the line from entry to exit and walk it back until steel meets a rooftop. That’s the shooter’s origin, no matter what the headlines scream. Demand autopsy transparency, block the concrete trucks, and do not waste breath on Twitter wars until the lab has spoken.

If officials are pouring concrete over the endpoint of the line, you already know you’re onto something. That’s when you shout louder, not quieter. Citizen journalists must step in because the institutions are invested in the diversion, not the truth.

We can argue politics forever, but the body only tells one story. And until that story is admitted into evidence, I’ll keep calling this what it looks like: Utah Contra in 2025.