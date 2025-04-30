The scene is the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where a Dutch scientist, Dr. StrangeBlood, is serially passaging a lung virus to increase the killing power of influenza.

Dr. StrangeBlood had just read the RAND Corporation’s white paper entitled, “Adding Teeth To A Plandemic,” which outlined a new strategy of “putting the fear back into plandemics” by developing more pathogenic viruses.

Dr. StrangeBlood had a long history of developing airborne bioagent pathogens with increased lethality, particularly for human-to-human transmission through inhalation of the air. Dr. StrangeBlood had worked for years serially passaging both Spanish Flu and moving chicken flu H5N1 to humans.

He just needed to get enough lung pus from the dead ferrets to get to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for testing. On the other side of the Atlantic in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, the StrangeBlood Respiration Clinic was hard at work changing the air filters soaked with Dr. StrangeBlood’s new concoction.

StrangeBlood and his trusty assistant, Shuang Wu, just needed to wait for soldiers to become ill from the contaminated air filters, collect blood samples, and then the checks would start rolling in from Fort Belvoir’s DTRA—the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. The Dr. Strangelove new pandemic pathogen would then be ready for aerial distribution by AI drones in the Ukraine War.

After collecting Fort Belvoir’s soldiers’ blood, it would be a simple matter to add a dispersal agent for aerial distribution in Ukraine over the Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

It was a simple matter then to have the General Atomics MQ-9 Reapers spraying the Agent X over the Russian soldiers to their inhalation in Ukraine.

Cleverly, Dr. StrangeBlood’s trusty assistant, Shuang Wu, was also a health consultant for the Russian Army in Ukraine, allowing for the collection of the Russian soldiers’ blood.

Now it was an easy sale to the Russian Chiefs of Staff to sell the Universal Flu Vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline, a known cure for influenza perfected by virologist Timothy Alefantis.

Dr. StrangeBlood and Shuang Wu easily made the sale of the GSK Universal Flu Vaccine as the Russian soldier death toll from the new respiratory pathogen outbreak.

Assurances were also made that if the influenza virus mutated in the wild, Dr. StrangeBlood and Shuang Wu would have access to the DARPA DOMANE program, allowing them to anticipate mutations with the new Directed Evolution software package.

Unfortunately, the GSK Universal Flu vaccine increased the Directed Evolution of the Influenza Disease X by a thousandfold. Dr. StrangeBlood and Shuang Wu flew back to Fort Belvoir, hoping the Fort Belvoir vaccinations of US soldiers had not begun during their three months in Ukraine.

The US Generals were even angrier than the Russian General Staff. Not only had the US Soldier GSK Universal Flu vaccinations gone ahead, but the new mutated respiratory virus was moving through the civilian populations near military bases.

To be continued….