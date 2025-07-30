Here are my notes for Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 for the summary of my three hour researchcast.

Yes, we will get to the crime sniffing dogs in a minute.

And we will get to the cancer-sniffing dogs, too. But first, news we can use about other untapped resources in crime solving.

Part 1 – Mapping the Digital Drop Zones

When the mainstream press said “trust us,” the open-source sleuths said “show us.” I walked the distance between the “poison doorknob” in Salisbury and the park bench of the “Novichok attack”, and I called out the MI6 psy-op as Fake News because there was no way you could walk a mile after you got “chalked”. If only I had a four-footed friend to help me sniff out the truth of the Christopher Steele “I’m the victim” story.

Think back to how Bellingcat geolocated a single stucco wall in that Salisbury and unmasked two “tourists” as GRU doctors—within 48 hours, news-sourced passport leaks turned them into Mishkin and Chepiga. Moral of the story - citizen journalism solves crimes in motion, and doesn’t just report the news.

The lesson was simple: every spy leaves metadata, and every metadata trail is a crime-scene chalk outline waiting for a volunteer with a laptop and time to burn. That ethos has cascaded into a thousand micro-newsrooms.

My inbox now rings with county-level FOIA warriors while I wallpaper Idaho Sheriff’s offices with body cam and dashcam requests. While OSINT time-stamps from YouTube fill my X messages, we push for transparency and the public’s right to know in yet another psy-op. We’re not dealing with hobbyists; we’re dealing with a distributed forensic lab that never sleeps.bellingcatWIRED