Dogs On Death Row? Austistic Throw Away Kids? Not At Neighborhood News Hounds.
Can Smelling Canines And Austists With Insights Are Just Two Neighborhood News Hounds Projects
Here are my notes for Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 for the summary of my three hour researchcast.
Yes, we will get to the crime sniffing dogs in a minute.
And we will get to the cancer-sniffing dogs, too. But first, news we can use about other untapped resources in crime solving.
Part 1 – Mapping the Digital Drop Zones
When the mainstream press said “trust us,” the open-source sleuths said “show us.” I walked the distance between the “poison doorknob” in Salisbury and the park bench of the “Novichok attack”, and I called out the MI6 psy-op as Fake News because there was no way you could walk a mile after you got “chalked”. If only I had a four-footed friend to help me sniff out the truth of the Christopher Steele “I’m the victim” story.
Think back to how Bellingcat geolocated a single stucco wall in that Salisbury and unmasked two “tourists” as GRU doctors—within 48 hours, news-sourced passport leaks turned them into Mishkin and Chepiga. Moral of the story - citizen journalism solves crimes in motion, and doesn’t just report the news.
The lesson was simple: every spy leaves metadata, and every metadata trail is a crime-scene chalk outline waiting for a volunteer with a laptop and time to burn. That ethos has cascaded into a thousand micro-newsrooms.
My inbox now rings with county-level FOIA warriors while I wallpaper Idaho Sheriff’s offices with body cam and dashcam requests. While OSINT time-stamps from YouTube fill my X messages, we push for transparency and the public’s right to know in yet another psy-op. We’re not dealing with hobbyists; we’re dealing with a distributed forensic lab that never sleeps.bellingcatWIRED
