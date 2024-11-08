With the recent introduction of SuperModel Eva Lovia on Alex Jones’s InfoWars coverage on Election Eve, the question now becomes, “Do SuperModels make better Citizen Journalists?”.

The best ratings ever for Alex Jones’s InfoWars suggest that the answer is yes. The audience definitely wanted to see more of Eva Lovia in the chat on Election Eve.

The dazzling beauty seemed to be attached to Alex Jones's sidecar throughout the evening’s coverage despite making no previous appearances on the Alex Jones shows.

The show's fans certainly couldn’t get enough of Eva Lovia throughout the evening, even calling her “Our Second Lady” after First Lady Melania Trump.

And now for the journalism part of the equation: We have established the beauty of Eva Lovia beyond all question.

Will a SuperModel Citizen Journalist even care if a US Army General is texting the Russian Ambassador Kislyak during the Transition Period to the Inauguration after the Presidential Election? Will SuperModels be lured into citizen journalism by the endless diets of boiled shoelaces soup?

Gisele Bundchen is worth $400 Million, but one could easily imagine she might want to spend nights sleeping on plastic chairs in a train or bus station to chase down a story. Now that Gisele is pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby, she might be the perfect person to ask Mike Flynn what he was doing texting Russian Ambassador Kislyak on an encrypted Blackberry.

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/pregnant-gisele-bundchen-boyfriend-joaquim-valente-spotted-in-miami/

Who cares if a US General is making deals with a Russian ambassador and not telling his boss during the all-important Transition Period of the Presidency with encrypted military communications anyway?

Does People Magazine or Us Magazine really care what General Michael Flynn is texting Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about? I am quite sure they will care a lot more about Eva Lovia’s evening dress at the Inauguration Ball.

So what if Flynn’s text messages started the Mueller investigation, which crippled Trump’s Administration in his first Term from the beginning - we have evening wear to think about, don’t we?

Perhaps Eva Lovia will ask Flynn about the text messages to Russian Ambassadors this time so Trump can avoid another Special Prosecutor and eighteen months of swarms of lawyers pouring over table receipts from Mar-A-Lago.

Something tells me a lot more people will be interviewing Eva at the Inauguration Ball, and they won’t care what any General texts a Russian Ambassador.

Let’s see what the SuperModel GumShoes come up with at this year’s Inauguration Ball.

Maybe next year’s blockbuster will be “Shoe Leather SuperModel”.

Is there room for Citizen Journalists still or is it going to be just SuperModels?