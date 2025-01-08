Tonight, I slept in a Red Cross shelter with millionaires in Red Cross cots next to homeless alike and all walks of life in between, all refugees from the devastating Pacific Palisades fire.

As of 7:15 AM, a CalFire officer today me that Air Force One had been grounded, and they haven’t been able to get air assets up over the fire all evening.

As of 725 AM this Wednesday morning, the skies appeared worse than ever over Santa Monica.

This Red Cross Shelter was set up in a high school gym near the 405 Freeway, which I could already hear droning behind me at 5 AM. Nothing, not even once in a generation fire, can stop Los Angeles traffic.

I interviewed a KTLA news man who had two fires and two properties to contend with from the Altadena fire going on tonight while he was working the night shift with me for the Palisades fire.

I ended up at the fire shelter with KTLA News covering how some other journalists were trying to survive their belongings- Peter and Jessica Duke of The Duke Report

The Dukes story is just one of thousands on this horrific night of fire Here is their story.

A lone woman walks past me now with a swaddle of her own blankets, and I watch her leave the shelter in a BMW. A twenty-three-year-old male named Mikey earlier told of his parent’s extensive estate home going up in flames, his only clothes now being on his back. I got to the scene late in search of my friend Peter Duke and his wife, the unsinkable Lady Jessica.

Peter made a video of their hurried evacuation as they packed their SUV, which was full of their most valuable possessions. Duke, an internationally famous photographer with thousands of model photo shoots to his credit, his his lifetime’s work on negative spools in the Duke household. Images of a young Sharon Stone sit next to hundreds of other models as the hillside burned. In addition to the hundreds of rolls of negatives, dozens of irreplaceable prints were left in his home that he couldn’t get out in time.

Peter shot some of the first early footage of the fire in the afternoon when he believed the fire would be contained. Then gale force winds of up to 100 miles per hours then unleashed their fury on the hillside, ravaging everything in its path.

I didn’t catch up with the Dukes until late in the evening at a Santa Monica restaurant, acting as a makeshift waystation until people could find accommodations. Peter decided to stay close to the fire until he knew his daughter, with his ex-wife living even higher up in the canyon, was out safely.

I watched Peter’s eyes dart around the CalFire fire map, looking for an exit route for his daughter. In the background, we heard updates from the television where other fire refugees had gathered for visual updates of the fire’s wrath.

Peter and Lady Jessica seemed to have positioned themselves as far away from the television as possible, as reporters recounted landmark after landmark where I had recorded live streams with Peter going up in flames and spiraling ember.

I was with Peter and Lady Jessica as they made the last few of their impassioned phone calls and texts to try to reach his daughter. After twenty-one attempts, we received word that she was safely out of the Canyon, where $100,000 sports cars were bulldozed to make way for emergency vehicles. I had procured one of the last hotel rooms available in the area as local hotels had filled up much earlier in the evening. I gave my hotel room to the Dukes because they had not even considered a hotel while making the emergency calls to get his daughter out of the canyon. And that is how I ended up here at the shelter on an Army cot for the evening.

But even with dogs yapping all night and one guy snoring so loud the dust seemed to fall from the rafters, I got through the night with the wealthy of Pacific Palisades and the most destitute, sleeping side by side.

Now comes the denouement, assessing the damage. Peter will be going back in a few hours to see if a lifetime of achievement is still there or if it is a charred ember.

Peter and I have made many videos looking down his majestic canyon. The television reports show that the hillside is all burning embers now. We are waiting to return to assess what is left. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that lost so much, but at the time of this writing, I have not heard of a death from the fire.